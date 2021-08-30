WAYNE — Wayne State cross country coach Marlon Brink opens his 22nd year at the head of the Wildcat cross country program, as well as his 22nd season at the helm of the track programs here.
He seems to do more with less as his teams compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“We don’t have as much in the way of scholarships as some of the other programs in the conference,” Brink said. “But we make the most of what we do have, and Wayne State is a very affordable school where students can get a great education for the money.”
The Wildcats will host a pair of meets this fall with the Wildcat Classic set to run Friday, Sept. 24, and the NSIC Championships slated for Saturday, Oct. 23, both meets to be run at Wayne Country Club adjacent to the Wayne State campus.
“The conference coaches really like our course here so we’re hosting the conference meet again,” Brink said. “It’s really a boost for our program to get to run here at home in front of our friends and families.”
Brink attributes the chance to host the meet to the way the meets have been hosted in the past.
“We have a great course here, and the athletes and coaches like to compete here,” he said. “(Associate athletic director) Mike Barry and everyone involved know what they are doing and do a great job.”
As with all conference athletic programs throughout the NSIC and Wayne State, the Wildcats are eager for this cross country season as COVID-19 wiped out the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.
“We did get to have a limited track season last year, but we are really looking forward to this season,” Brink said. “It will be nice to get out and run and compete again. The athletes have been working very hard.”
The Wayne State men and women’s teams open the season Friday, Sept. 3, at the Augustana Twilight Invitational at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the women running at 8:30 p.m. and the men beginning at 9 p.m.
The Wildcat men will be led by Brock Hegarty, a Fremont High School graduate who has graduated from Wayne State but is furthering his education at the school.
Other area runners for the Wildcats include Brandon Mitzel, a freshman from West Point-Beemer High School; Brandon Mundorf from Keya Paha County High School and North Central; and Gabe Peitz from Wakefield High School.
One of the top runners for the Wildcat women will be Wayne High School graduate Andrea Torres.
“I knew I would be coming to Wayne State,” Torres said. “It was the place to go for me, and I just didn’t want to leave.”
Torres is also in the Army as she attends Wayne State, and she believes the Army and running go hand-in-hand.
“They are both a test of endurance,” Torres said. “You get the most out of both with the harder you work.”
Another main cog for the Wildcat program this season will be former Hartington-Newcastle standout Allie Rosener.
“Allie has had some injury problems in the past, but she had a good track season last spring,” Brink said. “She should be ready to go this fall and has been putting in the work over the summer.”
Additional area runners for the Wildcat women include Marin Jetensky from Tekamah-Herman High School, Kelsey Larsen from Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur High School and Alison Stineman from Lutheran High Northeast High School in Norfolk.
“It will be just great to get out and compete,” Brink said. “We are all looking forward to it.”