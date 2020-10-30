If state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion has learned one thing from his time in the Legislature, it’s that it’s not easy to pass legislation.
Briese is running unopposed for reelection as the 41st District’s senator in the state Legislature.
Looking back on the time he’s already served, Briese said the one constant is “the difficulty in getting anything passed.”
“Service in the Legislature is certainly a fascinating experience, but it can also be a frustrating experience,” Briese said. “It takes 33 votes to get anything done, and those votes can be hard to come by.”
It might be hard for Briese and other senators to pass legislation, but it’s not impossible, he said.
When both sides of the aisle come together, they can get a job done, he said.
“It’s not easy to get anything done, and it shouldn’t be really. There has to be something in it for everyone,” Briese said. “Here at the state level, observers say we’re becoming more partisan. I don’t really agree with that.”
Briese points to the early days of the pandemic as proof that both sides can work together.
Then, senators from both parties worked to pass urgent legislation, he said.
“We certainly came together there,” Briese said.
GOING FORWARD, Briese said one of his major focuses will be on property taxes.
“I am going to continue to work to ensure Nebraskans have fair and equitable taxes,” he said.
Specifically, Briese wants to address the over-reliance on property taxes to fund government.
Another future concern is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Briese said.
Briese said it’s in everyone’s best interest to make sure the state recovers quickly, and he hopes to help pass legislation to do that.
“I’m not confident enough in what the specifics might be to comment on that,” he said.
Additionally, Briese wants to see new legislation to protect government and businesses from “frivolous” pandemic-related lawsuits, he said.
Briese is the chairman of the Legislature’s General Affairs Committee and also serves on the Revenue and Urban Affairs committees, he said.
For Briese, getting to serve in the Legislature is an honor, he said.
“I really feel humbled and honored for the opportunity to represent the 41st District in the Legislature,” he said.