BRLD knocks off Wood River

LINCOLN — Class C2 of the girls state basketball tournament had its first upset of the bracket when the No. 7 seed Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Wolverines upended the No. 2 seed Wood River Eagles 62-41 in the quarterfinals at Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday.
The game started off as a slugfest early on with the teams tied at 8 late in the first quarter, but Caragan Tietz was able to get BRLD going with a layup that put the team ahead by two in the waning seconds of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Wolverines were able to build on that with 16 points in the period, including seven from Jordan Snyder. It wasn’t without its challenges, though, as Wood River’s Boston Boucher hit two 3-pointers, making it a four-point game going into halftime.
The Eagles would get some momentum going in the third quarter with a 7-2 run that made it a 30-29 game with 3:21 left. However, Aubrey Berg hit a 3-pointer to answer and the Wolverines went on a 9-0 run of their own to right the ship.
Down the stretch the Eagles tried to fight their way back, but BRLD did more of the little things down the stretch and even held Boucher scoreless in the game’s final eight minutes.
"They got a couple of good shooters on their team, and we knew that. Playing zone we'd have to cover their shooters well,” Tietz said. “The first half we didn't do that well, the second half, we readjusted and got on their shooters."
When asked about what key adjustments the Wolverines made to extend their lead, coach Rod Peters was quick to point out the team’s work in transition.
"I don't think the first half we had any transition baskets, and that's something we thought before, we could get on them,” Peters said. “And the second half, we got some buckets."
Tietz led the Wolverines with 18 points and Alyssa Buchholz wasn’t far behind with 16 of her own. Tietz has now scored 11 or more points in 10 of the team’s past 11 games, a big reason for their 13-game winning streak. That's the longest by any team remaining in Class C2.
The Wolverines will now play No. 6 Ponca on Thursday, March 4, at 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class C2 girls quarterfinal
BRLD 10 16 13 23 — 62
Wood River 8 14 7 12 — 41
BRLD (21-4): Isabel Freemont, 3 2-2 10; Caragan Tietz, 7 4-5 18; Alyssa Buchholz, 4 6-6 16; Jordan Snyder, 6 1-2 13; Aubrey Berg, 1 0-0 3; Treyla Sheridan, 1 0-1 2. Totals, 22 13-16 62
Wood River (24-3): Boston Boucher, 7 2-2 19; Kiernan Paulk, 5 3-9 14; Macie Peters, 2 2-2 6; Jenna Rauert, 1 0-0 2. Totals, 15 7-13 41