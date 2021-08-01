Neligh’s Nate Buck is having a very eventful few weeks this summer.
Buck married his wife, Kenzi, on July 16, and on Saturday night at Off Road Speedway finally won his first-ever IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature.
“I can’t say (winning tonight) was better than getting married,” Buck said with a chuckle. “But it’s pretty darn close.”
His win during this, his third year of racing, comes as a breakthrough after four previous second-place finishes this season.
“I’ve been so close this year, with four second-place finishes,” Buck said. “I finally got the win.”
Because he started in the third row, just getting the lead didn’t come easily.
Norfolk’s Wyatt Lehman got to the front first, while Buck found himself in the middle of a three-wide competition with Joe Rosberg of Norfolk and Nic Kimmel of Hoskins that lasted a couple laps, before he broke free and was able to challenge Lehman.
Those circumstances changed when, one lap into a restart following a caution, Lehman ended up atop the wall in turn one and out of the race.
Buck then held the lead for the final seven laps for the win, with Kimmel finishing second and Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson taking third after a race-long move forward from a starting position in the sixth row of the 16-car field.
“It feels awesome, after the past two weeks when we’ve kind of been struggling trying to get the car back to where it was,” Buck said. “After we went into the wall one night, it just wasn’t the same. Tonight we tried a little something new, and it went pretty well.”
Genoa driver James Roebuck won a second-straight IMCA SportMods feature, his third victory this season at Off Road Speedway and, as he did two weeks ago, pulled away from the field to win by several car lengths.
This time, Roebuck used the high side of the track coming out of turn four to secure the lead and established a straightaway-length advantage over his closest competitor--Colby Langenberg of Norfolk.
When the only caution of the race, which occurred with five laps remaining, brought the field together for a restart, Langenberg had a brief opportunity for the lead as the leaders exited turn two.
“(Colby) had a pretty good run at me on the bottom, but I knew if I stuck to the top I could get him,” Roebuck said. “There was just a lot more momentum on the top than was on the bottom tonight.”
After Roebuck denied Langenberg’s chance, he once again pulled away, this time for the win. Langenberg finished second, well ahead of third-place finisher Jeremy Gnat of Battle Creek.
“We actually struggled at the beginning of the year with this new car, but we’ve finally got it dialed in now, so we’re looking to pick up some more wins now,” Roebuck said. “About a third of the way into the season, we just started tweaking it and one night we came across a setup I had used back in 2015 that worked, and here we are today--with 10 wins this year.”
Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson came from behind with three laps left to pass his brother Kyle and complete his fifth IMCA Stock Cars feature win of the season.
Along with back-to-back victories in the past two races, Wilkinson has also solidified his spot at the top of the points list--with the largest spread in any of the four divisions over his closest competitor.
Meanwhile, Kyle Wilkinson, also of Neligh, and Chad Bruns of Wakefield took second- and third-place, respectively.
Kyle Prauner started the IMCA Late Models feature on the outside of the second-to-last row of the 13-car field.
It took the Norfolk driver 17 of the 20 laps to finally secure the lead, edging Plainview’s Jon Haase as the cars entered the straightaway from turn four.
That’s when fellow-Norfolkan Ben Sukup made his bid for the lead with a ‘slide-job’ maneuver that allowed him to pass Haase, but came up short against Prauner with three laps remaining.
Prauner, the division’s points leader, was able to hold off Sukup during the final pair of laps to add a third win to his Off Road Speedway season, while Sukup took second place and Haase held on for third.
On Saturday night Off Road Speedway is scheduled to host a return of the Mini Sprintcars along with a regular program of racing.