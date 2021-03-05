BRLD battles past Bridgeport for third in C2

LINCOLN — The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines capped their season off with a gutsy win over the Bridgeport Bulldogs, 47-40, in the Class C2 consolation game at Lincoln Northeast on Friday.
The early minutes of the contest were highlighted by a physical battle underneath as Jordan Snyder tried to find opportunities against Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl. The 6-foot-2-inch sophomore kept Snyder’s hands full as she picked up two fouls in the first three minutes.
Meanwhile, Sydney Nein was making big shots from the field for the Bulldogs. She ended the first quarter with seven straight points, including a 3-pointer. Isabel Freemont had two and Aubrey Berg hit one of her own, but Bridgeport still led early 17-12.
The Wolverines turned a corner in the second quarter, with Snyder winning more of her matchups against Loomis-Goltl and scoring six points in the period. Loomis-Goltl wasn’t quite able to get back to her dominant self, thanks in part to BRLD’s 1-2-2 defense, which it went back to after trying a diamond-and-1 to contain Olivia Loomis-Goltl in the first quarter.
“We were able to contain her and do a really good job,” coach Rod Peters said “Just proud of the girls and what they did.”
Additionally, BRLD’s press defense began to pay off as the Wolverines picked up more and more steals while preventing the Bulldogs from finding a rhythm. Caragan Tietz sunk two free throws late and the black and gold went into halftime up 26-23.
Coming out of halftime, the teams spent almost as much time trying to knock the ball out of their opponent’s hands as they did possessing it. Bridgeport came out of a timeout on a 7-0 run to go up 32-31 with 28 seconds left, but Megan Beutler made a layup to give BRLD a one-point lead heading into the final eight minutes.
The Wolverines took that momentum into the fourth, holding a 39-36 lead with 4:39 left. Alhough the margin was small, BRLD saw it as a good time to enter the delay game. The reason being how much Peters trusts his starters with handling the ball.
“They just really do a good job with the ball out there and handle it so we said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna pull it out, we’re gonna make them come guard us.’ ” Peters said. “And we were able to waste some time up there.”
It certainly paid off in the end, as Tietz drew a foul and made both free throws. Even though Nein answered with two of her own, making it a one-possession game, that would be all the scoring from Bridgeport.
Tietz was able to drive and find room to make another layup to effectively put the game on ice. In a game that many were unsure if Tietz would play after leaving the semifinal against Ponca with a knee injury, the senior guard had a team-high 18 points in her final game in black and gold, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
“It’s basketball. Anything can happen.” Tietz said. “I’m super glad to have teammates that can step up when I come out. They’re great teammates and kept it up.”
“I’m so proud of us coming down to state. Last year we didn’t quite get where we wanted to, but this year we got a step closer,” Tietz said, “but I hope next year, they get back here and take it one more step than us.”
Class C2 third-place game
BRLD 12 14 7 14 — 47
Bridgeport 17 6 9 8 — 40
BRLD (22-5): Caragan Tietz, 6 6-8 18; Isabel Freemont, 2 0-0 6; Alyssa Buchholz, 3 1-2 7; Jordan Snyder, 3 5-6 11; Aubrey Berg, 1 0-0 3; Megan Beutler, 1 0-0 2. Total, 15 12-16 47
BRIDGEPORT (24-5): Olivia Loomis-Goltl, 3 0-0 6; Sydney Nein, 6 2-2 16; Mackenzie Liakos, 1 0-0 3; Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, 5 3-9 13; Grace Dean, 1 0-0 2. Total, 16 5-11 40