Paper is one. Cotton is two. Leather is three. And appliances are 39. I made that last one up. Kinda, sorta.
For each anniversary year through the first 15 and then in increments of five thereafter (i.e., 20, 25, etc.), there is a traditional gift that couples can (should?) give each other.
As noted, the first anniversary is paper; the second, cotton; and the third, leather. Who decided on paper for year No. 1? I probably like paper more than many people, but it doesn’t seem like much of an anniversary gift. Maybe one year of marriage is not enough of an investment to warrant more than paper.
Husband Kyle and I will be celebrating 39 years next week. Although 39 is one of those off years when husbands and wives everywhere presumably get a break from gift giving, we are gifting each other with a refrigerator as our current one has decided it’s definitely not going to celebrate the golden anniversary with us.
Although appliances are not on the traditional list of anniversary gifts, the traditional list is not the only list. (Naturally — after all, we live in a society with probably hundreds of choices of breakfast cereals, so why wouldn’t there be at least two choices of anniversary milestone gifts to choose from?) There is also a modern anniversary list, which ups the ante for married couples: The first year is clocks instead of paper, and china moves into the No. 2 spot instead of being at No. 20 on the traditional list.
Unlike the traditional list, the modern list does include appliances — at No. 4. Talk about upping the ante! The traditional list features silk and linen (not too shabby!) at No. 4 but, as we all know, appliances are break-the-bank purchases.
Appliances are certainly a worthwhile addition to the list, but considering how short-lived they are, they should make the list (any list!) more than once — maybe every 10 or 15 years. Of course, that would disrupt the parade of jewelers’ favorites: watches, platinum, silver, diamond, jade, ruby, sapphire, gold, emerald and diamond, which fill the list from 15 to 60. Appliance manufacturers are missing the boat (yacht) here — or maybe not, because if they succeeded in getting appliances on the list more than once, it would be a less-than-subtle confession that appliances indeed do not last many years.
Appliances do, however, last longer than many marriages.
Years one and two, for example, are rife with divorce. Maybe it’s time to look at the lists as a reason.
“You got me a packet of lined paper for our anniversary?”
“Paper is the Year 1 gift.”
“But couldn’t you at least get me something like a pretty journal?
“But it was college-ruled.”
(Wife throws dishes at him.)
“Hey, careful now. Break all those, and I’ll be gifting you paper plates until Year 20.”
Apparently, years seven and eight are particularly bad for divorce, too. On the traditional list, year seven is copper/wool and year eight is bronze. Not bad, but not exactly sparkling jewels. Do you see a connection here? On the modern list, things are worse. Year seven is desk sets. Desk sets? Really? Are we graduating from high school or celebrating a heptad of married life? Year eight is moderately better with lace and linen, but some couples can probably never overcome the disappointment of the pencil cup and accessory tray.
Although 39 years of marriage is not recognized on either list, it definitely should be. After all, by that time, most marriages, like our marriage, have survived longer than at least three refrigerators.
