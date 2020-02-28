BRLD turns back Ponca to remain unbeaten

PENDER – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast remained unbeaten for the season with a seemingly east win over Ponca here Thursday night, 59-43 at the C2-4 Subdistrict.
The first 12 minutes of the game was exactly what the large crowd came to see, but the Wolverines opened things up in the second quarter to run away from the Indians.
“We tried to slow things down and work for some quality shots,” Ponca coach Adam Poulosky said. “They took us out of that plan – they are a very good team.”
After gaining a 10-point advantage in the opening eight minutes for the Wolverines, the Indians came back to get to within five late in the first frame.
“We have really relied on our defense to get where we are,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “They (Ponca) gave us some trouble but we eventually got things going to take care of what we needed to do.”
The Wolverines, who have won the past two Nebraska State Class C2 State titles, went up by 10 by the intermission and 18 at the end of three.
Carter Kingsbury nailed a three with 1:16 left in the opening quarter then scored and was fouled with 36.9 seconds left to make it 16-11 after failing to convert on the traditional three-point-play.
Lucas Vogt, who would finish with a game-high 20 points, hit a three at the buzzer to send the teams to the second frame with BRLD up, 19-11.
“I was necessarily looking to score there but the ball ended up with me with the clock going out,” Vogt said. “I fired one up and it went in – it wasn’t designed that way, we were just trying to score.”
Brandon Kneifl splashed a three to open the second for Ponca but Will Gatzemeyer scored for the Wolverines to make it 21-14.
Kingsbury hit another three to bring Ponca back to within 21-17 with 4:22 left in the first half, but Darwin Snyder hit one of two consecutive long balls to push the lead back 24-17.
On the second three, Snyder was fouled and hit two of three free throws to put BRLD up 26-17 with just under three minutes left in the half.
Another Kneifl three made it 26-20 before Jaxon Johnson scored inside after grabbing an offensive rebound and Vogt hit a 15-foot jumper at the free throw line to send the Wolverines to the locker room with a 30-20 lead.
“Everything didn’t go exactly as planned but we did a lot of good things in the first half,” Meyer said. “Anytime you can hold a team like Ponca to 43 points, defensively you are doing some things right.”
The third quarter sealed the deal for BRLD, outscoring Ponca 19-11 and extending the lead to 49-31 heading into the final eight minutes.
“We just tried to keep going at them and applying pressure,” Vogt said. “Our goal is to try to win every quarter and staying focused on what is going on in the moment – we cannot look ahead at all, it’s tournament time and you win or go home.”
The lead grew to 20 in the final period after Snyder was fouled again on a three-point attempt and made two of three free throws again early in the fourth.
Kneifl, who finished with a team-high 16, made back-to-back three pointers to make it 53-39 with 3:42 left in the game, but the Indians would get no closer and the Wolverines improved to 24-0 on the season.
Both teams should make the district round which will be played Saturday, Monday or Tuesday for the right to go to Lincoln for the Class C2 state championships.
PONCA 11 9 11 12 – 43
BRLD 19 11 19 10 – 59
PONCA (21-4): Cayden Phillips 3 1-2 8; Brandon Kneifl 5 2-2 16; Paul Masin 1 2-2 4; Carter Kingsbury 4 4-5 15.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE-LYONS-DECATUR NORTHEAST (24-0): Will Gatzemeyer 1 1-2 3; Dylan Beutler 5 0-0 10; Lucas Vogt 9 1-1 20; Darwin Snyder 2 4-6 10; Jaxon Johnson 6 2-3 14; Brayden Anderson 0 2-2 2.