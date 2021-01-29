Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble

The photo made me do a double take because it was an image that I hadn’t seen for a long time: It was an image of someone blowing a bubble with gum.
The newspaper photo predated coronavirus, which makes sense. Even those people who choose not to wear a mask in today’s virus-infected world probably won’t choose to blow bubbles in public and risk trapping airborne coronavirus particles on the sticky surface.
This begs the question: What is the economic state of the chewing gum industry?
Not so good, according to the internet, the holder of answers to all deep, philosophical questions. Although in not quite as dire shape as the tourism and restaurant industries, chewing gum companies have been hit hard.
News articles attribute this slump to the fact that people tend to buy gum when they’re traveling and also when they’re in stores and can easily pick up a package at the checkout stand, two situations that have become increasingly affected (infected?) by COVID-19.
These reasons for lackluster gum sales are undoubtedly valid, but I think they tell only part of the story. The rest of the story is that many people who chew gum like it at least in part because it is the foundation for oral acrobatics.
In addition to snapping and cracking their gum, avid chewers like to pull the tacky substance out in strings with their fingers, push it out with their tongues and, of course, blow bubbles with it.
But why spend money on gum when the best fringe benefits of it are masked by masks?
In fact, why spend money on other things whose benefits are also masked by masks? Many people have wondered this same thing, which is why sales of lipstick are vanishing as fast as some lipstick colors fade after application.
I can’t speak too much to the lipstick issue. Even before COVID-19 struck, I wore lipstick infrequently because I work from home and it seemed worthwhile to apply makeup only when I went to town. (Yep, yep, I know. The classic take-the-husband-for-granted syndrome.)
In fact, I recently tried to purchase an exact replacement of my finally-used-up go-to lipstick but was told that it had not been made for at least two years.
Now chewing gum — there is a subject on which I consider myself an expert, based purely on hands-on (teeth-on?) experience. Chomp for chomp, the number of pieces I have chewed in my lifetime probably qualifies for some sort of record.
I do often chew gum at home, but my main place to chew gum is on the road. I go to town even less than I used to — so, even more infrequently than “infrequently,” which translates to almost never. And long road trips? Even less than “almost never” now.
And when I do go to town, gum no longer has the same appeal because I am a bubble blower. As you can imagine, this predilection doesn’t work well with a mask, which must go on and off as I traipse from business to business to take care of business.
Regardless of the fact that I love gum, I have to admit that many gum-chewing habits, including mine at times, are not the most attractive or polite. So, one good thing to come out of the pandemic is better manners.
And whatever you may think of masks, they are another good thing to come out of the pandemic in terms of protection — and chewing gum. After all, they protect the public when better manners don’t prevail for those who continue to support the gum industry.
