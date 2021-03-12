BRLD, Vogt finish with win

LINCOLN - Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast ended up in a game it didn’t want to play, Hartington Cedar Catholic ended up in a game it didn’t want to play.
But when the officials threw the ball in the air, both teams responded with a game both enjoyable for the fans and family and productive for the teams, moreso for the Wolverines.
In the game, BRLD grabbed an early lead and the Trojans played along until a 59-48 final score earned the Wolverines their 20th win of the season.
“I was hoping we would get off to a good start,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “We did and it made all of the difference.”
“We didn’t play terribly today,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “We were just playing against a team that had won the past two state titles.”
Throw in the fact one of the best basketball players to ever set foot on a Nebraska court was playing his final game and the Trojans had a bit of an uphill battle.
Lucas Vogt, the vaunted BRLD senior and lead singer of the Wolverines played his final game as a high school player and, as usual, was instrumental in the outcome of the game.
“He (Vogt) is just so hard to guard,” Steffen said. “He’s so hard to run an offense against, he can just disrupt your entire game plan and your entire day.”
Cedar Catholic went up 7-6 after Tate Thoene hit a three with 4:11 but the Wolverines answered with a turn around jumper from Toriano Bohannon, a pair of free throws from Vogt and a Vogt steal and lay up to make it 11-7 in favor of BRLD.
“Obviously, Lucas makes us go,” Meyer said. “But he makes everyone around him better as well.”
Vogt scored on a drive in the lane where he was fouled and converted two free throws, before Dylan Beutler and Bohannon splashed a couple of threes sandwiched around two charity tosses from Cedar Catholic’s Jaxson Bernecker.
“We got going a little in the second quarter,” Steffen said. “We started moving the ball better and started getting some good shots - and we started to make a few.”
With a little under two minutes left in the half, Myles Thoene crashed the party with a three then Carter Arens was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound with 47.7 ticks on the clock.
The teams went to the break with the Wolverines up 33-26.
The BRLD lead grew to 10 at the end of three before settling on the 59-48 final.
“We have accomplished a lot here at BRLD since I’ve been here,” Lucas Vogt said. “We got third when I was a freshman, won it twice and third this year-I’ve had a lot of great teammates-a lot of great coaches-it has been a lot of fun.”
BRLD 19 14 16 10 - 59
HCC 9 17 13 9 - 48
BANCROFT-ROSALIE-LYONS-DECATUR NORTHEAST (20-5): Micah Henschen 1 0-0 2; Dylan Beutler 4 2-2 11; Elliott Nottleman 3 0-0 7; Lucas Vogt 7 5-6 19; Mason Dolezal 0 2-2 2; Toriano Bohannon 7 2-3 18.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (20-8): Tate Thoene 5 1-2 14; Grant Arens 1 1-1 3; Myles Thoene 2 1-2 7; Hunter Thoene 2 2-2 6; Carter Arens 0 1-2 1; Jaxson Bernecker 5 2-2 13; Connor Vlach 1 0-0 2; Ethan Becker 1 0-0 2.