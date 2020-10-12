Bring on homecoming night

Our student council has been prepping for the Homecoming dance that is scheduled for Oct. 10. Fortunately, due to the small population of our school, we are able to carry out the usual homecoming festivities with only a few changes being made.
In order to make this year’s dance unforgettable, the student council has been holding a variety of fundraisers. Every Monday morning there is a sale of prepackaged breakfast foods to conquer the hunger of many high school students. There is also a raffle where the winner grants their class a month off of cleaning duty at lunch.
The student body appreciates all that StuCo is doing to prepare, but no matter what they do, or don’t do, this homecoming will be one to remember because of all the obstacles and hoops we had to jump through to even have school this year. Without face-to-face learning, there would be no homecoming.
Having fundraisers in order to afford to decorate for the dance is not the only task the student council members are given. In the few days preceding the dance, they also work on generating school spirit by hosting the annual spirit week, a week where uniforms are swapped for outrageous getups, the halls are decorated floor to ceiling to resemble the theme of the year, and teachers are just a tad more lenient if students get off topic, because hey, it’s spirit week.
This year’s theme is “Hollywood,” so the halls will transform to a red carpet fit for the most elegant actors and actresses, or in this case a spirited bunch of high school students. As the uniforms lay forgotten for a week, the scholars come to school dressed in apparel suitable for the scheduled dress-up days. This year’s theme days include: class color day, nerd day, movie character day, holiday day and Flyer day.
After a week of amusement with a pinch of schoolwork mixed in (the teachers try to stick to as much normal as possible), the students are able to enjoy some Friday night lights. Prior to the game, the high schoolers that do not participate in football, will pile onto a hayrack ride, wrapped in blankets, hot chocolate clutched in chilled hands, masks on and enjoying the company around them all the while cheering for the Flyers. After the football game comes to a close and the last fans leave the bleachers, the high schoolers will head home to get a little beauty rest for the night to come.
Homecoming day is filled with girls racing to get their hair and makeup done while boys wait until the last, possible minute to find a nice shirt with pants to wear. Thankfully, outside dates will still be permitted this year to join in the entertainment. The students paired with their dates will be able to file into the gym, but only with a new accessory. This year, masks will be mandated in order to promote safety throughout the night. Coronation will go on as usual, but after the king and queen are crowned and pictures are taken students will have to position the masks back on for the remainder of the night. Along with the breathalizer test that will meet each student at the doors, a screening for COVID-19 will also occur. After temperature checks and a quick smell test homecoming will finally be able to begin.
Although safety should still be enforced throughout the night, it is important that the student council was able to manufacture a diversion where the world’s issues could be forgetten, for one night at least.