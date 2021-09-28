Bullets and Bobbers: Trail Cameras

There are those who think I’m a little insane for planning to hit the woods this November in an attempt to fill my first buck tag. Typically it wouldn’t be an unusual situation, but by then I will be eight months pregnant and likely pretty uncomfortable.
I debated long and hard about whether I’d want to go deer hunting this year. I toyed with the idea of getting a river antlerless tag and going out early in October to get a doe, before I was, well ... large and in charge.
We first wanted to get an idea of what deer were coming through the area we planned to hunt. With the purchase of a few trail cameras, we were able to get a visual on the local wildlife. It was a bit of a learning curve getting the cameras positioned the right way and in the right locations, but it paid off.
After the first week when we checked the SD cards, we had more than 150 photos. We mostly picked up does, fawns and a few smaller bucks grazing throughout the day and night but also caught the occasional turkey or coyote. We ran into issues one night when a raccoon kindly adjusted our camera to point at the ground. That led to quite a lot of useless photos.
Over the weeks, we got things fine-tuned with our camera set up. That is when we started to see some bigger racks on the camera. My husband spent hours analyzing each one, comparing the size and structure of their brow tines, trying to determine how many different bucks were on the property and which ones he’d consider harvesting.
After determining there were at least four decent ones and a few others that weren’t far behind, it was hard not to be excited about getting back in the field.
In a few of the shots, we could tell that some bucks were getting territorial and fighting each other. We even spotted a small forked buck that already had a broken tine, despite being months from the rut.
The buck fever really struck me when we captured photos of a big-bodied 5X4 buck. Right then, I decided I would have to at least give it a shot this year.
Since then, we’ve come up with plans to help make it as smooth as possible for me. This includes hunting for shorter periods of time, driving our UTV as far as possible to avoid long hikes and bringing plenty of snacks.
I may have to waddle out to my favorite hunting spot, but I’m going to be there come opening day. Even if I get skunked and don’t bring home my first set of antlers, I’m extremely lucky to have this opportunity. It will be a memory I get to share with my son when he’s old enough to get the fever himself.