Bullying has taken on many forms as it jostles its way through the centuries. Now, the use of bullying is most prominent on the internet and can be commonly known as cyberbullying. With the internet, bullies are able to, cowardly, hide behind a screen as they type out viscous words of hate and harassment.

Old-fashioned face to face insults has taken a backseat as it makes room for the new wave of internet abuse. Social networking is the main source of cyberbullying, it has enabled bullies to persecute others, even when they are minutes, miles, states and even countries apart. Though, there is still some acceptable qualities about social media, it is evident that it has become a place where a person’s insecurity is used against them and tormentors devise unpleasant sentences just to be cruel.

The internet gives cyberbullies a certain amount of protection that allows them to be malicious with little to no backlash. Sadly, this also means that parents, teachers and other trusted adults are not able to protect their children from this type of aggression. Especially when most teenagers believe they are able to carry this type of weight by themselves. The most beneficial way a trusted adult can help is to be there when their child or student is ready to talk.

Bullying has morphed and changed throughout the years, but the effects of harmful words has remained. A phrase that was meant to be a joke can instead be insulting and latch on to another for the rest of their life.

Tags

In other news

Bullying has many forms

Bullying has many forms

Bullying has taken on many forms as it jostles its way through the centuries. Now, the use of bullying is most prominent on the internet and can be commonly known as cyberbullying. With the internet, bullies are able to, cowardly, hide behind a screen as they type out viscous words of hate a…

Unfortunate that bullying is not uncommon

Unfortunate that bullying is not uncommon

Recently, the NSAA placed Norfolk Public Schools on probation for the use of racial slurs at a Norfolk High School basketball game. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon or isolated incident.

Schools should promote inclusivity

Schools should promote inclusivity

Schools could have groups that are all inclusive. They can have an assembly regarding the issues, if it is a big issue in the school. If you are getting bullied, make sure you go to a trusted adult. I believe that in bigger school, where there are more clicks, there is probably a bigger issu…

Not much experience with bullying

Not much experience with bullying

Bullying is a big issue, though I haven’t had much experience with it personally at my school. Every once in a while the school has a guest speaker come and speak to the students on this topic. These speakers reveal different instances that have happened and the cruelty that others have expe…

Teachers should look out for signs of bullying

Teachers should look out for signs of bullying

Bullying. I am sure we are all familiar with that term and have experienced it to some extent ourselves. Regardless of circumstances, bullying is never the answer as it leads a person to be deprived of self-worth which could lead to depression and even suicide. Matters such as those should n…