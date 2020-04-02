Bringing humor to sour situation

During this crazy time in history, people are coming up with different ways to distract themselves, including humor to make people laugh and stay as positive as they can be during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Custom Sports, along with seven businesses in Norfolk, has come up with coronavirus T-shirts to help lighten the mood.
"It's gone pretty well so far. When we first put them out, we had a lot of people who started liking them," Custom Sports owner Greg Parr said.
On March 23, Custom Sports revealed the new line of T-shirt designs, which include 17 variations of Gilden T-shirts or they can be purchased as any soft style T-shirt. There are also different color variations with every shirt offered.
"These T-shirts are intended to be funny, and we are trying to up the morale," Parr said. "It isn't knocking the virus."
A few of the amusing designs include, "Class of 2020, graduating from the comfort of home,” “Some of us just have allergies” and "Senioritis or coronavirus: Either way we are done, Class of 2020."
In an effort to keep sales up in local businesses, Custom Sports has partnered with District Table & Tap, Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar, SandBar & Grill at Divots, Hank and Snooks Mint Bar, Harbor Bar, Michael's Cantina and Smokin’ Stan's BBQ.
Custom Sports has sold around 30 to 40 orders, which has helped with business since high school sports have been canceled and restaurants have moved to takeout only.
"If more businesses want to get involved, we are trying to help out as much as we can," Parr said. "We chose those businesses because we've done stuff with them prior to this."
Custom Sports also teamed up with the Nebraska School Activities Association but during a time without state tournaments, Custom Sports and businesses around the area have had to come up with different ways to attract customers, which has led to coronavirus T-shirts.
"Something is better than nothing," Parr said.
Customers may find more information and purchase coronavirus T-shirts on Customs Sports’ website at https://nebraskascreenprinting.com.
The coronavirus T-shirts will be available for a limited time.