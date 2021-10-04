Brook Diekemper led the pack on Monday and led West Point-Beemer back to the state girls golf tournament next week in Columbus.
Diekemper fired the lowest round of the day with an 82 as the Cadets totaled a score of 397, which were 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
“Having four seniors this year have been absolutely huge—they’ve been here before, they wanted to go out on top and they were able to go back-to-back,” West Point-Beemer coach Keith Eriksen said.
Diekemper shot a 42 on both the front and the back nine but as she battled the nerves, she was still able to score 12 over par.
“It was very exciting and nerve-wracking,” Brook Diekemper said. “The drives slowly picked up, but the putts weren’t working. It is something we are going to work on this week.”
Diekemper’s teammate Shelbie Woerman also medaled as she shot a 100 and rounded out the top 10.
Diekemper and Woerman will be joined next week by their teammates Allie Boell, Emily Oligmueller and Valeria Lierman who will be aiming for a top five finish at state this year, with the experience they bring.
“Brook will be leading us as she has all year, but everyone has been very positive and we will be working on that mental approach,” Eriksen said. “We will go to Columbus and give it our best shot.”
The district runner-up Laurel-Concord-Coleridge finished the day right behind West Point-Beemer with a score of 410 and will return to the state tournament.
“They were hungry and wanted to get back to state after getting there last year,” Laurel-Concord-Coleridge coach Christina Patefield said. “They have worked hard all summer and all season. They looked calmer today than they were last year at districts, so that experience have made a big difference.”
Sarah Karnes led Laurel-Concord-Coleridge with a 90 and finished runner-up individually behind Diekemper. She started off strong with a 43 on the front but would have liked to have sunk a couple more par putts on the back at the Fair Play Golf Course.
“Last year I had a good taste of what it felt like to get second place and go to state, and I was so excited to do it again that I tried my best and played really well,” Sarah Karnes said. “My head was in the game—I was just really excited to play the course and happy that it was districts.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Delaney Hall also medaled as she shot a 98 and finished tied for sixth place.
Karnes, Hall, Sidney Groene, Hope Swanson and Araya Nielsen will get a chance on Monday once again to compete at the state tournament.
“We just need to treat state like it’s another meet,” Patefield said.
Coming in third place and qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2017, was O’Neill who finished the day right behind Laurel-Concord-Coleridge with a score of 412.
“It was really impressive—we are a really young team, so to be in the position where we were today is pretty fortunate,” O’Neill coach Ashley Belmer said. “It is well-deserved.”
One of the three sophomores for O’Neill, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh led the way with a fourth-place finish as she posted a 94.
“She shot a 50 on her front nine and came back with a 44 on the back, so being able to be even keel and comeback was great. She was right where she needed to be,” Belmer said.
The O’Neill squad next week will include Madison Hampton, Cece Mlnarik, Claire Popkes and Olivia Jarman.
Pierce was on the outside looking in on Monday as they finished in fourth place with a score of 427, as Battle Creek rounded out the top five with a score of 428.
The other golfers who qualified individually for the state tournament includes Alena Peters and Keli Shermer of Pierce, Kelsi DeCora of Winnebago, Riley Haschke of Wayne and Erica Brown of Elkhorn Valley.
The two-day Class C State Championship will get underway next Monday in Columbus at the Elks Country Club.
Class C-3 District Tournament
At Fairplay Golf Course
Team Scores: West Point-Beemer 397, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 410, O’Neill 412, Pierce 427, Battle Creek 428, Wayne 451, Hartington Cedar Catholic 489, Elkhorn Valley 495, West Holt 509, Crofton 523, Stanton 544, Ainsworth 585
Top 10 Individual Results: Those who qualified for state
1. Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer 84; 2. Sarah Kames, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 90; 3. Alena Peters, Pierce, 92; 4. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill 94; 5. Kelsi DeCora, Winnebago, 96; 6. Keli Shermer, Pierce, 98; 6. Delaney Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 98; 6. Riley Haschke, Wayne, 98; 9. Erica Brown, Elkhorn Valley, 99; 10. Shelbie Woerman, West Point-Beemer, 100.
Norfolk Catholic golfers: Lydia Brockhaus 144, Kadee Clinch 164.