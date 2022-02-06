FREMONT — The Oakland-Craig girls and the Class C No 1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys are 2022 East Husker Conference tournament champions after hard-fought wins on Saturday at Wikert Event Center at Midland University.
The Knights upended Class C No. 1 North Bend Central 53-52 while the Bulldogs pulled away from Class C No. 2 Howells-Dodge to win 54-38.
Presenting your 2022 Boys East Husker Conference Champions @DAWGSx2! #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/bhPIxQ4cpJ— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) February 6, 2022
Your 2022 Girls East Husker Conference tournament champions @OCKnightsBBall! #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/T9oKlcvRFM— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) February 6, 2022
The girls game saw things tied up with less than a minute remaining. After a free throw by Kaitlyn Emanuel made it a two-point game, the Tigers forced a turnover, allowing Emanuel — who led North Bend with 16 points — to put in the tying layup.
Oakland-Craig went straight to work on the following possession. Eventually, the ball ended up in the hands of a freshman — Abi Rennerfelt — who took the pass at the top of the key and began to drive to the basket.
As she rose to the hoop, the freshman was fouled by North Bend Central’s Kaitlyn Emanuel. It didn’t matter, as Rennerfelt was able to get the layup and the ensuing free throw to count on a three-point play.
A three-point play by Adi Rennerfeldt gives the Knights a 53-50 lead. Tigers ball with 18.6 remaining. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/cheUXtwvuJ— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) February 6, 2022
The foul was Emanuel’s fifth of the game, knocking out of her contest.
“We knew we had to be aggressive. We had to somehow get to the rim and get more points,” Rennerfelt said, “So I attacked the rim and hoped for a foul to get a three-point play.”
The Tigers tried to tie it on the ensuing possession, but were forced to settle for a Lindsey Emanuel layup with 1.6 remaining. The Knights were able to shave off that time with the inbounds pass that followed.
The 53 points are the most North Bend Central has allowed in a game all season. They were allowing just over 30 a game heading into the contest.
The Tigers were 14 for 46 (30%) from the field and 20 for 34 (59%) from the free throw line.
This is Oakland-Craig’s second conference tournament title in three years with their last one coming in 2020. That year, they defeated them 49-48 in overtime.
In 2022, the Knights came in as the No. 6 seed and, after the first round, beat No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and No. 2 BRLD before taking down the No. 1 Tigers. The opponents are also among the top eight teams in the Daily News’ Class C and D ratings.
“We just went one game at a time,” coach Scott Guzinski said. “But I think winning against good teams like that just gives us a lot of confidence going forward. Our kids are going to feel good about themselves which is going to be awesome at the end of the year.”
Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Oakland-Craig travels to face Fremont Bergan while North Bend Central hosts Tekamah-Herman.
IN THE BOYS GAME, a three by Lance Brester and a free throw by Aandy Dominguez gave Howells-Dodge a 22-21 lead with six minutes, 55 seconds remaining.
A little more than a minute later, Kyle Preister sank his first of two unanswered threes that ended up giving Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family the lead for good. The Bulldogs outscored the Jaguars 14-2 the rest of the quarter.
Preister — who scored nine points on the night — was out sick when these two teams first played each other in January. For Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse, his presence made a big difference.
“He had them when we needed them,” Hesse said. “Last time we survived without him and this time with a full group of kids, it made a big difference.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family also won the rebounding battle 28-19. They shot 42% from the field compared to 33% from the Jags.
“It seemed like we couldn’t buy a bucket for the longest time,” Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. “Especially that third quarter. They were the better team tonight.”
With only three regular-season games left, Janata knows his team needs to move on and get better fast.
“Our guys have got to have a short memory and come back because that’s a team we could see again,” he said. “[Class] C2 is stacked. You’ve got to compete with the good teams and that’s a good team out there.”
The conference title is the Bulldogs’ first since the co-op was formed in 2013. When the current group of seniors were freshmen, they finished fourth in the tournament, then third and second over the next two before finally getting it done on Saturday.
Even as a Class C2 school, HLHF is still one of the smaller schools in the conference, making these wins against bigger schools all the more impressive,
“This thing is hard to win when you’re one of those little schools,” Hesse said. “You hope to win a couple of games, but, man, to win three in a row against some of the teams we have in this conference is really hard.”
The Jaguars return home on Tuesday to take on Genoa Twin River. Then on Thursday, Twin River will travel to face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Girls game
Oakland-Craig 13 9 10 21 — 53
North Bend Central 9 8 13 22 — 52
OAKLAND-CRAIG (15-5): Chaney Nelson, 7 4-6 19; Adi Rennerfeldt, 3 4-4 10; Sydney Guzinski, 3 5-5 11; Sadie Nelson, 3 3-4 9; Gretchen Seagren, 1 0-0 2; Shea Johnson, 1 0-0 2; Total, 18 16-19 53.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (19-2): Madison Bishop, 1 2-2 4; Kaitlyn Emanuel, 5 5-11 16; Lindsey Emanuel, 5 4-6 15, Sydney Emanuel, 2 6-7 10; Josie Cleveringa, 1 2-5 4; Madelyn Gaughen, 1 1-3 3; Total, 15 20-34 52.