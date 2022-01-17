Braves outlast Crofton/Bloomfield for team title

BATTLE CREEK — With a month to go before state, Battle Creek wrestling coach Cody Wintz said Saturday’s home tournament win was a good barometer for the Brave grapplers as they get ready for the season’s stretch drive.
The Braves had 12 medalists, including three champions and five runners-up, and outscored district opponents Crofton/Bloomfield and Yutan to claim Saturday’s championship on the mats at Battle Creek High School.
“I thought our kids battled pretty well,” Wintz said of Saturday’s win. “It was nice having Crofton/Bloomfield and Yutan there since they’re two of our district foes, and it gave us some good head-to-head matchups.”
Fourteen wrestlers ranked by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association were on hand. Highlighting the finals round involving ranked wrestlers was at 106 pounds, where Class C top-rated Robbie Fisher of Crofton/Bloomfield hooked up with No. 2 Ryan Stusse Jr. of Battle Creek in a match that saw Fisher come away with an 8-2 decision.
“With Fisher dropping down, we knew we’d have a tough battle there with Stusse,” Wintz said. “(Fisher) was able to counter everything we did and was able to get a nearfall in there, so he controlled the match. It was a good baseline to see where we’re at with him.”
Another matchup of top-ranked wrestlers came later at heavyweight, where Battle Creek’s Dahlas Zlomke — ranked second in Class C — was able to get a takedown in the ultimate tie-break period to earn a 4-2 win over Summerland’s Logan Mueller, the top-rated wrestler in Class D.
“Dahlas is getting used to those sudden-victory wins,” Wintz said. “He was able to score first against the Summerland kid, who was a state runner-up last year, and when it got to the flip, he was able to have the advantage and came away with the win.”
Another matchup of rated wrestlers in the finals came at 170 but ended early when Yutan’s Josh Jessen, ranked fourth in Class C, was injured and had to forfeit his match against Class D No. 1 Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge.
Joining Zlomke as individual champions for the Braves were 113-pounder Ayden Wintz, who was undefeated in three round-robin matches; and freshman Wyatt Nierodzik, who finished with an impressive 10-4 win over Wyatt Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield in the 160-pound final.
“Wyatt was probably our best performance today,” Wintz said. “He beat a good Ponca kid in the semifinals, and he’s never beaten Tramp in junior high or club so that was a big win. He’s wrestling more like a junior or senior than a freshman.”
Crofton/Bloomfield finished the day with four individual champions, including Fisher, sixth-ranked Hudson Barger (120), fourth-ranked William Poppe (145) and second-ranked Jared Janssen, who got a third-period pin to win an exciting matchup against Battle Creek’s Kase Thompson, ranked fifth in the state.
Other champions included Ponca’s Dalton Anderson (126), sixth-ranked Trev Arlt of Yutan (132), Tristan Smith of Elkhorn Valley (138), Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman (152), top-ranked Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge (182) and Kolby Case of Quad County Northeast (195).
After seeing the competition Saturday, Wintz said it should give his team a little extra incentive to step up its game heading into the final four weeks of the season.
“With us three and David City, I think we’re probably the top four teams in the district and, having seen them all, we know where we’re at and there will also be some individuals from other teams who could pose some problems,” he said. “We’re going to work on intensity and conditioning and try to start hitting our peak phase now at the end of the season.”
Battle Creek Invitational
Team standings
Battle Creek 234.5, Crofton/Bloomfield 219, Yutan 140, Howells-Dodge 130.5, Summerland 107, Elkhorn Valley 84, Quad County NE 72, Hartington CC 68.5, Tekamah-Herman 64, Ponca 62, Oakland-Craig 49.5, Stanton 49, Battle Creek JV 26, Madison 20, Lutheran High NE 10, Niobrara/Verdigre 4.
Championship results
106: Robbie Fisher, C/B, dec. Ryan Stusse, BC, 8-2. 113: Ayden Wintz, BC, 3-0 (round robin); Waylon Warneke, EV, 2-1. 120: Hudson Barger C/B, pinned Dylan Brichacek, H-D, 3:01. 126: Dalton Anderson, Ponca, dec. Carter King, BC, 7-4. 132: Trev Arlt, Yutan, pinned Braeden Kleinschmit, HCC, 1:04. 138: Tristan Smith, EV, dec. Jesse Kult, Yutan, 6-4. 145: William Poppe, C/B, dec. Isaac Kult, Yutan, 8-1.
152: Logan Burt, T-H, dec. Korbyn Battershaw, BC, 5-2. 160: Wyatt Nierodzik, BC, dec. Wyatt Tramp, C/B, 10-4. 170: Levi Belina, H-D, def. Josh Jessen, Yutan, injury def. 182: Jestin Bayer, H-D, pinned Kaden Warneke, BC, 3:15. 195: Kolby Casey, QCNE, 4-0 (round robin); Ty Tramp, C/B, 3-1. 220: Jared Janssen, C/B, pinned Kase Thompson, BC, 5:24. 285: Dahlas Zlomke, BC, dec. Logan Mueller, Summerland, 4-2 (UTB).
Consolation results
106: Janson Pilkington, Yutan, pinned Keegan Carl, HCC, :48. 113: Garrett Finke, BC, 1-2; Drew Krajicek, Yutan, 0-3. 120: Ben Loftis, O-C, dec. Jaxson Hassler, BC, 5-1. 126: Alex Thiele, Summerland, dec. Nathan Halsey, EV, 9-8. 132: Boston Reeves, BC, pinned Jayden Reed, Stanton, :24. 138: Jack Miller, C/B, pinned Daniel Puppe, QCNE, 3:32. 145: Lane Belina, H-D, dec. Damien Erickson, Stanton, 3-1.
152: Reed Bennett, EV, dec. Tylor Kment, Stanton, 3-2. 160: Sam Taylor, Ponca, dec. Jacob Hegemann, H-D, 7-6. 170: Garret Buschkamp, C/B, maj. dec. Dawson Schram, T-H, 9-1. 182: Casey Jeannoutot, C/B, pinned Tristen Coates, O-C, 1:35. 195: Dakota Zlomke, BC, 2-2; Garret Klausen, O-C, 1-3. 220: Matt Logue, Ponca, pinned Elijah Hintz, BCJV, 1:21. 285: Paxton Bartels, C/B, pinned JT Brands, O-C, 1:41.