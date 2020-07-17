Bugged by UFOs and IFOs

Hundreds of adoring fans swarmed around me this past week, letting me know that they truly love me. I have become like a rock star with a fan club.
You may be raising your eyebrows skeptically, thinking that I am certainly exaggerating and perhaps even outright lying. Your kindest thought might be that I am, at best, dreaming.
I assure you that I am not doing any of those things. I have a firm grasp on reality, and the reality is that I am obviously desirable, sought after — but not necessarily by those I want fawning over me.
In fact, my devotees are decidedly undesirable. They are of the winged variety.
I’m not much for flying insects of any kind. In fact, if I see a flutter of tiny wings out of the corner of my eye — regardless of whether they are UFOs (unidentified flying objects) or IFOs (identified flying objects) — my usual reaction is to shriek and run from the area.
This is, admittedly, an entirely irrational response. I am not allergic to bee and wasp stings and have rarely been stung, and many of the flying insects that cause my heart to pound are completely innocuous.
But none of that matters much in the face of my arguably unreasonable fear. I’m not sure what counts as a phobia, but I think perhaps this is it.
One of my husband’s favorite stories occurred when I was helping him in the hayfield while about eight months pregnant with our first child. The pressure on my bladder and the jostling of the tractor led to an obvious result: I needed a potty break. As I was squatting in the field, I heard a noise.
My husband, off in the distance a ways, was yelling and waving his hands and pointing at something. I looked, and there was our dog, running toward me. I finally heard my husband yelling, “Bees!” A quick assessment of the situation told me that the dog had apparently gotten into a nest of bees and, pursued by the angry critters, was running toward me, its favorite human, for protection. I jumped up — quite quickly considering my state — and started running before I’d even finished pulling up my pants, with the dog in hot pursuit.
Years before that, I can remember being at a summer camp in a canoe and suddenly seeing hovering all around me a bunch of winged critters that I had never seen before. They were dragonflies, the camp counselor told me, and they were harmless.
I believed her — kind of. Still, I was scared and kept rocking the canoe dangerously as I darted my body this way and that to escape the dragonflies.
Now, although I still don’t love dragonflies in my personal space, I do appreciate them because they prey on something more dreaded — the mosquito, which is my current ardent admirer.
I’ve been trying to accomplish some of the things on my summer to-do list, but it’s been slow going because, after all, how is it possible to get anything done with hundreds of mosquitoes trying to feast on you?
Whoever said that summer was a good time to get things done outside did not live in this area.
Currently, a big issue is regulating drones in airspace. That is a worthwhile idea and possibly doable. If only we could regulate mosquitoes and other flying objects of the living, breathing kind. …
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.