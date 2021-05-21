OMAHA — Three Northeast Nebraska athletes earned gold medals on day one of the Class C girls state track and field championships on Friday at Burke High School.
Renee Brummels of Battle Creek had worked hard all year to record a triple-jump mark of 38 feet.
But on Friday Brummels left that goal in her rearview mirror as she sailed past both 38 and 39 feet. By the time she'd landed in the sand, she'd traveled 39 feet, 9¾ inches.
"It felt strong, but I was not expecting a 39," Brummels said. "All season long, I've been trying for the 38s, and 39 was a very pleasant surprise."
The mark, which was good for the Class C gold medal, was 2 feet, 7 inches better than second-place Ella Gardner of Superior and also set a new Northeast Nebraska standard, erasing the old mark of 39-2¼ by Amber Hegge of Crofton in 2005.
Lindsey Kneifl of Wisner-Pilger and Kaitlyn Emanuel of North Bend Central finished sixth and seventh, respectively, while Lutheran High Northeast freshman Kendra Petersen was 13th with a hop, step and jump of 34-4¼.
Brummels wasn't the only Battle Creek athlete to strike gold on Friday. Her teammate, Mya Zohner, won the Class C pole vault.
Zohner and Grand Island Central Catholic's Marissa Rerucha both set personal bests by clearing 11 feet, but Zohner made the height on her second try while Rerucha cleared it on her third. That served as the tie-breaker and sent Zohner to the top of the medal stand.
"I've been waiting for this this whole year, and I'm excited it went in my favor and I performed well," Zohner said.
The sophomore said getting over the 11-foot standard for the first time in her life required a lot of attention to detail. "Just getting my plant down, I've got to make sure my foot is on the right mark. I moved up on my hand grip, just putting it all together."
Kayla Svoboda of Wisner-Pilger finished third wit a vault of 10-6 while Jayden Jordan of Crofton was fourth.
Norfolk Catholic's Mary Fennessy came up a quarter of an inch short of making it a clean sweep for area athletes in Friday's field-event finals.
The Knight senior led going into the finals of the shot put with a toss of 44 feet, ½ inch.
In the final Jessica Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City bested Fennessy's mark with an effort of 44-7½. Then, on the final put of Fennessy's career, she recorded a 44-7¼.
"There's obviously good competition because I threw a (personal record)," Fennessy said. "Being that close, it just shows how great Class C is and how great Nebraska is."
Brooke Languis of Ponca finished third while Jozy and Elly Piper, both of Norfolk Catholic, were seventh and eighth, respectively.
On the track, Norfolk Catholic picked up unexpected points in the 4x800-meter relay. Hastings St. Cecilia blew away the field with a time of 9:45.06, 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Wahoo Neumann.
North Bend Central finished fourth in a time of 10:11.93 while the Norfolk Catholic team of Morgan Miller, Carly Marshall, Emily Faltys and CC Kann was right behind in 10:12.62.
Faltys said the team's experience may have been a factor in its performance. "We've all been on a state platform before, so we weren't intimidated by the atmosphere and just went out, didn't have any negative thoughts, knew we were going to place no matter what," she said.
Norfolk Catholic has an outside chance at a state runner-up trophy, but for that to happen, the 4x800 needed to score. Marshall said that served as motivation. "We wanted to get some points on the board to help our team out overall."
Finally, Jordyn Arens of Crofton electrified the crowd in the 3,200-meter run, pulling away from Hastings St. Cecilia's Alayna Vargas on the second lap and cruising to victory in 11 minutes, 16.04 seconds, more than 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Vargas.
"Before this race I was nervous because (Vargas) is a really good runner, but I decided going into state, I was going to have fun with competing and going against athletes I don't see very much," Arens said.
Arens' time was also eight seconds faster than her previous best this year. CeeAnna Beel of Ainsworth was the area's only other medalist, finishing eighth.
Northeast and North Central Nebraska will be well-represented in the sprint and hurdle finals on Saturday.
Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh and Svoboda of Wisner-Pilger qualified second and third in the 110-meter hurdles. Becca McGinley of Valentine and Battle Creek teammates BriAnna Zohner and Brummels also will compete for gold in the event.
Svoboda recorded the best qualifying time in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. The Gator star will be joined by five other area athletes in the final: Ellie Tramp of Crofton, Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh, Marshall of Norfolk Catholic, Jordan Metzler of Wakefield and BriAnna Zohner of Battle Creek.
Emily Loseke of Clarkson/Leigh will be the only Northeast Nebraskan in the 100-meter finals. She qualified sixth.
Loseke also had the second-fastest qualifying time in the 200. She'll compete in a final heat that also includes Isabelle Salters of Valentine.
Metzler of Wakefield had the second-best qualifying time in the 400 with a blistering time of 58.68. She'll be joined by Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic, Alli Jackson of Tri County Northeast and Hadley Cheatum of Summerland in the final.
Finally, Lutheran High Northeast senior Halle Berner competed in all three sprint races but came up short of qualifying for the finals, finishing 13th in the 400, 17th in the 200 and 23rd in the 100.
"I'm very pleased and feel like I did everything that I could into my last year, and I'm proud of what I've accomplished." Berner said.
Those accomplishments included a state volleyball championship with her Lutheran High teammates. Berner has ended her days as an athlete and will now turn her sights on a career in nursing.
CLASS C GIRLS
Team scoring (after five events): Hastings St. Cecilia 22, Battle Creek 20, Norfolk Catholic 15, Crofton 14.5, Bishop Neumann 13, GI Central Catholic 10, Arcadia-Loup City 10, Wisner-Pilger 9, Superior 9, Syracuse 9, David City 9, North Bend Central 7, Conestoga 6, Chase County 6, Ponca 6, Cornerstone 5, South Loup 4.5, Nebraska Christian 4, Raymond Central 4, Centennial 3, Elm Creek 3, Louisville 3, Ainsworth 1, Ord 1, Oakland Craig 1
Finals
3,200: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 11:16.04. 2, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 11:47.23. 3, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 12:11.35. 4, Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone, 12:18.05. 5, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 12:20.17. 6, Sophie Korytowski, Louisville, 12:34.26. 7, Raegan Gellatly, GI Central Catholic, 12:38.23. 8, CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth, 12:40.22.
4x800 relay: 1, Hastings St. Cecilia, 9:45.06. 2, Bishop Neumann, 10:06.12. 3, Chase County, 10:06.40. 4, North Bend Central, 10:11.93. 5, Norfolk Catholic, 10:12.62. 6, Centennial, 10:13.03. 7, Syracuse, 10:17.75. 8, Oakland Craig, 10:19.07.
Shot put: 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 44-7½. 2, Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic, 44-7¼. 3, Brooke Languis, Ponca, 40-9¾. 4, Lily Vollertson, Syracuse, 40-1½. 5, Shaye Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia, 39-8½. 6, Lauren Vandenberg, David City, 39-7¼. 7, Jozy Piper, Norfolk Catholic, 39-2¼. 8, Elly Piper, Norfolk Catholic, 39-¼.
Triple jump: 1, Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 39-9¾. 2, Ella Gardner, Superior, 37-2¼. 3, Avery Couch, David City, 37-0. 4, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 36-9. 5, Grace Mueller, Raymond Central, 36-1½. 6, Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 35-11¼. 7, Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, 35-5½. 8, Journi Moran, Ord, 35-3¾.
Pole vault: 1, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek, 11-0. 2, Marissa Rerucha, GI Central Catholic, 11-0. 3, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 10-6. 4, Reagan Cool, South Loup, 10-0. 4, Jayden Jordan, Crofton, 10-0. 6, Samantha Knapp, Elm Creek, 10-0. 7, Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse, 10-0. 8, Sadie Rempel, Superior, 10-0.
Qualifiers for Saturday finals
100: Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 12.40; Maya Couch, David City, 12.48; Jadeyn Bubak, South Loup, 12.70; Gaia Andorno, Doniphan-Trumbull, 12.44; Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.48; Emily Loseke, Clarkson-Leigh, 12.55; Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.78; Avery Couch, David City, 12.80.
200: Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 25.76; Maya Couch, David City, 25.96; Emily Loseke, Clarkson-Leigh, 25.98; Gaia Andorno, Ella Gardner, Superior, 26.36; Danae Rader, Doniphan-Trumbull, 26.41; Isabelle Salters, Valentine, 26.42; Doniphan-Trumbull, 26.42; Jenna Rauert, Wood River, 26.52.
400: Bryn McNair, Chase County, 57.18; Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 58.68; Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 59.36; Jenna Esch, Hastings St. Cecilia, 59.26; Alli Jackson, Tri County Northeast, 59.66; Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 1:00.00; Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 1:00.28; Jill Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1:00.39.
100 hurdles: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 14.92; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 15.27; Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 15.28; Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 15.47; Becca McGinley, Valentine, 15.61; BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek, 15.62; Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 15.64; Kate Griess, Sutton, 15.69.
300 hurdles: Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 46.25; Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 46.26; Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 46.84; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 46.99; Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 47.27; Carly Marshall, Norfolk Catholic, 47.71; Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 47.90; BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek, 48.07.