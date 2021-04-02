Breezy night and chilly bats for the Panthers

Norfolk High squared off in a doubleheader against Lincoln Southwest on Thursday under the lights at Veterans Memorial Park. In both games, the visitors jumped in front during the first inning and the Silver Hawks left town tallying two prominent wins (12-5, 17-5).
Norfolk's Brody Konz tried to prevent the initial attack during the first contest, but Southwest bats and a stiff breeze toward left field made for a tough outing. The visiting squad plated five runs through its first at-bat. Konz would eventually settle in, but the Silver Hawks put on another show during the third inning when junior Blake Waring lifted a ball over a 20 mph wind gust that landed as a three-run home run.
Southwest senior Andrew Bohrer duplicated his feat in the top half of the fourth when his connection found its way over the same section of fence to stretch the score to 10-0 in favor of Lincoln Southwest.
Norfolk's Jackson Schwanebeck took over in relief and was effective with off-speed pitching. The Panthers would string together hits over the final innings but still lost the game 12-5. Coach Brian Disch said his team put itself in a hole.
"We got down early. Credit to them because they swung the bats well, but our kids did fight back. The last four innings of the game we played really competitively ... our kids battled back and they scored runs to extend the game."
IN THE SECOND GAME, Norfolk's Andrew Papstein faced the Silver Hawk bats. Unfortunately, the visitors were able to do it again. Early inning woes emerged for the Panthers as a walked batter succeeded to steal, advance on an overthrow and score on an Ethan Morrow single. Soon, Telo Arsiaga would send another ball over the fence – all in the first inning. Within those problematic first three outs Jack Shaffer also rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run which was, oddly, redirected by blustery wind. The Silver Hawks grabbed another early lead (6-0).
In similar manner, however, the Panthers collected themselves to tally runs over the final innings of game two. Konz, Schwanebeck, Papstein, Grant Colligan, Jeht Stateler and Jack Borgmann combined efforts on the mound to challenge a talented group of Silver Hawk bats.
Disch said his team battled. "If we control a few of the free bases that we gave them in the first inning, and then in the third inning, I think the game is a bit closer."
The two losses move the Panthers to 3-8 on the season. Norfolk returns to action next Thursday, at Grand Island, for a round-robin triangular with Kearney and the host Islanders.
Disch said the weeklong break would help to rest some weary arms. "We have some guys, especially some pitchers, who need to get some rest, and then Monday we'll get back after it again, have three good practices and get ourselves ready for Grand Island and Kearney."
Game one
Lincoln Southwest 12, Norfolk 5
Lincoln SW 5 1 3 1 0 0 2 -- 12 10 3
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 -- 5 4 1
WP: Semin LP: Konz Hitting (NHS): Brenden 1-4, Lammers 1-4 (2B), Colligan 2-2, Stateler 1-3 (LSW): Petersen 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Merkel 2-4, Morrow 1-3, Arsiaga 1-3 (2B), Bohrer 1-2 (HR), Waring 2-2 (HR, 3B), Shaffer 1-2 (2B) RBIs (NHS): (1) Lammers, Colligan, Schwanebeck, Stateler (LSW): (3) Waring (2) Johnson, Arsiaga, Bohrer (1) Petersen
Game two
Lincoln Southwest 17, Norfolk 5
Lincoln SW 6 3 7 1 0 x x -- 17 14 3
Norfolk 0 1 0 0 4 x x -- 5 8 0
WP: Faulkner LP: Papstein Hitting (NHS): Papstein 1-3, Price 1-2, Lammers 1-3, Colligan 2-2, Borgmann 1-2, Schwanebeck 1-2 (LSW): Waring 1-1, Merkel 1-3, Morrow 2-2, Arsiaga 3-3 (HR), Newell 2-4 (2B,2B), Shaffer 1-1 (HR), Dunsmore 2-4, Siefkes 2-3 (2B,2B) RBIs (NHS): (1) Colligan, Borgmann (LSW): (4) Arsiaga, Siefkes, (2) Morrow, Newell, (1) Shaffer