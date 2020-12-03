I’ve written it before, and I’ll write it one more time: Preseason rankings are one of the toughest, and perhaps most thankless, job of a sports writer.
It’s pretty easy when you know exactly what to expect going into the season. But this time around, when teams were so heavy on seniors who have since graduated, it’s pretty difficult to have an idea just what might happen a few months from now.
Then again, in 2020, nobody knows what’s going to happen a few months from now.
Last season, nobody in Nebraska had any idea a pandemic halfway around the world would make its way here and force officials at the last minute to enforce attendance restrictions at a state tournament that was among the last sporting events nationwide before what amounted to a pause on sports for several months.
What chance is there that we’ll get through the entire winter sports season? Nobody knows. Then again, there were quite a few who didn’t think we would be able to complete any seasons, either, and we just got done (literally, less than two weeks ago) crowning champions for fall sports.
When you think about it that way, the dilemma for rating which prep boys basketball team in which spot among those in Northeast Nebraska really isn’t that big of a deal. So, let’s remember that as we peruse the initial list for this season.
The most obvious decision in my mind was putting Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur in the top spot among Class C teams. That makes sense, considering the Wolverines boast two-time all-area captain Lucas Vogt, who among other things, was referred to as a “basketball Jedi” at last year’s state tournament. And if you’ve ever seen him play, you’d probably say some of the same things. He’s joined by classmate Dylan Beutler, another all-area first-teamer last year.
Outside of those two, none — as in zero — of the other all-area first-team players return. That is, unless you count John Mitchell III of Creighton, whose team dropped down to Class D1 this year. That’s probably a by-product of the difficulty in rating area teams: There are so many players who are either unproven or have been waiting in the wings.
The Wolverines have won 52 straight games dating back to a Dec. 14, 2018, loss to Howells-Dodge. It is the sixth-longest winning streak all-time in state history.
“We are very excited to get the season started,” coach Cory Meyer said. “I think we will have another good year; how good is yet to be determined.”
After that, good luck.
In Class C in particular, good luck.
Let’s start there. Many, if not all, Mid-State Conference coaches said Hartington Cedar Catholic — which has been quite young the past couple of years — should be primed to take the next step after reaching the district final last year. Where do the Trojans fit in respect to someone like North Bend Central, which was the Class C1 runner-up just two years ago?
Since Cedar Catholic has more returning players, we’ll go with the Trojans ahead of North Bend to start.
“We return seven of our top eight players this year. We will have more depth and more experience,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said.
With most of its starting lineup back, Wakefield should be a team on the rise after a 12-11 season last year. Another team that should be on the rise is Norfolk Catholic, which returns most of its production from a year ago.
“I expect us to be a very competitive team with three starters returning and lots of experience from past years,” Wakefield coach Joe Wendte said.
OK, then who? Good question, considering some of the usual suspects, like C1 state qualifier Wayne and C2 state qualifier Ponca, are largely reloading.
Battle Creek returns its three returning guards from its district final team — but will be missing an experienced post presence after the graduation of Luke Stueve and Slate Kraft. Still, expect the Braves to be another team to watch in the Mid-State, along with Pierce — especially once the Bluejays get rolling after their flight to the football state championship delayed basketball practice for a couple of weeks.
A couple of unexpected contenders for the ratings are Elkhorn Valley, which moved up from D1 to C2 this season, and first-year co-op Tri-County Northeast, which includes Allen — a program that went 14-8 last season.
CLASS D
Almost as obvious as BRLD in Class C was placing Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at No. 1 among Class D squads. The Bulldogs, led by two-time all-area first-team forward Jason Sjuts and twin Jacob Sjuts, are a year removed from being state champions and advanced to the semifinals last year before finishing third.
“We have a chance to be very competitive again,” coach Joe Hesse said. “It will be interesting to see which newcomers step up.”
Most coaches had O’Neill St. Mary’s — and not perennial power Humphrey St. Francis — listed as the best area Class D2 team going into the season. One intriguing early-season matchup is the preseason Niobrara Valley Conference favorite Cardinals hosting Fremont Bergan — the Class D1 runner-up just two years ago — on Saturday. St. Mary’s is led by Aidan Hedstrom, who was an all-area second-team player last year as a sophomore.
“We return all five starters from last year’s team,” St. Mary’s coach Luke Bulau said. “We also have about four to five guys who come off the bench and have been practicing well.”
We’ll still roll with the Flyers, led by all-area second-teamer Tanner Pfeifer, at third, while defending Class D1 champion Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is fourth. The Bears do have three returning starters, but they lost two elite players to graduation in all-area captain Noah Schutte and first-teamer Ty Erwin.
A couple more Lewis & Clark Conference teams follow with three-time defending district champion Osmond trailed by Creighton, which dropped down from Class C2 this season. Howells-Dodge starts the season in seventh, while Clarkson/Leigh — which has been quite young in recent years — begins eighth.