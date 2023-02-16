PIERCE – Even as the Battle Creek girls basketball team lost its last three regular season games to slip to 11-11, the Bravettes had been hearing from coach Kobe Lade that “they were close.”
After earning its subdistrict final berth with a first-round win over Boone Central, Battle Creek used defense and rebounding–along with three free throws from sophomore Sami Wemhoff in the final minute–to knock off top-seeded Pierce 31-28 Thursday night and achieve a spot in its first district championship game in two decades.
“It took a heck of an effort on the defensive side of the basketball court,” Lade said. “We lost our last three games coming into subdistrict play, but those losses were to really good teams, and we felt like we had a chance in every single one of those games.”
The three losses were to Crofton (47-40), Wayne (39-33), and Cedar Catholic (48-39)--teams with a combined record of 55-17.
“I’m sure the girls got tired of me saying how close we were,” Lade said. “But, coming in, the rallying cry was ‘it’s time to stop being close and time to kick the door down.’ ”
“We haven’t played in a district championship game in 20 years. That was another thing we rallied around, was a little bit of history, because these girls have battled their tails off all year long,” he said. “There have been a lot of ups and downs, times they could have just mailed it in, but we have great character and great leadership on this team. They just kept coming to work each day.”
Battle Creek, after the subdistrict winners are re-seeded, will now play in a district championship game with an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament.
“I was doing a little bracketology, and I’m thinking we might face Lincoln Christian or Adams Central,” Lade said. “That was my message to the team, that at this point in the season, everybody was 0-0 heading into subdistricts, and you’ve got to take care of business when you step on the floor.”
Ball security issues from the outset indicated the nervousness of both teams, with the Bluejays accumulating six first-quarter turnovers and the Bravettes four.
Consequently, Pierce got its only field goal of the game when Morgan Moeller found Aubrey Hanson alone on the block 2 ½ minutes into the game for the first of its only two leads of the contest–and both were brief.
Battle Creek got points from four different players–including a 3 by senior Mya Zohner–while the Bluejays managed 4 of 6 free throw success, and the Bravettes led 9-6 after one quarter.
Pierce produced its best offense of the game in the second quarter, overcoming four more turnovers by taking advantage of two of Moeller’s three 3-pointers of the game to score 13 points.
The second 3 sparked a 6-0 run that tied the game at 17-17 followed by a lead of 19-17, which could have been more had the Bluejays made more than one of a potential four free throw chances.
That lead lasted fewer than 14 seconds, however, when Sophie Humphrey beat the halftime buzzer with a baseline drive to forge a 19-19 tie at intermission.
“If you want to win, the easiest recipe in the game of basketball is to take care of the ball, and we did a so-so job of that–especially toward the end of the game,” Lade said. “But if you limit a team to one shot per possession, it is so tough for them to score.”
Limiting Pierce to one shot per possession became the Bravettes’ winning formula in the second half.
The Battle Creek defense–which also contributed to five more Bluejays’ turnovers–and its rebounding limited Pierce to a single point in the third period, a free throw by Hadley Wragge, and allowed the Bravettes to increase their lead to 26-20.
The Bluejays turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth and forced seven forced Battle Creek turnovers, providing offensive chances for a potential comeback win.
Pierce (15-10) capitalized on three of those–the first a three-point play by Skylar Scholting on a drive and free throw and, seconds later, Moeller’s third 3 of the game to draw within 28-26 before Scholting made two more free throws with one minute, 30 second remaining to tie the game.
“We knew that Moeller and Scholting are fantastic basketball players,” Lade said. “We knew that we had to try and limit those two and force someone else on their team to beat us.”
Moeller finished the game with 10 points, making 3 of 9 3-point tries and 3 of 15 shots overall, while Scholting totaled 6 points (1 of 3 field goal attempts, 4 of 6 free throws). Three other Bluejays, led by Wragge’s 7 points, accounted for the other 11 Pierce points.
But Scholting’s free throws would be the Bluejays’ final points as Wemhoff made both ends of a bonus opportunity then, 40 seconds later, added 1 of 2 for a 31-28 advantage with 21 seconds left to play.
“We practice free throws pretty much every night. I consider myself to be a good free throw shooter,” Wemhoff said. “Our mindset tonight was we have nothing to lose, so why not give it our all. It’s a matter of don’t let our record deceive you, because we’ll come and get you.”
A series of timeouts by both coaches failed to materialize any points for either team, and Zohner ended the game–and the Bravettes’ 31-28 win–with an interception of an errant Pierce pass on the perimeter.
“This feels amazing–I’m so happy,” Zohner said. “We lost a lot of great seniors last year, so the seniors this year knew we had to step up. In tight situations like this we wanted to bring the team together and perform to our team’s highest potential.”
“Going into the fourth quarter, we knew that it was going to come down to effort and who wanted it more,” she said. “Even if our shots didn’t fall we had to make up for it on our defense and on our rebounding. Everyone was just being aggressive.”
Zohner’s 8 points paced the Bravettes’ offense, followed by Wemhoff’s 7 as Battle Creek improves to 12-11 on the season.
Battle Creek’s postplayers–5’11 Reagan Brummels and 5’10 Jaid Wehrle–repeatedly contested the Bluejays’ shots inside the paint, then accounted for numerous rebounds. Brummels also added 5 points and Wehrle 2.
“You never really know where our scoring is going to come from, which makes us difficult to guard,” Lade said. “I feel like we have enough threats on either side of the floor. I like our size. I felt we had a size advantage over most teams we play.”
“We didn’t really score it all that well tonight,” he said. “But this time of year it’s about finding a way to win, and we did that tonight.”
Girls C1-8 subdistrict final
Battle Creek 9 10 7 5 – 31
Pierce 6 13 1 8 – 28
Battle Creek (12-11): Sophie Humphrey 2-2 0-0 4, Jadyn Buckendahl 1-1 0-0 3, Addi Taake 0-2 2-4 2, Mya Zohner 3-9 1-2 8, Sami Wemhoff 2-7 3-4 7, Tylar Humphrey 0-3 0-0 0, Reagan Brummels 2-6 1-3 5, Abbie Erickson 0-2 0-0 0, Jaid Wehrle 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 10-33 9-15 31.
Pierce (15-10): Hadley Wragge 2-6 3-4 7, Aubrey Hanson 1-2 0-0 2, Emily Endorf 0-1 1-2 1, Abbie Cone 0-3 0-1 0, Madelyn Hanson 1-1 0-0 2, Ava Knox 0-3 0-0 0, Morgan Moeller 3-15 1-2 10, Skylar Scholting 1-3 4-6 6. Totals: 8-33 9-15 28.