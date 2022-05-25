COLUMBUS — It had been 11 years since Tekamah-Herman made the NSAA state golf championship.
There were bound to be hic-ups in their return as a result, but the Tigers powered on and finished third in the team standings in Class C on Wednesday at Elks Country Club. Columbus Scotus and Doniphan-Trumbull finished first and second, respectively.
Many of Tekamah-Herman’s players got off to a good start early on, but started to sputter as their respective days went on.
“We just kind of lost a little momentum on the back side,” coach John Walford said. “It would’ve been nice to be in a little bit tighter in a pack.”
Much of that he feels can be chalked up to the Tigers being absent from state as a team for over a decade. However, it could serve as an opportunity for the younger players — three of the five Tigers who played are underclassmen — to get better.
“I think there’s something to be said about being here and being in a 36-hole event and some of those types of things,” Walford said. “So I think some of our younger players had some learning curve and so, hopefully it’ll be a good lesson for us and we’ll get another chance to handl the situation maybe a little better.”
It was a senior who led the purple and gold.
Brock Rogers medaled and tied for 14th overall with a 162 over the course of the two days. His brother Brody was second on the team and 23rd overall with a 171.
Conversely to his teammates. Brock saw his day improve as he played more and more holes. After four bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine, he hit three birdies and four bogeys on the back nine.
“Towards the back nine, my wedges and putters started getting hot and I played a lot better,” he said. “So it feels good to end on a higher note.”
Brock — who will play golf at Concordia University in the fall — was one of the top scorers on a Tigers team that won seven tournaments leading up to districts, where it finished second as a team to qualify for state.
“It was a big, big deal. We were all very proud that we made it and we played pretty decent,” Brock said. “But we left some strokes out there, but that’s alright.”
As for Walford, being able to watch Brody and his teammates the team over the course of the season has been a pleasure.
“To win seven tournaments is a heck of a year,” he said. “They all kind of just feed off each other and challenge each other and compete everyday at practice and so that’s been fun to watch.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished 10th as a team in a year where they only had one senior. Tri County Northeast finished 14th and Atkinson West Holt 15th.
Carson Thomsen of Oakland-Craig finished tied for 23rd with a 171.
Team results: Columbus Scotus 640, Doniphan-Trumbull 671, Tekamah-Herman 687, Kearney Catholic 694, Grand Island Central Catholic 704, Amherst 710, Yutan 710, Fremont Archbishop Bergan 730, Mitchell 746, Hartington Cedar Catholic 748, Milford 752, Lincoln Lutheran 756, Heartland 757, Tri County Northeast 774, Atkinson West Holt 811.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Noah Carpenter, Palmyra, 155; 2. Cael Peters, MIT, 155; T-3. Seth VunCannon, SCO, 156; T-3. Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 156; T-3. Nick Fleming, SCO, 156; 6. Bowdie Fox, GICC, 158; 7. Ethan Smith, D-T, 159; T-8. Hayden Dzingle, D-T, 160; T-8. Steven Sladky, 160; T-10. Nolan Fleming, SCO, 161; T-10. Samuel Wells, St. Paul, 161; T-10. Brady Davis, FAB, 161; T-10. Jake Richmond, YUT, 161; T-14. Brock Rogers, T-H, 162; T-14. Jaylin Jakub, YUT, 162.