Battle Creek took the first small step toward a successful Class C state tournament last weekend.
The Braves qualified in 11 out of the 14 weight classes to send a large contingent to the CHI Heath Center in Omaha to compete Thursday through Saturday.
That’s the beginning of what Battle Creek hopes is a successful conclusion to the team’s late-season surge.
"You've got to have guys down there to be able to score points,” Braves coach Cody Wintz said. “Some of them got fourth (in districts), so they're going to draw into a district champ. They might have a tough draw. But we got a lot of guys who can score some points down there.
"If we can go down and try to find a way to get five or six medals or even a couple more, we put ourselves in position to be in that team race a little bit. But we've got to have a good week of practice, focus on getting a little bit better and go down there and realize that everybody is 0-0. You have to lay it on the line every single time."
Battle Creek was nowhere to be found in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association’s top 10 in mid-January.
But the Braves have been piling up postseason success, starting with a second-place finish in the Class C state duals meet after entering as the No. 4 seed.
They followed that up by rolling to a district championship last weekend.
"At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of young guys in the lineup,” Wintz said. “They've done a tremendous job of being coachable all year, and I truly believe this last three weeks they've taken huge steps forward. They want it as bad for themselves as their coaches want it for them. You can kind of see that progress every time you step on the mat.
"We're sitting in a good position. I'm proud of the progress we've made since the beginning of the year until now, and I'm excited to see what state brings."
Battle Creek starts out strong in its lineup with a pair of returning sophomore state medalists.
Ryan Stusse Jr. (39-3) was a runner-up last year at 106 pounds while Ayden Wintz (32-2) took third at 113.
Junior 182-pounder Brek Thompson — who joined Stusse Jr. and Wintz as Battle Creek’s individual district champions — said the Braves have been building up momentum.
"I do believe we're at the best we've been all season long,” he said. “It feels good. It makes the team feel good. We work together pretty good.
"I think we have a pretty good chance of getting champions as a team there too, but we'll see how it goes."
Crofton/Bloomfield qualified eight wrestlers while claiming the team title at the C-3 district tournament.
The Warrior Bees feature junior Robbie Fisher (38-1) at 120, who is trying to win a second state gold after claiming the 106 title over Stusse Jr. last year.
The team’s other returning medalist is Wyatt Tramp (24-6), who is looking to improve on last year’s sixth-place finish at 160.
Boone Central and Hartington Cedar Catholic both send six boys to Omaha.
Carson Wood placed fourth at 120 last year while Boone Central was competing in Class B. He is 31-4 at 126 during his junior season.
Valentine fields three returning medalists among its five qualifiers. William Sprenger was the 113 runner-up and is at 126 this time around.
Ashton Lurz (160) was fifth at 152 while Cayden Lamb (170) finished fourth at 145.
Pierce sends five wrestlers after dropping down from Class B, where Jayden Coulter finished sixth at 145.
Coulter is 38-1 at 152 as a senior, and he joins classmates Blake Bolling (36-1 at 170) and Dawson Raabe (23-5 at 285) as Bluejays who appear poised to wrestle through Saturday.