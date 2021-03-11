BRLD's quest for 3-peat snapped in heartbreaker

LINCOLN-For the first time in four years, the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines will not compete for the Class C2 championship as they dropped their semifinal bout with the Yutan Chieftains 49-47 on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With the game tied at 47, the Chieftains had one more minute to score. Brady Timm took the ball at the top of the key and dribbled it out as the clock ran down. Then after driving towards the basket, he pulled up to the left of the free throw line, rose up for a shot, let it fly and the ball sank through the hoop with 2.2 seconds left.
“It was a good shot. It was contested and he just knocked it down,” Wolverines coach Cory Meyer said “It was a good shot by him.”
The shot was the last of Timm’s 18-point performance, one that brought Yutan back to the state championship for the second time in three years. They last made it in 2019, where they lost to BRLD.
That year, Lucas Vogt was one of the players leading the Wolverines to one of its back-to-back championships as part of a 55-game winning streak. On Thursday, he was the one trying to keep Timm from putting an end to BRLD’s season.
“I was right there,” Vogt said “It was a heck of a shot. You gotta give it to him.”
The senior guard was one of many who failed to reach his season’s average in the contest. The Wolverines were able to get a lot of open looks, but the team just wasn’t able to make enough of them go when it mattered most.
“We just missed a lot of shots we normally don’t miss,” Meyer said “We missed a lot of wide open buckets that could’ve made a difference in the game there.”
Neither side had it very easy over the course of these 32 minutes. No matter how big the lead was, the other side made enough threes, got enough rebounds or played good enough defense to tighten things up again.
The Wolverines were down by as much as 10 in the first quarter. Yutan’s Isaiah Daniell had 10 points and BRLD had trouble getting things going in the paint. However, Dylan Beutler had 10 of his own in the next period to go along with key rebounds, enough to give the Wolverines a 29-26 lead at halftime.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Vogt said “We were down big right at the beginning of the first quarter and we battled right back into it and made it a ballgame.”
After the break, Yutan sought to regain dominance in the paint, but Micah Henschen began to get open underneath and keep the Wolverines ahead in the third quarter. However, it was in the fourth where shots became scarce.
BRLD scored just four points in the period, all of which came from Lucas Vogt. Meanwhile Brady Timm made two straight field goals to tie the game. With just under 2 minutes left and a chance to retake the lead, Vogt turned the ball over, allowing Timm the opportunity to take the shot that shook Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Wolverines have one more game left on the season, a consolation bout with the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans, which they’ll play Friday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at Lincoln North Star.
BRLD 11 18 14 4-47
Yutan 19 7 12 11-49
BRLD (19-5): Micah Henschen, 5 0-0 11; Dylan Beutler, 5 1-1 12; Elliot Nottlemann, 3 0-0 8; Lucas Vogt, 4 0-0 9; Toriano Bohannon, 3 1-1 7; Total, 20 2-2 47
Yutan (24-2): Samuel Petersen, 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Daniell, 5 1-4 13; Jake Richmond, 3 0-0 8; Brady Timm, 7 2-2 18; Gavin Kube, 4 0-0 8; Total, 20 3-6 49