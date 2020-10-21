This season was going to be different for Stuart.
Sure, for all teams, this football season has been different because of COVID-19, but the Broncos also entered their first season of six-man football.
It wasn’t just that Stuart was foreign to the concepts behind six-man football, which involves a unique scoring system and all six players being eligible to receive pass, among other modifications. After all, none of the Broncos had even seen a six-man game until last year’s state championship game.
“Ever since watching that game, the boys were excited to start playing and learning six-man football,” Stuart coach Colin Schurman said.
Now, the Broncos are hoping to be a team playing in that game this year.
Stuart has won all five games it’s played this season as two games, including the opener, have been canceled because of COVID-19. In its second game, Cody-Kilgore led 18-13 late, but the Broncos came back for a 20-18 victory that has given them momentum ever since.
“The Cody-Kilgore game was a crazy game and to come out on top just shows what kind of team that we have,” Schurman said. “The situation we were in — down five, them having the ball, under 2 minutes left and us having no timeouts — and to win that game was incredible, but the boys showed no quit in them. This team is a special group.”
Stuart has just 11 players out for football this fall, and they’ve played nearly every game short-handed in one way or another. But their undefeated record to date, Schurman said, is a testament to captains Wade Paxton, Austin Dvorak, Ryan Steinhauser and Cameron Sattler.
“The difference between the Broncos this year to teams in the past in my opinion is our mental toughness,” Schurman said. “We have only played one game this year where all 11 guys were available to play. We have had guys hurt and out due to COVID-19, and we just have guys step up.”
Stuart is 5-0 on the season going into a showdown with 6-1 Spalding Academy, a game that will decide the District 3 championship Friday. Both teams are assured of spots in the 16-team six-man state playoffs that start next week.
“This week’s game is a big one against a good Spalding Academy team for playoff seeding, and it’s for a district title,” Schurman said.
Speaking of playoffs, let’s get to a super-sized prognostication with 20 games included thanks to the first round of the eight-man playoffs.
Last week’s results
Record: 7-3 last week, 61-18 (.772) through eight weeks.
How city teams fared: Norfolk Catholic had an easier than expected time against Crofton, which probably would have been expected if it had been known that Crofton’s best player, Jimmy Allen, would not make the trip due to an illness (31-24 predicted, 35-14 final). For the first time this season, Lutheran High Northeast did not outscore its projection while posting a victory, this time facing Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (50-30 predicted, 16-8 final). Norfolk High fell by a close-to-as-expected margin to Grand Island to end its regular season (28-14 predicted, 34-13 final).
Highlight: I was eight points away from Alabama’s win over Georgia predicted perfectly (33-24 predicted, 41-24 final).
Lowlight: It wasn’t just that I had the teams flipped around when I predicted Minnesota would beat Atlanta 29-23. The Falcons finally showed what kind of an offense they can have (40-23 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Fremont Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24 (Oakland-Craig 32-27); Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12 (42-14); Central Valley 29, Humphrey St. Francis 12 (Humphrey St. Francis 30-26); Howells-Dodge 44, Clarkson/Leigh 0 (40-22); Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7 (30-20).
This week’s picks
11-MAN
Norfolk (1-7) at Millard North (3-4): The good news for the Panthers is that they automatically qualified for the Class A playoffs. The bad news is that they play the Mustangs in the first round — a team that beat Fremont 40-7, which is the same Tigers that beat Norfolk 42-7. Millard North 35, Norfolk 14.
Class C No. 1 Pierce (7-0) at No. 4 Wayne (6-2): For most of the season, this has been watched as one of the best games of Week 9, and for good reason as both teams made it to the final four of Class C1 last year. But Wayne no longer has preseason Super Six lineman Mike Leatherdale, who was a state champion wrestler last year — and the first game he missed was the Blue Devils’ loss to Norfolk Catholic. While the rest of the Blue Devils are a very good team, I don’t think they can keep up with the Bluejays. Pierce 35, Wayne 20.
Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (5-2) at No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-1): A district championship and a home game for the first round of the Class C2 playoffs may both be decided simultaneously Friday night at Russ Hochstein Field. It would be easy to say that, just because the Knights are ranked ahead of the Trojans, they should be picked to win. But after seeing both teams play the last two weeks, I think Norfolk Catholic has the upper hand — especially if it can break big plays as it did last week. Norfolk Catholic 31, Cedar Catholic 23.
CLASS D1
No. 16 North Central (4-4) at No. 1 Burwell (8-0): The Knights suffered four straight losses in a 1-4 start but showed some improvement as the load lightened in district play with three straight wins, including a 38-7 triumph over West Holt that was essentially a play-in game to get to the playoffs. While two of their losses were by 12 points or less, another one of those losses was 70-26 to Burwell to close its September schedule. Expect a similar result again. Burwell 56, North Central 20.
No. 15 Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at No. 2 Cross County (8-0): It’s a rematch of the season opener, which the Cougars claimed 56-36 in Leigh. This time around, it’s at Cross County’s field between Stromsburg and Benedict, and there’s no Tommy McEvoy suiting up for the Patriots this time around. It may not be pretty for the Patriots, who have sputtered the last couple of weeks. Cross County 50, Clarkson/Leigh 12.
No. 14 Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1): A year ago, the Falcons qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2000. This is only the second time in school history and fifth time overall that Elkhorn Valley is in the playoffs, Had it not been for the Warriors being deemed ineligible based on their enrollment in 2016, Neligh-Oakdale has made the playoffs every year since 2013. In half of those years, the Warriors opened with a playoff win, and look for them to do so again this time around. Neligh-Oakdale 54, Elkhorn Valley 28.
No. 14 Exeter-Milligan/Friend (4-3) at No. 3 Stanton (6-1): Just two years ago, EMF was the newcomer to eight-man that advanced all the way to the Class D1 semifinals before falling to eventual champion Creighton. Stanton has its eyes set on a similar run this season, and the Mustangs have a lot of momentum after last week’s big win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Stanton 42, EMF 18.
No. 13 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast (7-1): For the most part, the Eagles haven’t been slowed down offensively this season, but Wakefield and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge have given other teams the blueprint: You have to limit the big plays. But can the Knights — who have surrendered 54, 56 and 60 points in their three losses — do that? Lutheran High 56, Elmwood-Murdock 26.
No. 11 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at No. 6 Thayer Central (6-2): The two teams are a combined 0-5 against Division 1 teams according to the power points, so this could be a closer game than people might think. Sure, the Titans have a big-play offense that’s tough to stop, but anyone that can hold Lutheran High Northeast’s offense to just 16 points has a chance in any game with that kind of defense. So, if LCC can control the clock with its running game and stop Thayer Central on offense, it has a legitimate chance at an upset. LCC 28, Thayer Central 26.
No. 10 Howells-Dodge (6-2) at No. 7 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (4-4): This is one place where Class D would have benefited from a seeding committee like what Class A used this season. The Jaguars won by 20 points just two weeks ago — on the same field, no less — and the teams have to return for a rematch with the team coming off the 20-point loss having the higher seed only because some of the Jaguars’ opponents have had down years. I see no reason there won’t be a similar result again. Howells-Dodge 40, GACC 20.
No. 9 Nebraska City Lourdes (5-2) at No. 8 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-2): The visiting Knights have won five straight since starting the season with back-to-back losses, while the host Bulldogs had a five-game win streak of their own snapped last week in a difficult 68-12 decision against Cross County. It’s just the second state playoff appearance for the Bulldogs, who are 1-1 in the playoffs since joining forces for football. Humphrey/LHF 36, Lourdes 30.
CLASS D2
No. 15 Elgin Public/Pope John (3-5) at No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (7-0): The Wolfpack has been an awfully young team for two seasons now, and while it’s nice that they’ve made the playoffs last year and this year, the payoff won’t happen quite yet. BDS 50, Elgin/Pope John 14.
No. 14 Sandhills Valley (4-4) at No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (8-0): It’s been a dream season for the Cardinals, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, while the Mavericks — a co-op of Stapleton and McPherson County schools — are in the playoffs for the first time ever. St. Mary’s is on a mission, and it won’t stop now. St. Mary’s 42, Sandhills Valley 14.
No. 14 Winside (5-3) at No. 3 Wynot (5-1): There are a few reasons a seeding committee would have been handy for Class D2, and one of them is that a committee might have kept a season-ending matchup from happening two weeks in a row, like what we have here between the Wildcats and Blue Devils. Wynot just beat them 46-20, so why do it again right away? Wynot 44, Winside 18.
No. 13 Johnson-Brock (3-5) at No. 4 Allen (6-0): In case Allen coach Dave Uldrich needs any assistance in motivating his team, all he needs to do is cue the game film from the second round of the 2018 playoffs when Johnson-Brock beat Allen 76-0. It’s time for revenge. Allen 36, Johnson-Brock 18.
No. 12 Niobrara/Verdigre (2-4) at No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (7-1): Exhibit “A” for why Class D2 needed a seeding committee. The Flyers, owners of a 56-14 win over Wynot to begin the season, are seeded two spots below the Blue Devils. I would argue that the teams should flip spots, at minimum. Either way, St. Francis will continue its streak of at least one playoff win every year since 2006. St. Francis 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 20.
No. 11 Pender (5-3) at No. 6 Osceola (7-0): The Pendragons are a nice team, especially on offense, where Pender has scored at least 24 points in every game and exceeded 40 points in six of its eight games. But the Bulldogs have scored a minimum of 60 points in every game, and their defense has blanked three opponents. Here’s yet another reason Class D2 seedings could have been revisited — the Bulldogs have been ranked top-five statewide virtually all season and yet draw the sixth seed in the east. Osceola 60, Pender 31.
No. 10 Mead (4-4) at No. 7 Bloomfield (4-3): Just another ho-hum year with the Bees in the state playoffs like clockwork, right? Bloomfield started the year 1-2, narrowly beat Pender, dropped another one at O’Neill St. Mary’s and was sitting .500 entering the final week of the season. But Bloomfield beat Creighton, giving it a first-round home playoff game, and the defense might have turned things around just in time. Bloomfield 28, Mead 24.
No. 9 Creighton (6-2) at No. 8 Osmond (5-2): Out of all the high school playoff games I’m predicting, this is the toughest one for me to get a read on. Osmond scored just 28 total points in its two losses while averaging nearly 50 per game in its five wins. Creighton scored just 18 total in its two losses, including an 8-0 shutout loss at Bloomfield last week, while averaging 56 in five of its wins (its other win was a forfeit by Walthill). My hunch is this one is close, where a two-point conversion might be the difference. Osmond 28, Creighton 26.
SIX-MAN
Spalding Academy (6-1) at Stuart (5-0): Sure, the Shamrocks have experience in six-man football, but there’s something about the Broncos this season. They have the defense with only 50 points allowed this season, giving them a 47.2-10 advantage in points per game against the opposition. The Shamrocks’ only loss is to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, a team the Broncos did not play because of a COVID-19 situation. Other than that, both teams have played one opponent with a winning record to date, and we should find out quite a bit about both teams. Stuart 47, Spalding Academy 41.