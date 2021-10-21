The Bulldogs of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family put an end to Lutheran High Northeast's undefeated season and knocked them out of the Class D1 playoffs in a 36-35 win on Thursday night at Memorial Field.
Down by seven with 14 seconds left, the blue and white held the ball at the Bulldogs' eight-yard line. Keaton Ranslem took a direct snap to the right side, powered through defenders and crossed the goal line for the touchdown.
Now down one, Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf called for a two-point conversion to take the lead. Ranslem lined up in the wildcat and ran it to the right side again. However, this time, he was stopped by a group of HLHF defenders a yard from the goal line.
It’s no good. Ranslem is stopped just short of the goal line. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/ZwrN6J8Eo8— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 22, 2021
Among those to make the stop was starting quarterback and linebacker Jacob Sjuts, whose coach made what ended up being the game-winning call.
“Coach [Bill] Mimick is a legend out there. He thought we should put a gap six and I thought that was a great call,” Sjuts said about the play. “Number 35 for them, he’s a stud running the ball and we knew where the ball was going to go.”
Suckstorf’s decision to go for two stemmed from a close call on a point-after kick in the third quarter. As for what play he called, his players were confident in their ability to punch it in on a direct snap to Ranslem.
“I know we barely got the one [kick] off that we made so that was in the back of my head. I didn’t want to get it blocked,” he said. “They liked the play, so we decided to call the same play and just got caught from behind a little bit.”
Sjuts completed five of his seven passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns to go with 11 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. As a team, the Bulldogs ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
The yards on the ground were the most Lutheran High has allowed on the ground all season. The biggest challenge came in trying to defend a blocking style the Eagles hadn’t seen up to that point.
“They’re kind of a base block team. They base you out and reach you, so it’s hard to get a good read on it so you have to get extension and get down the line,” Suckstorf said. “As a defensive lineman that’s not always easy.”
Ranslem led the Eagles with 28 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Landon Johnson had 19 carries for 102 yards and completed five of his eight passes for 65 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family blocked a punt on Lutheran High’s first possession of the game, which Sjuts took advantage of with a one-yard touchdown run. On the Bulldogs’ next drive, Ashton Sims capped off a nine-play, 46-yard drive with a touchdown run on fourth and goal from the two.
Six plays after a blocked punt, Jacob Sjuts takes it in form a yard out. @DAWGSx2 6, @LHNEFootball 0; 4:05 1Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/pRXQEIK10R— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 21, 2021
The Bulldogs were unable to take advantage of an Eagles fumble or interception on their next two drives. With 12 seconds left in the first half, Ranslem got the blue and white on the board with a two-yard scamper on fourth and goal, making it a 14-8 game at halftime.
Keaton Ranslem calls his number from two yards out to put the Eagles on the board. @DAWGSx2 14, @LHNEFootball 8; 0:09 2Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/webC3Mnp8w— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 21, 2021
Lutheran High got the ball out of the break and wasted no time, marching 47 yards on nine plays to tie the game on a touchdown run by Ranslem, who then gave the Eagles the lead on a two-point try for good measure.
Two plays into the next drive, Josh Rojas picked off Sjuts and the Eagles turned that into seven points.
Three plays after an interception, Ranslem gets his third touchdown of the day. @LHNEFootball 23, @DAWGSx2 14; 5:03 3Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/yPko4c1p7X— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 22, 2021
Sjuts would make it a one-possession game after finding Ethan Keller for a 20-yard touchdown pass. On Lutheran high’s ensuing drive, Keaton Ranslem lost the ball, allowing Humohrey/Lindsay Holy Family to take over deep in Eagle territory. Three plays later, Ayden Veik snatched the lead back for the Bulldogs.
Bulldogs retake the lead. Ayden Veik takes the sweep 11 yards for the touchdown. @DAWGSx2 30, @LHNEFootball 23. 10:34 4Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/8Ci3gwRXn2— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 22, 2021
The turnover was part of a defensive effort that made the big plays when it had to, in part thanks to a key adjustment and some big performances.
“We moved Keller to a linebacker and our two ends kept following everything inside,” Bulldogs coach Bill Mimick said. “We might not have always stopped them, but we slowed them down.”
Landon Johnson capped off the ensuing Eagle drive with a touchdown pass to Josh Rojas, but his run on a two-point conversion was stopped short and the Bulldogs retained a one-point lead. It would become a seven-point lead on the next drive when Sjuts found Keller for another score.
“It was one of those things that was good to see. It was a great game. Fans got their money’s worth,” Mikick said. “Give Lutheran High credit and give our kids credit, they played hard, but it was a clean game.”
It was a game that Suckstorf believed was not the best one they had all season. However, he wanted his team, especially his four seniors, to remember what they accomplished the whole year as opposed to the game where it ended.
“These four seniors. They stuck it out in their class for four years for football which means a lot to me and what they accomplished,” he said. “I’m very proud of them and I don’t want them to dwell on this last game. I want them to remember the greatest season they had this year.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will now face an opponent yet to be determined in the second round of the playoffs. Lutheran High Northeast ends their 2021 season 8-1.
HLHF (6-3) 6 8 8 14 — 36
LHNE (8-1) 0 8 15 12 — 35
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
HLHF: Jacob Sjuts 1 run (PAT failed) 4:05
SECOND QUARTER
HLHF: Ashton Sims 2 run (Sage Frauendorfer run) 9:45
LHNE: Keaton Ranslem 2 run (Cort McKeown pass from Landon Johnson) 0:09
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Ranslem 22 run (Ranslem run) 7:02
LHNE: Ranslem 1 run (Braden Feddern kick) 5:03
HLHF: Ethan Keller 20 pass from Jacob Sjuts (Jason Sjuts pass from Jacob Sjuts) 0:00
FOURTH QUARTER
HLHF: Ayden Veik 11 run (Frauendorfer run) 10:34
LHNE: Josh Rojas 27 pass form Johnson (PAT failed) 8:37
HLHF: Ethan Keller 5 pass from Jacob Sjuts (PAT failed) 3:04
LHNE: Ranslem 8 run (PAT failed) 0:09