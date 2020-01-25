BANCROFT — It was supposed to be a marquee matchup involving the top-ranked boys basketball teams in both Class C and D.
Instead, undefeated Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur saw it as a chance to make a statement.
The defending Class C2 champion Wolverines blasted their way to a nine-point head start and never looked back in defeating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74-52 Friday night in East Husker Conference play.
“One of the things we had up on the board was to try and get a good start, and they did just that,” BRLD boys coach Cory Meyer said. “They're a good team. I thought we played well, and I'm proud of the way our boys played tonight.”
The girls game stole the show, however. Humphrey/LHF senior Allie Schneider's tiebreaking 3-pointer with 18 seconds left lifted the Bulldogs past the Wolverines in a 74-71 thriller.
“Going into conference, this (win) is going to set us apart,” Humphrey/LHF girls coach Kandee Hanzel said. “There are a lot of good teams in our conference at the top.”
Entering Friday's boys game, the Class D No. 1 Bulldogs had lost just once — to defending Class C1 runner-up North Bend Central — and were coming off an 87-56 win over Madison in which sophomore Jason Sjuts had scored a career-high 31 points. On Friday, the trio of Sjuts brothers — senior Tyler plus sophomore twins Jason and Jacob, all standing 6-3 or 6-4 — were held to 25 points combined, and none in double figures.
The stars of the night for BRLD were seniors Darwin Snyder and Jaxon Johnson. The 6-foot-4 Johnson dominated down low with 24 points on 11 of 15 field-goal shooting to go with a game-high 14 rebounds. Snyder provided the inside-out threat beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 6 of 10 from deep en route to his 24 points.
All of that was because of the trigger man, point guard Lucas Vogt. Although he scored just six points, the 5-11 junior finished with 11 assists, eight rebounds and six steals while constantly changing the game with his quickness and decision-making.
Humphrey/LHF coach Joe Hesse said the game plan was to focus on Vogt, but that spiraled out of control when Johnson scored eight points in the first quarter, and then Snyder hit back-to-back 3s in a span of 41 seconds during the second quarter. After that, Johnson scored on three-straight possessions in just 42 seconds, resulting in a 28-16 lead.
“He is so good, just a tremendous talent, and he really makes them go,” Hesse said about Vogt. “If you can't take away the point guard, the guy with the ball, you're just in trouble.”
Humphrey/LHF clawed to within seven after an Aiden Weidner drive with 1:52 left in the first half, but BRLD boosted its advantage to 13 before the break.
That was due in no small part to a slow start for the Bulldogs offensively. They missed their first eight field goals while BRLD built a 9-0 lead that included two Johnson shots down low and the first of Snyder's 3-pointers.
“Shots were going up. They were good looks We make those a lot. They just didn't fall,” Hesse said. “I'm curious that, if it were 7-6 instead of 9-0, how much it would've affected the rest of the game.”
After the Bulldogs struggled early getting its inside game going, it resorted to 3-pointers. They did hit 11 of 22 from 3-point range and 45.2% (19 of 42) overall, but those misses translated into empty possessions that the Wolverines cashed into points on its own end throughout the game. BRLD shot 50% (28 of 56) from the field.
Bret Hanis led a balanced Humphrey/LHF offense with 12 points, and fellow senior Aidan Weidner added 11.
“Defensively, I thought we did a really good job of getting half a step closer. They're really good shooters, and we knew that going into the game,” Meyer said.
THE GIRLS GAME came down to some clutch plays in the final minute.
On a night in which BRLD junior Isabel Freemont tied a school record with eight 3-pointers and Humphrey/LHF senior Brittney Veik reached 1,000 career points, it was Veik's teammate with the final heroics.
“We just kept plugging away,” Humphrey/LHF coach Kandee Hanzel said. “Every time I looked at the scoreboard, we were either tied, one (point) ahead, one behind, or three ahead. One time we were five ahead, and I'm like, 'How did they catch up? Oh wait, that was another 3.' ”
Addison Schneider converted a conventional 3-point play for a 71-69 lead with about a minute left, but KaiLynn Lovejoy turned what was a missed one-and-one opportunity into a rebound and putback with 39.5 seconds left to tie the game.
That set up Allie Schneider's 3 from the right side with 18 seconds left, but the drama was far from over.
Caragan Tietz was fouled on a drive to the basket with 5.6 seconds on the clock, but she missed both free throws. Addison Schneider was fouled on the rebound with 3.9 seconds left, but she missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity. Lovejoy grabbed the rebound, and BRLD immediately called for its last timeout with 3.1 seconds left.
BRLD never got a chance after that. Brooklyn Magsamen of Humphrey/LHF stole the ensuing inbounds pass and hung onto the ball to seal the victory.
Addison Schnieder finished with 23 points, while Veik tallied 20 and Allie Schneider added 12.
Freemont finished with a game-high 26 points, while Tietz tacked on 22 and Lovejoy 18 for BRLD.
“It's crazy this week,” Hanzel said. “We haven't really had a practice with the snow. … We had one practice and it was right after Summerland (on Monday), so their legs were tired from the weekend. It was just a crazy week.”
Girls game
HLHF 17 21 14 22 — 74
BRLD 15 23 14 19 — 71
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (16-1): Riley Jurgens 1 0-0 3; Paige Beller 3 1-2 7; Brooklynn Magsamen 1 2-2 4; Allie Schneider 5 0-0 12; Lexi Frauendorfer 2 1-2 5; Brittney Veik 8 0-0 20; Addison Schneider 8 7-10 23. Totals: 28 11-16 74.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (14-2): Isabel Freemont 9 0-0 26; Aubrey Berg 1 0-0 2; KaiLynn Lovejoy 5 7-9 18; Caragan Tietz 9 3-10 22; Alyssa Buchholz 0 1-2 1; Jordan Snyder 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 12-23 71.
Boys game
HLHF 5 18 14 15 — 52
BRLD 14 20 22 18 — 74
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (14-2): Bret Hanis 4-9 0-0 12; Aidan Weidner 5-8 0-0 11; Jason Sjuts 3-10 0-2 9; Tyler Sjuts 2-6 3-3 8; Jacob Sjuts 3-7 0-0 8; Ethan Keller 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 19-42 3-5 52.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (14-0): Will Gatzemeyer 0-2 0-0 0; Dylan Beutler 5-8 2-2 13; Lucas Vogt 2-7 2-4 6; Darwin Snyder 8-15 2-2 24; Braxton Bargmann 0-2 0-0 0; Jaxon Johnson 11-15 2-2 24; Brayden Anderson 2-6 3-4 7; Zach Hegge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-56 11-14 74.