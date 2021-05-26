Brummels sets all-time triple jump record

Northeast and North Central Nebraska girl athletes wrapped up another great season by performing well at the state high school track and field championships at Omaha Burke.
One look at the final chart reveals that area girls set new season marks in 12 of the 17 events in Omaha, led by Renee Brummels of Battle Creek, who set a new all-time standard in the triple jump with a hop, step and jump of 39 feet, 9¾ inches. That effort erased the 16-year-old record of 39-2¾ set by Amber Hegge of Crofton in 2005.
The Battle Creek senior also had the season's best long jump of 18-4 and had she qualified for state, she would have been among the favorites to win — the winning jump at state was 17-8¼ — but she scratched twice in districts and was not able to qualify.
Norfolk Catholic's Mary Fennessy was also a double standard-bearer for 2021, holding the top marks in both the shot put and discus. The senior's pre-district discus mark of 138 feet held up, and her shot put effort of 44-7¼ was good for second place in Class C and moved her ahead of Brooke Languis of Ponca, whose top effort prior to districts was 44-5½.
Crofton's Jordyn Arens is the only area girl to finish the year as the leader in three events — the 800, 1,600 and the 3,200 with marks of 2 minutes 18.21 seconds, 5:14.71 and 11:16.04, all at the state meet.
Arens went into the state meet leading in both the 1,600 and 3,200, won the Class C gold medals convincingly in both and set new marks in each.
She also won the Class C 800 ahead of the previous area leader in the event, Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic, who improved her previous top time from 2:24.27 to 2:20.84. However, the sophomore finished the season fourth on the chart as both Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis and Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig posted better times at state.
Weidner closed out her brilliant career by winning both the Class D 400- and 800-meter runs — both for the third time. Her winning 400 effort of 57.73 was the best by an area athlete this year.
Kathol joined forces with Faith Christensen, Sophia Reifenrath and Grace Reifenrath to lead Cedar Catholic to a third-place finish in the Class C 4x400-meter relay in the area's season-best mark of 4:08.27.
A pair of O'Neill Eagles finished the season atop one individual chart and as part of a leading relay team.
Junior Zelie Sorensen finished fifth in the state in Class B 200-meter dash, and her pre-district time of 25.59 held up.
Sorensen's teammate, senior Blair Gutshall, became the only girl from Northeast and North Central Nebraska to run the 100-meter hurdles in under 15 seconds this year as she posted a 14.98 in the preliminaries of the Class B state meet before finishing fourth the next day in a time of 15.17.
Sorensen and Gutshall also teamed up with Alyssa Eichelberger and Meg Schluns to set the new area standard in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50 seconds, which was good for sixth place in Class B.
Hunter Wiebelhaus of North Central was the area's best high jumper by far. The Keya Paha High School senior jumped 5-7 earlier in the year despite being hampered by a knee injury all season. She cleared 5-4 at state to finish second in Class C.
Two area pole vaulters, junior Nealy Brummond of Norfolk and sophomore Mya Zohner of Battle Creek, battled injuries late in the season, but both cleared 11 feet in the state meet to share the season's best mark.
Ashley Ostrand, a senior from Pender, completed the season as the area's best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.33, and junior Kayla Svoboda of Wisner-Pilger improved her leading 300-meter hurdle time from 46.82 to 46.19 at state and captured second place in Class C.
Finally, Norfolk High's 4x800-meter relay team of freshman Molly Meier and sophomores Abby Ruda, Rachel Mortimer and Paige Godfrey finished eighth in Class A and set a new area season standard of 9:54.88.
Only Brummels was able to set a new all-time mark this season, but several more will likely be challenged in 2022.
Arens, a freshman, is already within striking distance of the all-time 800 mark of 2:14.73 set by Norfolk's Denise Koziol in 1995 and the 1,600 record of 4:59.78 held by Karlene Erickson of Wheeler Central, who ran that time in 1982.
If they're healthy, pole vaulters Brummond and Zohner will both have a good chance to eclipse the all-time mark of 11-5 set by Mikayla Marvin of O'Neill in 2017.
And the Norfolk 4x800 team of Ruda, Mortimer, Meier and Godfrey will have two more years to chase the all-time record 9:37.35 set by Crofton in 2013.