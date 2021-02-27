BANCROFT — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur appears to be in postseason form.
The Wolverines came out firing on offense, shooting 47% from 3-point range, which led to their 67-49 win over the Centennial Broncos in the C2-7 boys district final. Even though their offense looked like a well-oiled machine, coach Cory Meyer of BRLD said the home crowd and defense got them the win.
“One thing that helps is we finally got a home game. This is only our second home game here in Bancroft all year long, so it would be nice to have some more. They shot well, and we shot extremely well, but I’ve got to give it to our defense. They’ve got some shooters. Number 12 (Jacob Bargen), No. 22 (Cooper Gierhan) and No. 10 (Maj Nisly), they can shoot. I watched a lot of film on those guys, and they get a lot of screens. We did a pretty good job defensively. We could have done a little bit better, but I’m proud of the way our guys played on offense and defense.”
Senior Wolverine Lucas Vogt was also quick to compliment the other team.
“On film, they shoot well. Number 22 and No. 12, they’re both really good players. We knew we had to game-plan around them to get things going. Our shots were falling for us, and the lead kept growing.”
BRLD started the game off with a right-wing 3-pointer by Dylan Beutler. Its next scoring possession was a mid-range jumper from Vogt. The two scoring possessions after that? A Beutler 3-pointer from the left wing and one from the top of the key. The Wolverines ended the first quarter with a 21-14 lead, and Meyer said the team would have to rely on Vogt and Beutler if they want to win it all once again.
“Most of our guys sat on the bench and watched the other guys play the last few years. Our two starters from last year, Dylan and Lucas, we’re going to have to jump on their back and enjoy the ride while we can. Everyone else is just going to have to follow along.”
The Wolverines’ offense didn’t slow down in the second quarter as they put up 25 more points and carried a 46-25 lead into halftime. By that point, the game was out of reach and BRLD coasted its way to yet another trip to Lincoln.
When asked if he thought the Wolverines could capture the state title to make it three in a row, Meyer smirked and said, “It depends if we show up. Our biggest issue has been inconsistency and showing up for games. I guess we’ll see.”
Vogt has a handle like few others in the C2 level of Nebraska high school basketball. Combine that with a pure shot, and he’s a tough point guard to handle. Vogt made it clear that his team isn’t finished yet, either.
“We’re going for a three-peat, and that’s the goal. It’s obviously good to get this win to get there, but we’re not done yet. We want to go down and make some noise.”
Not only did the Wolverines shoot 47% from 3-point range, but they also shot 58% from the field and 60% from the free throw line.
The Wolverines were led Saturday by Toriano Bohannon Jr. and his 21 points. Vogt added 17 while Beutler scored 14.
On the other side, Centennial shot 26% from beyond the arc and 36% from the field. On a good note for the Broncos, they were able to best the Wolverines from the line, shooting 71%.
Centennial finished with a 17-7 record. The Broncos were led by Gierhan's 26 points.
Class C2-7 boys district final
Centennial 14 11 10 14 — 49
BRLD 21 25 9 12 — 67
CENTENNIAL (17-7): Michael Nisly 1-1 0-0 3; Maj Nisly 3-10 5-6 11; Jacob Bargen 2-6 1-4 5; Cooper Gierhan 10-25 2-2 26; Lane Zimmer 1-4 2-2 4; Totals 17-46 10-14 49.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (18-4): Micah Henschen 2-5 2-2 7; Dylan Beutler 5-8 0-0 13; Elliot Nottleman 3-6 0-3 7; Lucas Vogt 5-8 6-7 17; Zach Hegge 1-1 0-0 2; Toriano Bohannon Jr. 8-12 1-3 21; Totals 24-41 9-15 67.