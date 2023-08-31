In the first week of the volleyball season, 15 teams earned at least three victories against Class A competition.
As expected, 10 of those are Class A teams playing predominantly Class A schedules. Four are nonsurprising Class B teams — Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn North, Gretna East and Lincoln Northwest.
The 15th team is an outlier, both in class and geographically.
But Battle Creek made an early statement by going 3-0 to win the Omaha North invite, winning six of seven sets against Omaha Central, Omaha Northwest and Fremont. Those teams otherwise went 10-1 in their opening weeks.
“Anytime as a C1 school that you beat an A school, I think it’s a little boost for you,” said seventh-year Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz. “I’m really proud of the girls’ effort going down to the big city and finding a way to get three wins on Saturday.”
For the Bravettes, competing against Class A teams in the first weekend of the season provides help with power points and experience.
With three victories, it also greatly helped with confidence this year.
The toughest match was a semifinal against Fremont, which Battle Creek won 21-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Wintz said the Tigers are a talented young team that will win a lot of Class A matches this year with an outside hitter receiving Division I looks.
“We battled with them in the first set and dropped that one close, so I was concerned going into the second set to see how the girls responded,” he said. “We came out and took control of the second set. The score was still close, but it just seemed like we had to finish at the end. We jumped out in the third set and got up 13-4 at one point.”
Overall, Battle Creek won all six of its matches over the first six days of the season.
“We’re off to a great start with six victories, and we’ve been pretty busy with two matches on opening night and then three matches in Omaha and another one (on Tuesday),” Wintz said. “We thought we had a chance to be pretty solid this year because we did a lot of work over the summer and went to several camps. It’s nice to see us get off to a fast start here and get these victories under our belts.”
Last year, Battle Creek had the expected ups and downs that go along with being a young team and finished 14-18. But solid performances against Class A, B and C1 schools in the Top 10 team camp in Kearney and while winning the summer league at Northeast Community College showed that young team had started to grow up.
“We knew these next two years we had a shot of being pretty good,” Wintz said. “We had some growing pains last year and threw some of those young girls into some spots. They’ve started to flourish in those roles, and it’s nice to see some of that work pay off for them and for them to start to develop.”
With no players over 5-foot-10, Battle Creek isn’t blessed with a lot of height. But the Bravettes have been able to overcome that.
“I think we usually play pretty good defense,” Wintz said. “Our libero (sophomore Jaidyn Smutny) has done a great job. We put her in as a freshman hoping that she’d grow and develop, and she’s definitely done that. She’s taken control of the court for us from that position.”
He said the entire back row has played strong defensively, and setter Tylar Humphrey is also a strong defensive player.
The team also is finding a way to overcome its lack of height at the net.
“We have to use our block quite a bit when we do attack the ball just because we’re not tall enough to hit over the block,” Wintz said. “We’re trying to train using the hands and things like that to give our girls opportunities to get more kills. They have to do a great job of moving the ball around the court whether it is a tip deep, a tip short or swinging.”
Junior Jaide Wehrle and senior Addi Taake lead the Bravettes in kills.
Camaraderie has been a strength for this group. There are a couple of sisters between the senior and junior classes, and Wintz said a junior class strong in athletics that has stood out since the players were third graders has done an excellent job of bringing the freshmen and sophomores along.
Battle Creek also has shown mental toughness. In Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Wakefield, the Bravettes lost the third set and trailed 21-14 and 23-17 in the fourth before closing out the match.
With a wide-open Mid-State Conference this season, that toughness will be a huge asset.
“We’re going to be in a lot of those games where it’s going to be a lot of back-and-forth,” Wintz said. “Are you going to be able to stop a three-point run by the other team before it becomes a six-point run?”
Wintz credits his large staff of assistant coaches with the team’s success. Tracy Kuester-Burtwistle has joined the staff and is the former Stanton coach who also runs the D league there.
Crystal Schurman, Skye Schott, Kristin Farmer and Joleen Zohner help run practices that Wintz said have become more efficient and get players more reps in.
After such a busy start, Battle Creek now will get practice time in. The Bravettes don’t play again until they host Norfolk Catholic and Summerland in a triangular next Thursday, Sept. 7.
Class C
The eight teams remain the same from the preseason rankings, but there was shuffling required after the top two following the first week of matches.
Clarkson/Leigh showed why it was a clear-cut No. 1 by starting out 5-0 without dropping a set. That included four wins to claim the Centennial invite to go along with a sweep of Class D No. 4 Howells-Dodge.
No. 2 Pierce wasn’t quite as busy, but the Bluejays got off to a 2-0 start that included a sweep of preseason No. 7 North Bend Central.
The shuffling begins with Oakland-Craig moving up a spot to No. 3. The Knights took a competitive sweep over Howells-Dodge in their lone match of opening week, but the schedule picks up starting with this week’s annual NEN tournament in Wisner and Pender.
Cedar Catholic also slides up a spot to No. 4 after starting out 3-0. The Trojans will face good tests at Saturday’s Columbus Scotus invite as well as with a trip to No. 6 Crofton on Tuesday.
Battle Creek makes the biggest jump, climbing three spots after its impressive start.
Crofton remains steady at No. 6 with a sweep of Hartington-Newcastle in its lone action thus far.
Norfolk Catholic slides back four spots after dropping its opener to Class D No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 3-1. The Knights sit behind six undefeated teams but can earn their way back up the ratings as a challenging week continues by hosting Pierce on Thursday and competing in the Columbus Scotus invite on Saturday.
North Bend Central slides back one position after losing its opener to Pierce. The Tigers also will be part of this week’s NEN tournament.
Class D
For the second consecutive season, everything remains the same in the Class D rankings as the preseason after the first week.
No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic started out 2-0 with wins over Aquinas Catholic and Class C No. 7 Norfolk Catholic. Up next for the Bluejays is the NEN tournament.
No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s won a pair of triangulars to start out 4-0. The Cardinals have dropped one of nine sets.
No. 3 Wynot is 2-0 with sweeps of Osmond and Boyd County. The Blue Devils host a quadrangular on Thursday that includes Class C No. 6 Crofton.
No. 4 Howells-Dodge may be only 3-2, but those losses came to Class C No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh and No. 3 Oakland-Craig. A young Jaguars squad is quickly getting battle-tested, and that could pay off down the road when the Class D2 postseason rolls around.
Stuart is off to a 4-0 start and has lost only one set. The Broncos earned a title at the Plainview invite and next hosts a triangular on Thursday that includes No. 7 Elgin Public/Pope John.
As usual, No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis is one of the last teams in the state to get its season underway. The Flyers travel to Cedar Bluffs on Saturday for the debut of former player Susan Lindsley, who takes over the program from Dean Korus. Korus spent a total of 35 seasons as the coach from 1984 to 2009 and 2014 to 2022, amassing 679 wins, 25 state tournament appearances, three state titles and six runner-up finishes.
No. 7 Elgin Public/Pope John is off to a 2-0 start with 3-1 wins over Lutheran High Northeast and Burwell. A meeting with No. 5 Stuart arrives on Thursday.
Plainview holds onto the No. 8 spot despite a 2-4 start due to the strength of its schedule and no ratings contender producing overwhelming results to move into the top eight. The Pirates were edged by Class C2 Wakefield 3-2, lost to Class C1 Boone Central 2-1 and handed No. 4 Stuart its only loss in a set so far this season in a 2-1 setback. The other loss was to No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s.