It appeared as if my older sister’s boyfriend knew how to do almost anything. I was in grade school and this boyfriend (soon-to-be brother-in-law) could shoot a slingshot, get a campfire going seemingly without matches and tie a knot for about any use.
My little brother and I showed him our gratitude for teaching us these skills by rigging up firecrackers that would pop when he opened the front door.
He passed away this month, and it just doesn’t seem possible.
My sister isn’t ready to be a widow and her kids and grandkids aren’t ready to be without a father/grandfather. This is the first in-law or sibling that Tom and I have lost, and it’s tough.
Ric grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison High just like my me and my five siblings. I liked to ask him about who lived in such-in-such house or who owned a certain business at some point in time and he’d be able to tell me even though he and my sister moved to Florida to work in the construction industry over 40 years ago.
They raised three kids and then adopted and raised two more, all who still reside in Florida and who shared stories of their dad at the memorial held for him.
They told how he was a dad who was into whatever they were into. If the kids showed 4-H animals at the fair, he was the small animal superintendent.
When one son wanted to learn about cattle, they raised a 1,200-pound steer on their small acreage. He wanted to be right there alongside them in their activities, which included taking the girls Black Friday shopping in the wee hours of the morning every year.
Since he and my sister were the first of my siblings to be married, he also was active in our lives before starting a family of their own.
He invited all of us — which included my parents and their five kids ranging from ages 11-17 — to go on camping trips with them. That was pretty brave of a guy who grew up with only one brother.
We hadn’t ever set up a tent before, and he had tremendous patience putting up with all of these teen in-laws who were more likely to be hiking and playing catch then gathering firewood.
I never did see him lose his patience when working with us or his kids.
At the memorial, one grandchild told how Grandpa Ric would quote verses out of the Bible and how he lived by strong moral principles. They are all going to miss him so much, and so will we.