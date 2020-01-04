BRLD sweeps past Ponca

PONCA – The Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Ponca boy’s and girls’ team converged on here Friday night with a single loss between the four teams.
BRLD brought the undefeated and returning Class C2 State Champion Wolverines, undefeated at 8-0 and Ponca with a loss on the boys’ side at 6-1, while the girls’ contest included a pair of 9-0 teams.
In fact, in the boys’ game, the past three state champs in Class C2 were on the court with BRLD winning it in 2019 and Ponca winning in 2017 and 2018.
The teams used to square-off in games such as this in the Lewis & Clark Conference, which often was a preview of the L&C Tournament and champion later in the season.
However, BRLD joined the East Husker Conference a couple of years back, but the teams still get together for what is usually a great game – and this season was no exception.
The Wolverines went on the road and swept the Indians in the two games, but the games were as advertised.
BRLD defeated Ponca in the girls’ game 54-48 and the boys’ game 64-46.
In the girls’ game, the team played fairly even the first quarter with BRLD escaping with a one-point advantage, 16-15 before the Indians got on a roll in the second eight minutes.
“They were more aggressive than us to begin with,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “We played pretty good in the second quarter and give them some problems.”
Those problems resulted in the Indians going up 27-18 at the half after holding the Wolverines to a single bucket in the second frame.
Ponca got busy in the second frame when Bree Gill converted a conventional three-point play on a pass from Maddie McGill with seven minutes left in the half before Gill hit Samantha Ehlers inside after a steal.
The Wolverine’s scored their lone basket of the second period on a baseline runner from KaiLynn Lovejoy.
By the intermission, Kaci Day hit a couple of buckets for the Indians and Alyssa Crosgrove splashed a long ball to send Ponca to the locker room with a 27-18 advantage.
“I told the girls at halftime to just get back to playing our game,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “They listened, and we fought our way back into the game.”
Caragan Tietz, who returned to the court after an injury in the first half, completed the third-quarter comeback with a steal which she too coast-to-coast for a layup and a rebound she dribbled down the court and scored at the buzzer, leaving the game deadlocked 33-33 heading into the final eight minutes.
“We came into the week with games against GACC (West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic), these guys and Pender,” Peters said. “We thought if we came out of the week 2-1 we’d be in good shape – we’re 2-0 for the week and we play Pender tomorrow (Saturday).”
Isabel Freemont hit a three just under 30 seconds in to the final stanza to give the Wolverines their first lead since the end of the first quarter and a three from Ponca’s Alyson Kingsbury made it 48-46 in favor of BRLD, but the Indians wouldn’t get any closer as the Wolverines closed out the frame and the game with the 54-48 final.
“They made more plays down the stretch,” Hayes said. “We had our opportunities, we just didn’t cash in on them.”
In the boys’ game, the Wolverines came out swinging and never looked back as they sprinted to a 13-0 lead to open the game and went up 20-9 after the first eight minutes.
“This is a very tough place to win,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “This is a big win for us to come in here and grab a victory.”
The Wolverines led at every break before settling on the 18-point advantage.
“We have a couple of guys who haven’t played in a big game like this,” Ponca coach Adam Poulosky said. “We’ll get better from this loss and move forward.”
GIRLS’ GAME
BRLD 16 2 15 21 – 54
PONCA 15 12 6 15 – 48
BANCROFT-ROSALIE-LYONS-DECATUR NORTHEAST (10-0): Isabel Freemont 4 0-0 12; Aubrey Berg 1 0-0 2; KaiLynn Lovejoy 8 6-6 22; McKenzie Murphy 0 1-2 1; Caragan Tietz 4 0-0 8; Alyssa Buchholz 3 3-3 9.
PONCA (9-1): Alyssa Crosgrove 3 0-0 8; Kaci Day 3 0-2 6; Bree Gill 3 1-1 7; Ashlyn Kingsbury 7 0-2 19; Samantha Ehlers 2 4-4 8.
BOYS’ GAME
BRLD 20 20 18 11 – 64
PONCA 9 18 7 12 – 46
BANCROFT-ROSALIE-LYONS-DECATUR NORTHEAST (8-0): Will Gatzemeyer 4 2-2 11; Dylan Beutler 10 1-2 23; Lucas Vogt 6 2-2 14; Darwin Snyder 4 1-2 13; Jaxon Johnson 1 1-6 3.
PONCA (6-2): Cayden Phillips 3 0-0 7; Brandon Kneifl 6 2-2 18; Bryar Bennett 1 0-1 2; Zach Fernau 0 2-2 2; Paul Masin 1 1-4 4; Carter Kingsbury 3 5-6 11; Aden Anderson 1 0-2 2.