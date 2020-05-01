Practice makes perfect.
So goes the saying anyway. Whether this is actually true in “practice” is questionable.
Case in point: You’d think that more than 30 years of practice would yield some definite results in terms of perfection, but that’s not true. At least, it’s not true with me and bread making.
When I married my husband almost 37 years ago, I had never even seen yeast. My family was not that big on bread; but when we did eat it, it was not of the homemade variety.
My husband, on the other hand, had grown up eating bread at virtually every lunch and supper of his entire life, and much of it was homemade.
Being freshly married and young and in love and all that, I set about trying to be the good wife and decided to learn how to make bread.
How hard could it be, right? Turns out, it can be quite difficult.
My mother-in-law, now deceased, was a fabulous cook. Her bread was particularly wonderful.
Being the direction-dependent sort, I figured that I could just follow my mother-in-law’s recipe and replicate her success.
What I discovered is that there is a lot more to making bread than can be distilled down to a list of ingredients and steps for putting those ingredients together.
Lately, many people have, for the first time ever, delved into the art of bread making — which makes me wonder how fat the nation’s pets are getting.
Certainly, our pets got fat the first few years that I tried my hand at dough because there were a lot of attempts at bread that were just too terrible for humans too consume. (I think there was even at least one attempt that our dog rejected.)
Maybe everyone else is better at this pioneer skill than I am. Truth be told, I am still trying to perfect my bread making. Granted, our pets generally don’t get entire loaves or pans of rolls anymore, but my bread just isn’t as good as my mother-in-law’s bread was.
In fact, I’ve even had catastrophes with frozen bread dough, although this has more to do with the skill of using a chest freezer than the skill of making bread.
In addition to making bread, a lot of people have, for the first time ever, delved into the art of owning a chest freezer. As with homemade bread, there is a skill involved with chest freezers.
Chest freezers were something that I didn’t know about when I first got married. I grew up on the East Coast in the suburbs, and no one I knew had such a thing. Still, my husband and I purchased our chest freezer just two months after we got married — which means that I’ve had almost 37 years to perfect the skill of owning one. Again, though, practice does not always make perfect.
The skill in owning a chest freezer has to do with management. It’s pretty easy for items to get “lost” in the freezer, only to be uncovered years later. And contrary to what people might think, much food doesn’t last indefinitely in a freezer — certainly not if you want to enjoy eating it.
Case in point: Although there might be some leeway with those expiration dates on packages of frozen bread, a “use by” date of 2015 just won’t give you success in 2020.
My husband declined to eat the doughy, dense result last week — which is why I’d like to think that it’s his fault (and not mine) that our dogs have put on a few pounds since then.
