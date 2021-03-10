BRLD keeps three-peat hopes alive with win against Bridgeport

LINCOLN — It was neck and neck with 2 minutes to go in the third quarter. Then the two-time defending C2 state champions, No. 6 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons, Decatur showed their state tournament experience, went on a 14-1 run and left Lincoln Northeast with a 59-43 victory against No. 3 Bridgeport.
The run began when Wolverine Toriano Bohannon Jr. hit his second three pointer of the third quarter. BRLD senior Lucas Vogt capitalized the victory by throwing down a one-handed alley oop dunk.
BRLD Coach Cory Meyer said, “First of all, Bridgeport is a tough team. I’ve got to hand it to them, and that coach has their program headed in the right direction. They’ve got some ball players and hit some big shots that first half, especially that shot going into halftime. I was proud of our guys for settling down and not letting the pressure get to them. We turned it around in the second half and played a heck of a lot better.”
BRLD didn’t get off to their normal start and missed some shots early. However, they still created turnovers and made the effort plays like getting offensive rebounds. They ended the first quarter with a 14-11 lead. Coach Meyer said they wanted to create problems with their defense but their tempo gave them the victory.
“We wanted to pressure them. We kind of went away from that, but what really got us going is that we were running the floor. Lucas was getting the ball, and we ended up getting layups. If we could do that some more, it’s going to keep us in the ball game and extend our leads.”
Vogt said Bridgeport was a tough challenge because they did something not many of their opponents have.
“The first half, they had a lot of ball pressure. It kind of showed because we haven’t really seen that all year. They did a good job of pressuring it and in the second half, we made it our number one key to take care of it. We did that, and we took over.”
The second quarter was a lot like the first, but Bulldog Braxten Swires banked in a three from the right wing at the buzzer and the two teams went into halftime tied at 25. Vogt went out in the third quarter with an injury, and the scoring stayed even at 36 points with 2 minutes to go in the third quarter. That’s when BRLD began their run and ended the quarter with a 41-36 lead. The Bulldogs couldn’t handle the Wolverines firepower throughout the fourth quarter, and Vogt said his dunk in the quarter all but wrapped up the victory.
“I was just having fun. We do that all the time in practice. He just gave me the look, and I went up. It was a big momentum shift because we were up 10, and they kept hitting back at us. I feel like that was a statement that we were going to keep it on top.”
BRLD moves on to the semifinal and will face No. 2 Yutan (23-3). Both teams have experienced point guards, and it has the making of a great game.
Coach Meyer said, “It will be a great matchup. I have respect for Yutan as a program. They’ve been great for years. They’ve got Brady Timm and him and Lucas are some of the top point guards in the state, and they play very similar. Defense will win that game.”
The Wolverines were led by Dylan Beutler and Toriano Bohannon Jr.’s 14 points. Vogt added in 12.
The Bulldogs were led by Braeden Stull and his 12 points.
Boys state basketball C2 quarterfinal
BRLD 14 11 16 18 — 59
Bridgeport 11 14 11 7 — 43
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (19-4): Micah Henschen 3 2-3 10; Dylan Beutler 6 1-2 14; Elliot Nottleman 1 1-2 3; Lucas Vogt 6 0-1 12; Derek Peteresen 1 0-0 2; Zachary Hegge 2 0-0 4; Toriano Bohannon Jr. 5 2-4 14; Totals 24 6-12 59.
BRIDGEPORT (23-3): Braxton Swires 2 1-2 7; Cole Faessler 1 0-1 2; Braden Stull 4 3-4 12; Brady Newkirk 3 0-0 6; Jacob Wallesen 1 0-0 2; Bayler Sterkel 1 0-0 2; Luis Garza 3 1-2 9; Mason Nichols 1 0-0 3; Totals 16 5-9 43