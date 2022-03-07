LINCOLN — Three times in the Class D1 boys basketball quarterfinals at Lincoln North Star High School, fifth-seeded Burwell appeared to be building momentum with multiple-possession leads against fourth-seeded Elgin Public/Pope John.
The first two times, the Wolfpack stormed back to tie or take the lead. The third time, not so much.
Burwell senior Dillon Critel scored a game-high 35 points, including the team's first 14 points of the second half, and the Longhorns ended the Wolfpack's season 65-58.
"I'm very proud of what they accomplished this year," Elgin/Pope John coach Michael Becker said. "Today isn't a description of what the season was. It was a cumulative result of everything we accomplished this year."
In his final contest for the Wolfpack, Colton Wright had 24 points, all in the first three quarters. He was the only Elgin/Pope John player in double figures, but with Wright being the only senior on the roster, coach Michael Becker said it should motivate the rest of the team.
"Obviously, it's really exciting looking at all of the guys that we have returning and what they've done so far in their careers," he said. "But the biggest thing that we told them in there is that it doesn't just magically happen because we were here this year and we had 20-plus wins. Those kinds of things don't happen. It takes time and effort in the offseason to put yourself in an opportunity."
Even in the final minutes, it seemed Elgin/Pope John had a chance.
"All night, I thought Elgin did a heck of a job," Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said. "In that first half, we'd get up five, six or seven points, and then Elgin would then cut that lead right back down. They did it in the third quarter too. We talked about it at halftime, that there's going to be a point in the second half where we're up six or seven, and we've got to make a play to not let them keep coming back."
The Wolfpack went without a made field goal for 4-1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter, but when Dylon Lueking dished in a layup down low with 1:08 to play, he had a chance for a 3-point play at 61-56. The free throw was missed, but Elgin/Pope John got the rebound and had a clean shot at a 3-pointer, but the shot was missed and Burwell got the rebound. Critel was sent to the line twice in the final 49.7 seconds and made all four free throws, which were part of his 10 of 12 game at the line, to seal the win for the Longhorns.
"No. 4 (Critel) kind of took over and made some really tough shots," Becker said. "He's a good player and played really well. As a team, they had some other guys step up and make some shots today and did a really good job."
Critel, who finished 12 of 22 from the field, took matters into his own hands. The 6-foot guard, who entered Monday averaging 25.4 points per game, had 28 points after three quarters, including a tough layup with 5:17 left in the third quarter that proved to be the final lead change of the game. But Burwell could never pull away — its largest lead of the entire game was just seven points.
In each of the first two quarters, Burwell was able to take multiple-possession leads, but Elgin/Pope John responded both times.
After Jack Wemhoff picked up his second foul just more than three minutes into the game, Critel hit a step-back 3-pointer and a midrange jumper to put the Longhorns ahead 14-8. Wright followed with a jumper, and Paiton Hoefer hit an elbow 3 from near the Burwell bench to put the Wolfpack within one. Wright found Gage Thiessen for a tying 3-pointer moments later, and then Wright's dish led to Hoefer's step-in long two. That gave Elgin/Pope John an 18-16 lead thanks to a 10-2 run that held for the end of the first quarter, and it was its first lead since it was 4-2 less than 1:20 into the game.
"They're such a solid fundamental team and they don't go away," Stolzer said of the Wolfpack. "That's such a credit to Coach Becker and the culture that he's built there. We saw that in a ton of games on film. That's going to be a heck of a team for the next couple of years."
The second-quarter run was perhaps more impressive.
Carter Mann scored seven of Burwell's points in a 9-2 run that put the Longhorns ahead 32-25 with just 2:13 left in the first half, including a conventional 3-point play. But once again, the Wolfpack ripped that lead apart — this time with back-to-back 3-pointers from Wright and Thiessen — and Wright hit two free throws with 18.5 seconds left in the half to tie the game. Critel had a chance at the buzzer, but it clanked off the rim.
Game notes
* It was the first time since the formation of the Elgin Public/Pope John co-op that the Wolfpack qualified for the state tournament in boys basketball. On the flip side, Burwell had made it to state 21 times, including last year.
* The matchup was an oddity in that Burwell, which entered with more wins and fewer losses, was seeded lower than Elgin Public/Pope John.
* It was a contest pitting two schools that made it to the state semifinals in football. Elgin Public/Pope John knocked off O'Neill St. Mary's and Bloomfield en route to the Class D2 semis, where it lost to Sandhills/Thedford. Meanwhile, Burwell fell in the semis to eventual Class D1 champion Howells-Dodge.
* Becker, a graduate of Norfolk Catholic, led the Wolfpack to the state tournament for the first time in its history as a co-op. That appearance came in the same year that Norfolk Catholic made it to state for the first time in a decade.
Class D1 boys quarterfinals
Burwell 16 17 16 16 — 65
EPPJ 18 15 13 12 — 58
BURWELL (24-3): Dillon Critel 12-22 10-12 35, Wryder Svoboda 5-8 0-1 10, Titus Gideon 1-6 1-2 4, Hans Gideon 3-6 1-2 7, Carter Mann 3-5 3-3 9, Devin Konicek 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 24-49 15-20 65.
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (21-6): Jack Wemhoff 2-6 3-4 7, Paiton Hoefer 3-9 0-0 7, Nic Anderson 2-2 1-2 5, Colton Wright 7-13 8-10 24, Dylon Lueking 3-5 0-1 7, Blake Henn 1-2 0-2 2, Gage Thiessen 2-3 0-0 6, Austin Good 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-41 12-19 58.