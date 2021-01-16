Madison County received good news again Friday from a statewide bridge match program.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that three of the 21 proposals the state selected for funding in the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP) are in Madison County.
This is the fifth year for the program, which was created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in April of that year.
“I think we put in a lot of projects, but to get three funded really helps,” said Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Uhlir said Madison County has a lot of bridges that need to be replaced, and this program replaces them with culverts.
The three Madison County bridges are located:
— 3 miles west of Meadow Grove at Dry Creek.
— From the Highway 81 and Highway 32 junction, 3 miles east and 5.5 miles south over stream.
— From the Highway 81 and Highway 32 junction, 3 miles east and 5 miles south over stream.
Dick Johnson, Madison County roads superintendent, handles the paperwork for the county. It is believed at least one Madison County bridge has been chosen each of the five years.
Elsewhere in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, the counties of Dakota, Dixon, Platte and Wayne each had one bridge chosen. Thurston County had two chosen, and Stanton County had three chosen.
The program will fund 55% of eligible bridge construction cost (up to $200,000) with counties providing a 45% match. The selected proposals include 27 counties and 48 bridges at a total construction cost of $9.4 million — of which $4.2 million is from the County Bridge Match Program.
Since the passage of the Transportation Innovation Act, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has worked with its partners to develop and implement a program that encourages innovation and improves the overall transportation system.
“We’ve seen the impact of the program reach beyond the dollar amount of investment,” said Mo Jamshidi, interim director of the state department of transportation. “Through the CBMP, we as a state are getting smarter and learning to do innovative things to improve the condition of Nebraska’s rural bridges.
“Our partnerships with the counties, and groups like NACO and NACE, have helped us build a program that will have a lasting impact on rural infrastructure.”
Over the years, Madison County has had at least 11 bridges replaced. The county has shared costs with Stanton, Platte and other counties in the program.
The CBMP provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges.
Proposals were submitted by 47 counties and included 137 bridges this year.
“The County Bridge Match Program continues to make a significant impact by investing in the infrastructure of our local counties,” said Mark Traynowicz, NDOT bridge engineer.”
The program has funded the replacement, repair or removal of 302 deficient bridges since the first round of proposals were selected in January 2017. Six counties are receiving funding for the first time in this competitive program, Traynowicz said.