BATTLE CREEK — It was a slugfest between two physical teams, but in the end, the Class C No. 4 Battle Creek Braves upended the No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans 24-7 at Bob Schnitzler Field on Friday night.

It was a 10-7 ballgame and no one had scored for about two quarters when the purple and gold took over at the Cedar Catholic 39-yard line early in the fourth. Logan Roberts had four carries for 24 yards in the drive to set up third and two at the Cedar Catholic 20. Rich Brauer then punched it in to give Battle Creek a two-possession lead.

The Trojans went three and out on their next possession, allowing the Braves to take over at the Cedar Catholic 48 with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game. Roberts once again put them in great position to score, this time with a 23-yard gain to make it first and goal from the six. Two plays later, Trent Uhlir punched it in.

For the Braves, the win came as a bit of revenge. In their matchup last year in Hartington, the Trojans came out on top 24-21 in overtime. 

“We wanted this just about as bad as any other game we played so far,” Roberts said. “Hartington [Cedar Catholic] we knew was going to be a hard game and we busted butt this week during practice and ended up showing it during the game.”

Roberts led the Braves with 13 carries for 90 yards. Brauer had eight for 79 yards and a touchdown while Uhlir had eight for 24 yards and a touchdown. The purple and gold have run for 517 yards as a team over their first two games. 

On the other side of the ball, the defense kept Cedar Catholic at bay. Battle Creek had four tackles for loss as a team. Uhlir led the team with five solo tackles and eight total tackles, tied with Boden Obst for most on the team. 

“We really like the group of kids we have. We’ve got a little bit of depth at all three levels and these guys all stepped up and executed the game plan really well,” coach Andrew Carlson said. “That was kind of the end result is what you see.”

Battle Creek began the game at their own 29 and went on to gain four straight first downs. However, Cedar Catholic was able to hold them at their own 16, and Roberts helped tack on a field goal.

Cedar Catholic took over and had a fourth and one at their own 34, which quarterback Tate Thoene executed with a three-yard keeper. Four plays later, Easton Becker took a toss heading to his left, then found a hole to give Cedar Catholic a 7-3 lead.

Outside of the touchdown, Becker had 12 carries for 31 yards. For coach Chad Cattau, the source of that, and more, came from the trenches. 

“They were just more physical than we were up front, especially in the second half and I really felt that was the difference,” Cattau said. “They spent a lot of time in our backfield and we really struggled picking them up as the game progressed.”

At the start of the second quarter, the Braves drove from the 50 to Cedar Catholic’s 25. On the next play, Dylan Amick took a snap out of the shotgun and found Korbyn Battershaw for a touchdown to give Battle Creek the lead.

Amick was 8-of-15 for 101 yards and a touchdown. The game was his first surpassing the century mark at the varsity level.

Carlson saw it as pivotal that Amick be able to make the offense more two-dimensional. It was something they were working on the week leading up to the game.

“We want to run the ball, don’t get me wrong, but Dylan can throw the ball,” Carlson said. “We have good receivers and tonight we got a chance to showcase some of those kids.”

Battle Creek returns to action Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. when they travel to face West Point-Beemer. Hartington Cedar Catholic plays at the same time and date at Tekamah-Herman.

Cedar Catholic (1-1)   7 0 0  0  —  7

Battle Creek (2-0)       3 7 0 14 — 24

Scoring Summary

FIRST QUARTER

BAT: Logan Roberts 33 FG, 8:39.

HCC: Easton Becker 43 run (Blake Arens kick), 4:41.

SECOND QUARTER

BAT: Korbyn Battershaw 25 pass from Dylan Amick, (Roberts kick) 8:29.

FOURTH QUARTER

BAT: Rich Brauer 20 run (Roberts kick) 8:02.

BAT: Trent Uhlir 5 run (Roberts kick) 1:53.

