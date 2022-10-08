Braves battle back to beat Cedar Catholic 20-12

BATTLE CREEK — An offensive adjustment at halftime helped the Class C No. 3 Battle Creek Braves come back to beat the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans 20-12 on Friday night at Bob Schnitzler Field in the team’s Homecoming game.
“I think you saw a lot of guys that stepped up,” Braves coach Andrew Carlson said. “Some of our guys that are well-known players and some of the ones that are well-known and some of the ones that aren’t so well-known all made big plays for us.”
The Braves’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm in the first half, accumulating just 46 total yards on three drives, none of which got inside the Cedar Catholic red zone. It allowed the Trojans to take a 6-0 lead into the break.
A lot of those struggles came from something the Braves didn’t expect going in.
“They lined up a little bit differently than we prepped for and it was giving us some fits,” Carlson said of Cedar Catholic. “Credit to them on coaching, obviously it was a good job on them to make those changes.”
At halftime, Battle Creek adjusted to the alignment they saw. It paid off almost immediately.
On the first drive of the third quarter, Will Hamer found Boden Obst for a 20-yard pass that got things going. Hamer, who completed 4 of 8 passes for 64 yards, was filling in for starting quarterback Jaxon Mettler, who was held out of the game after sustaining a concussion in Battle Creek’s previous game.
“It really put us in a good position and gave us a lot of momentum,” Carlson said of Hamer’s throw. “It was kind of a game-changing moment for us.”
The Braves ended up going 80 yards on just six plays, the last one being a 49-yard touchdown run by Trent Uhlir. However, Cameron Korth’s extra point was blocked, leaving the game tied 6-6 with 10 minutes, 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Fightin’ River then forced a three and out and got the ball back at its own 45. They kept the positive momentum going offensively, but found themselves with fourth and one at the Trojans’ 35-yard line.
That’s when Obst took a handoff, went to his right, then cut back up field for the go-ahead touchdown.
Once again, the Braves defense forced a three-and-out and started driving again. This one was a 59-yard march that ended with Uhlir’s second touchdown of the day.
The junior running back ran for 157 yards on 23 carries to go with his two scores. Uhlir felt that once they could start winning their physical battles up front, they could get things going.
“We knew we could push them. We knew we could get a push up front and we knew we could run on them. We just weren’t getting to the guys quick enough,” he said. “I think once we made the change to move a little quicker, I think that’s what changed the game.”
Uhlir was happy to see the purple and gold get such a big win on Homecoming night, especially the seniors who can go out on a high note.
“It’s pretty awesome for the seniors,” he said. “This is their last homecoming game so it’s a big win for them.”
Though Uhlir’s second touchdown put the Fightin’ River up by two possessions with just over nine minutes left in the game, the Trojans were far from done.
Cedar Catholic drove 74 yards on eight plays capped off by a touchdown run by quarterback Andrew Jones to make it a one-score game. The Trojans then had a two-point conversion stuffed.
The Trojans then forced a three-and-out of their own and got the ball back at their own 28 with 2:56 remaining.
After two incompletions to start the drive, Jones found Keaton Steffen for a 22-yard strike to get the drive going. Four plays later, it seemed like the Braves had forced a turnover on downs, but a pass interference kept the drive aline and put the ball at the Braves’ 32 with 1:46 to go.
Jones was then sacked for a loss of 11 yards on the ensuing play then the Braves gave five of those yards back on an offsides penalty. Then, Aden Pochop stepped in front of a pass and picked it off to put the contest away.
“You’ve got to give them credit,” Trojans coach Chad Cattau said. “They came out in the second half and they just played better than we did and that was the difference in the game.”
After both teams failed to score on their first drives of the game, Spencer Albers got the red and white on the board with a touchdown run in the first quarter.
Cedar Catholic had a chance to add more after driving to the Battle Creek 18, but were pushed back two yards and turned it over on downs.
Battle Creek then drove all the way to the Cedar Catholic 23 before they, too, turned it over on downs.
Both teams return to action on Friday, Oct. 14. Battle Creek hits the road to play Atkinson West Holt while Cedar Catholic returns home to face Ponca.
Cedar Catholic 6 0 0 6 — 12
Battle Creek 0 0 13 7 — 20
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
HCC: Spencer Albers 11 run (Grant Arens kick failed) 3:59.
THIRD QUARTER
BC: Trent Uhlir 49 run (Cameron Korth kick blocked) 10:17.
BC: Boden Obst 35 run (Korth kick) 3:01.
FOURTH QUARTER
BC: Uhlir 2 run (Korth kick) 9:33.
HCC: Andrew Jones 2 run (Two-point conversion failed) 6:24.