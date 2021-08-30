WAYNE — Abby Brodersen, Paige Peters and Jazmine Taylor are set to lead the Wayne State women’s golf team on the links this fall.
Wayne State will play a split golf season with some meets competing during the fall semester and some meets competed next spring.
Coach Joey Baldwin begins his second year as the women’s coach, leading the program after it was reinstated eight years after it was discontinued.
Baldwin graduated from Wayne State back in 2002 where he played baseball and golf for the Wildcats.
Brodersen, a Boone Central graduate, competed for the Cardinals for four years and was the Class C individual champion as a senior in high school and finished second as a junior.
Peters, a Bancroft-Rosalie graduate, had a scoring average of 89 last season and tied for 11th at the Wildcat Classic last spring with a 36-hole total of 163 (78-85).
Taylor is a graduate of Millard North High School in Omaha and led Wayne State last spring with an 84.6 scoring average for 18 holes and tied the single-round Wayne State school record after firing a 78 at the Augustana Spring Invitational and tied for 28th in the NSIC Championships last spring with a 256 total over three rounds of golf.
The Wildcats will open the fall season Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Central Region Preview in Blue Springs, Missouri, and will compete in Norfolk at the Nebraska Invitational on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Norfolk Country Club.