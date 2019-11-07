LINCOLN — Wayne rolled to an opening-set victory over Broken Bow in the Class C1 quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at Lincoln North Star High School.
“I felt like we came out tough and strong in the first set,” Wayne coach Traci Krusemark said.
The only problem for the Blue Devils was that the Indians found their rhythm as the match progressed, and Broken Bow bounced Wayne from the state tournament with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18 decision.
Despite the loss, the coach said she believes the future is bright with all but four players set to return next season.
“This sophomore group, yeah, is really tough. They like their sports, whether it be volleyball or basketball or track or whatever,” Krusemark said. “We'll have some of those guys back.”
The opening set was textbook for the Blue Devils in building momentum. With a slim three-point lead, setter Kiara Krusemark dealt a pass to Lauren Pick for a kill, and after a double-hit call, Krusemark set up Pick again, this time for a tip over the net for a 16-10 lead.
Broken Bow rallied after setter Kailyn Scott dumped the ball across and went back to send across a service ace to make it 20-17, but Emily Armstrong answered with a kill. A kill by Majesta Valasek, plus a Wayne error, made it a two-point margin, but Pick's seventh kill put the Blue Devils at set point. Armstrong landed the final blow for the 25-22 win.
Pick posted a match-high 27 kills to go with 15 digs. Armstrong added 10 kills, and she matched libero Hailey Backer with a team-high 21 digs. The sophomore Krusemark dished out 42 assists.
“She's our go-to player, and if we pass well and play good defense, or if other teams give us free balls or easy balls to handle, we have a great back row that can dig those up,” coach Krusemark said about Pick. “Kiara and Lauren have been playing together for quite a long time, so their connection there is pretty good.”
Broken Bow countered with Valasek, who had 24 kills — 20 of them after the opening set — while Kya Scott and Lindsay Schauda added 11 each. Scott also had 30 digs, while Valasek added 23, and Kailyn Scott had 33 assists to go with 14 digs.
The Indians got rolling in set two with a 9-3 run that included a pair of 4-0 spurts that included two kills from Valasek to lead 17-12 after the Blue Devils had led 9-8. Wayne battled back to within 22-20 after a Rubie Klausen kill around two Broken Bow errors, but the Indians scored the final three points, including two Kya Scott kills around a Kailyn Scott service ace.
“I don't want to say that we hung back in the second set,” coach Krusemark said. “I thought that Broken Bow did a better job of swinging at us. In game one, I thought they didn't give us too many tough balls to play defense on, but from then on, they just hit every ball. We played good defense, but we just got touches on the block and we couldn't transition into our offense very well.”
Broken Bow was simply dominant in the third set, starting with four straight kills from Valasek — the fourth coming after an out-of-bounds call was reversed to a touch by Wayne. Broken Bow went on to turn Wayne's 2-0 lead into a 10-2 Indian lead Valasek finished with seven kills in the set.
The Indians followed with an 8-1 run later on to put a stranglehold on the set.
“That's just one of those where you make an error and it just keeps snowballing and you can't get out of it,” coach Krusemark said.
In the fourth, Wayne never led after Valasek's back-to-back kills made it 4-3, and it was never tied again after consecutive Armstrong kills at 6 each. Pick slammed three kills in a span of five points to keep Wayne within 21-18, but Broken Bow scored the final four points of the match, including three Valasek kills and an Emily Trotter service ace.
“I thought in the fourth, we showed some grit for fighting through that (third set), even though maybe we weren't getting balls that we wanted to pass, but I thought we fought hard the fourth set,” coach Krusemark said.
Broken Bow def. Wayne 22-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18
WAYNE (29-6): Hailey Backer 21d; Kiara Krusemark 2k, 1a, 3d, 42s; Erin O'Reilly 1a, 2d; Emily Longe 5k, 1b, 1d; Sydney Redden 1k, 12d; Emily Armstrong 10k, 1a, 21d, 2s; Frances Klausen 8d; Lauren Pick 27k, 1a, 15d, 2s; Rubie Klausen 3k, 3d.
BROKEN BOW (33-2): Sydney Carrizales 7k; Keiana Kociemba 12d, 2s; Madison Neely 5k, 1b, 1a, 16d; Majesta Valasek 24k, 23d, 2s; Kailyn Scott 3k, 3a, 14d, 33s; Kya Scott 11k, 1b, 30d; Emily Trotter 2a, 21d, 1s; Lindsay Schauda 11k.