LINCOLN — Humphrey St. Francis senior Taylor Wemhoff said that, going into the Class D2 state championship game, he had been taking some good-natured commentary from his older brother.
Kyle Wemhoff was a member of the 2015 state championship team, and was not afraid to make sure his younger brother understood that.
“He was wearing his jersey, he had his ring on, and he was telling me 'you don't have one of these yet,' ” Taylor said. “I was like, 'well, you're right, but just give me a second.' ”
Now, Taylor has his own hardware after the Flyers stormed past Pleasanton 70-16 on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The senior rushed for the game's first touchdown, caught a two-point conversion pass, and finished with a game-high 15 carries for 70 yards rushing along with a 34-yard reception.
“I don't know how many years there's been a Wemhoff on the team,” Taylor said. “It's been going on forever, and it's cool to carry on that tradition.”
Another was Sam McPhillips, whose parents have had a boy playing football at St. Francis every year since 2002 and is the final member of his family to go through the Flyer program.
That family affair translates to different sports and both genders, too. Most of these football players will be on the boys basketball team in the winter. Many of these siblings have had sisters who have contributed to the prowess of the volleyball and girls basketball programs, too.
“It's just a tradition that has been on throughout the school,” Taylor Wemhoff said.
Those two were part of what were described as, in a word, a “special” senior class according to coach Eric Kessler. The other seniors are Landon Kush, Trevor Pfeifer, Kaden Hackerott, Evan Foltz, Dylan Wemhoff and Kolbe Classen.
“It's pretty darn special,” Kessler said. “I don't rank them, obviously, but these guys have worked super hard, and they're good kids off the field. They've been just tremendous this year with their work ethic things. I just couldn't ask anything more from them. They're a really special group, and I'm really glad that they were able to do something special.
“I would've been proud of them whether we won or lost, but I'm glad they played their best game tonight.”
Monday also marked the time these seniors passed the torch down. Among those was Trevor Pfeifer, who played his last game, giving way to sophomore Tanner Pfeifer – his younger brother and the heir apparent at quarterback.
“Losing these seniors, they might have a tough year, but I know they'll have a summer like we did last summer because they'll be motivated to get to this point again,” the elder Pfeifer said.
Native son leads title run
A 1994 graduate of Humphrey St. Francis, current coach Eric Kessler never got the chance to play in a state championship, let alone at Memorial Stadium.
So for him, it's truly a special experience to lead the Flyers into the home of the Huskers and return to Humphrey for a second time with a Class D2 championship trophy.
“It's really cool. It means the world,” Kessler said. “It's my home. I care a lot about it. It's very gratifying.
“It means a lot when I played here and all those things, my family has graduated from here, (and) my nieces go here, so it means a lot.”
It was the school's fifth championship, including back-to-back in 1995 and 1996, along with 2009 and 2015.
“It fits in pretty good. They're all sweet,” Kessler said. “Different groups of guys. Just very happy with this group for what they did to get to this point.”
Current Husker catches glimpse
It wasn't very long ago that Norfolk Catholic graduate Ethan Piper played at Memorial Stadium.
Sure, the offensive lineman has a different viewpoint as a current Husker, but even he said there's a certain pride to seeing teams from Northeast Nebraska playing for a state championship.
“I love watching, especially now as a freshman, watching kids I know play,” Piper said. “I think it's amazing. Northeast Nebraska kids are some of my favorite kids, so seeing them come down here and play, I think it's awesome.”
A year ago, Piper capped his career with back-to-back visits and three in four years. The two-time Elite Eight lineman was a part of one championship and two runner-up finishes at Norfolk Catholic.
“As a senior, playing down here in Lincoln is unbelievable. It's a great memory to go out on your high-school career with,” Piper said.
Along with Piper, several other players, including fellow freshman Wan'Dale Robinson, were spotted on the sideline during the St. Francis game.
The sight of the current Huskers on the sideline only adds to the allure of playing in Lincoln.
“It's cool to come here. It's an experience they'll never forget,” Kessler said. “Memorial Stadium is cool, and a lot of these guys were eighth graders the last time we were here, so it's just a special day. It's something we'll remember forever.”