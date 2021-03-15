Bullying has many forms

Bullying has taken on many forms as it jostles its way through the centuries. Now, the use of bullying is most prominent on the internet and can be commonly known as cyberbullying. With the internet, bullies are able to, cowardly, hide behind a screen as they type out viscous words of hate and harassment.
Old-fashioned face to face insults has taken a backseat as it makes room for the new wave of internet abuse. Social networking is the main source of cyberbullying, it has enabled bullies to persecute others, even when they are minutes, miles, states and even countries apart. Though, there is still some acceptable qualities about social media, it is evident that it has become a place where a person’s insecurity is used against them and tormentors devise unpleasant sentences just to be cruel.
The internet gives cyberbullies a certain amount of protection that allows them to be malicious with little to no backlash. Sadly, this also means that parents, teachers and other trusted adults are not able to protect their children from this type of aggression. Especially when most teenagers believe they are able to carry this type of weight by themselves. The most beneficial way a trusted adult can help is to be there when their child or student is ready to talk.
Bullying has morphed and changed throughout the years, but the effects of harmful words has remained. A phrase that was meant to be a joke can instead be insulting and latch on to another for the rest of their life.