LINCOLN — The start of its Class D1 quarterfinal was not exactly befitting that of a defending champion. But the finish — well, that was a different story.
Second-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family showed why the reigning gold medalists were still one of the front-runners in the class with 11 of the first 13 points in the second half as part of a 25-5 run, and then scored the final eight points to hold off seventh-seeded Fullerton 71-53 on Thursday afternoon at Lincoln East High School.
“I told them just over there that, in the regular season, I love to see them struggle a little bit. I love to see things not come easy and see them figure out the solution,” Humphrey/LHF coach Joe Hesse said. “I don't love to see that at the state tournament. But we've had this happen to us quite a few times this year.”
Although there was a large difference in seeding between the teams, anyone who would have listened to Hesse before the tournament would have understood the task his team faced.
“If we played them 10 times, I don't think we'd get them in all 10,” he said. “They're good.”
But as the game wore on, the Bulldogs were able to expose the opponents' zone defenses. When the Warriors went with a 2-3 zone, it relied on two players in the high post to draw one of the bottom defenders. When Fullerton was in a 3-2 zone with three defenders on top, Humphrey/LHF put three of its offensive players down low.
“Pick your poison,” Hesse said. “Do you give up a post touch or a corner 3?”
As it has all season, Humphrey/LHF obliged by taking advantage beyond the arc for the win.
The Bulldogs entered the tournament with 224 3-pointers made this season, and with 12 more Thursday, the team is currently sixth in state history. It would need 20 more over the next two days to reach the top five all-time.
Tyler Sjuts led the bomb parade with 5 of 8 shooting beyond the arc, including a 3-pointer within the first 25 seconds of every quarter. Bret Hanis and Jacob Sjuts connected on three each. As a team, the Bulldogs were 52.5% (21 of 40) overall, including 12 of 23 from deep.
“Oh man, that was awesome,” Hesse said.
The senior point guard Hanis led the way with a game-high 21 points, including 8 of 10 free-throw shooting. Tyler Sjuts had 15, while Jason Sjuts had 12 points and nine rebounds, while Jacob Sjuts chipped in 11.
The oldest of the Sjuts brothers — senior Tyler — credited Hanis for the prowess from deep.
“We found holes,” Tyler Sjuts said. “We have a really good guard who can usually break (the press) and one guy can't guard him. He penetrates, and usually one of us is wide-open for a 3. There are three more of us who can shoot it at a high percentage.”
Fullerton got a layup from Hunter Haughton for a 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, and Isaac Gleason — who had 10 points in the first half — hit a jumper 30 seconds into the second quarter to answer Tyler Sjuts' 3 for a 19-18 Warrior lead. Jason Sjuts and Hanis followed with tough drives for layups in a span of 30 seconds for a 22-19 Bulldog lead, and Humphrey/LHF never trailed after that.
“I don't know if we were playing too loose or not enough energy on the defensive end in the half-court maybe, because we gave up a few layups even, not getting back,” Tyler Sjuts said. “
Humphrey/LHF finally pulled away in the second half. Tyler Sjuts and Jason Sjuts hit 3-pointers in 1:11 to begin, and Tyler Sjuts followed with another at the 6:06 mark for a 40-27 lead. Jacob Sjuts added a short jumper for an 11-2 start, and Hanis later added two 3-pointers in 2:25 to multiply the lead to 50-31. Jacob Sjuts canned another from long range for a 53-31 lead.
Fullerton didn't go away, chipping the gap down to 10 with 1:54 to play after the Warriors' fifth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter. Jordan Maxfield, who had a team-best 16 points, contributed three of those. But the Bulldogs scored the final eight points while holding the Warriors to 0 for 5 field-goal shooting the rest of the contest.
“Sometimes, it feels like, when we step out on the floor, it should be 15-0 or something, but it's not,” Hesse said. “It's 0-0, and you've got to work at it a little bit, and the ball doesn't always bounce your way. You've got to just hang with it, and keep doing the things that we're doing.”
THE WIN also resulted in a milestone for Hesse, who earned his 100th-career coaching victory. Forty-nine of those have come in the last two seasons.
“I came to Humphrey, applied for this job, and basketball wasn't a part of it. I was a football coach, and I didn't think I was going to get to coach basketball,” he said. “It just fell into my lap, and I'm pretty fortunate that it's worked out this way. I love it.”
Fullerton 17 9 12 19 — 53
Humphrey/LHF 15 16 22 18 — 71
FULLERTON (19-6): Kyle Knopik 0-6 0-0 0; Hunter Haughton 1-2 0-1 2; Cole Horacek 3-6 3-6 10; Isaac Gleason 5-9 0-1 10; Brandon Rasmussen 3-5 0-0 7; Trey Dodds 1-1 0-1 2; Jordan Maxfield 6-9 0-1 16; Tresden Gonsior 2-3 0-0 6. Totals: 21-41 3-10 53.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (25-3): Bret Hanis 5-11 8-10 21; Jacob Brandl 0-1 0-0 0; Aidan Weidner 2-4 3-4 7; Sage Frauendorfer 0-1 0-0 0; Jett Spier 0-0 2-2 2; Jason Sjuts 4-8 1-2 12; Tyler Sjuts 5-9 0-0 15; Jacob Sjuts 4-5 2-3 11; Ethan Keller 1-1 1-3 3. Totals: 21-40 17-24 71.