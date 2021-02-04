After winning a Class D1 state championship in 2018 and qualifying for state again in 2019, the North Central girls basketball program has spent the last two season in Class C2.
"Last year, we competed well," Knights coach Alex McCleary said. "We had a really good team and I thought we were ready for the jump in class size, but then you play a Class D schedule and you get to subdistricts and you play a Crofton and then you play a Superior and your eyes are opened just a little bit."
With another season in Class C2 looming, the cooperative of Rock County and Keya Paha high schools decided to bulk up the schedule.
The Knights changed holiday tournaments to take on a pair of Class C1 schools in O'Neill and St. Paul. They also accepted an invitation to play in the early-January Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Broken Bow, where they were matched up with Malcolm, the unbeaten and top-ranked Class C1 team in the state.
The showcase lived up to its billing as the two teams slugged it out before the Clippers escaped with a 33-32 win in overtime.
"It was one of those games that was frustrating, but I think it kind of opened our girls' eyes," McCleary said. "Certainly, we didn't play great offensively, but from a defensive standpoint, if we can play with that intensity, we give ourselves a chance to win any game that we play."
North Central is 15-3 with wins over Burwell, St. Paul, Summerland, Ainsworth and Anselmo-Merna. The Knights' only losses have been at the hands of undefeated Chambers/Wheeler Central, O'Neill and Malcolm.
McCleary's team could get another shot at CWC on Saturday in the final of the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament. But first, the Knights would have to defeat Elkhorn Valley and the Renegades would have to get past Elgin Public/Pope John in Thursday's semifinals.
"Certainly, our focus is on Elkhorn Valley," McCleary said. "They've been playing a lot better as of late. They've got some good players in Carney Black, Bria Gale and Kenzie Mosel. They're 12-4 and they know how to win close games."
You can be equally sure that Elgin Public/Pope John has the undivided attention of CWC coach Laurel O'Malley.
But if the top two seeds both win Thursday, it would mark the third consecutive year the NVC championship would be staged between the Knights and Renegades. North Central is the two-time defending league champion, having defeated CWC 41-36 in 2019 and 51-42 last year.
"We play in one of the toughest small-class tournaments in the state," McCleary said.
The Knights are led by 5-foot-9-inch senior forward Hunter Wiebelhaus, a returning all-stater. "She's had a little bit of an up-and-down year," McCleary said. "She kind of got undercut in a game early in the year and missed two or three games (including the loss to O'Neill).
"It kind of took a little bit for her to get rolling, but she's averaging 12 (points) a game now. She also averages a couple of blocks a game. She's a good paint presence for us."
McCleary said junior point guard Brielle Businger is playing at a high level. "She's been in double figures in each of the last six games. She leads the way for us and can do a lot of different things when you look at shooting it from the outside, then attacking the lane and dishing."
Jenna Hallock is a 6-foot junior center. "She averages 10 a game, seven boards, so she's certainly a consistent presence down low," McCleary said.
The Knights are also dangerous from the outside with senior Keely Munger and freshman Adisyn Anderson and have talent coming off the bench in senior post Adyson Linse and sophomore guard Allie Cosgrove.
McCleary said his team has been playing great basketball for the last month but that it still needs to do a better job of taking care of the ball. "I don't think it's necessarily being sloppy," he said. "It's just sometimes we're too aggressive and not waiting for the right moment."
This week, North Central has its sights set on a conference title but, in a couple of weeks, the Knights will be part of the toughest Class C2 subdistrict in the state. "We have Crofton and Ponca, the returning second- and third-place teams in the state and, obviously, they're both really, really good," McCleary said.
"It's possible all three of us could be in the top six in the state in power points, but if we compete to the best of our abilities, I'll take our kids against anybody."
CLASS C
The top four teams in Class C remained unchanged. Top-ranked North Bend Central, No. 2 Crofton, No. 3 West Point-Beemer and No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic all posted 2-0 records in the past seven days, and all advanced to the semifinals of their respective conference tournaments.
Last week's No. 5, Clarkson/Leigh, suffered its first loss of the season, a 54-40 setback to Oakland-Craig in the quarterfinals of the East Husker Conference tournament.
The Patriots dropped one spot to sixth, trading places with East Husker rival BRLD, which advanced to the league semis with a win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Ponca remained seventh and North Central eighth as both of those teams also secured spots in the semifinals of their league tourneys.
Oakland-Craig's victory over Clarkson/Leigh moves the Knights to the top of the honorable-mention list, which they share with O'Neill, Pender, Ainsworth, Homer and Wakefield.
CLASS D
Each of the top five among Northeast and North Central Nebraska's Class D teams stayed put.
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis averaged 72 points a game in two wins. Second-ranked CWC advanced to the semifinals of the Niobrara Valley tournament with a 33-point shellacking of Stuart.
No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family posted an impressive 56-40 victory over Elgin Public/Pope John before falling in the East Husker Conference quarterfinals to BRLD.
Fourth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic bounced Pierce in the Mid-State quarters, and No. 5 Wynot lost to Ponca but earned quality wins over Creighton and Wakefield, the latter in the semifinals of the Lewis & Clark tourney.
Last week's No. 7, Elgin Public/Pope John, defeated last week's sixth-ranked Summerland in the quarterfinals of the Niobrara Valley tournament. The Wolfpack and Bobcats switched places for this week.
And Elkhorn Valley remained eighth but will have a chance to move up the ladder with at least one more victory in the Niobrara Valley tourney.
Plainview is 9-9 and the only area Class D team to earn honorable-mention status this week.