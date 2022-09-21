Bracing for a hard winter

Nebraskans love to talk weather, mostly because we’ve got so much of it — tornadoes, hail, snowstorms, high winds. This year, of course, the theme is the extreme drought that has affected most of us, with this August recorded as being the second driest August in the last 128 years in Nebraska. We’re used to weather drama. That’s why when we hear we’re going to have a horrendous winter. Isn’t it always something?
The thing is, it may not be so bad. Sure, the Farmers’ Almanac says it’s going to be really, really cold this winter. One article states it may get to 40 below in northern states this winter. We shrug a bit at this. We froze through 28 below degrees just a couple of years ago and survived. What’s 10 degrees either way?
Snow, however, most people would welcome. Last winter, most Nebraskans received less than half of the snow they usually get. In our area, we received a half inch of snow on Jan. 1, which would be the most we’d get the rest of the winter. According to the University of Nebraska, the average snowfall is about 25 inches, and last winter we received only about 5 inches. It wasn’t our imagination that it seemed an abnormally dry winter.
Now the Farmers’ Almanac would have us believe that we’re going to have massive snow this coming winter, but most other experts say not so much. It’s not that we won’t have snow. It’s just that most experts are actually saying we’ll have our average 25 inches, which would be really welcomed. It’s nice to not worry about driving on snowy roads, but it’s also nice to have good subsoil moisture going into spring 2023.
The thing is, those same experts pretty much agree with the Farmers’ Almanac that Northeast and North Central Nebraska especially can expect much lower temperatures this winter. These low temperatures won’t be kicking in until January 2023. In fact, many weather models are showing that we’ll have higher than normal temperatures through December. After that, though, you’d better get out the extra puffy winter coats and fuzzy mittens.
So, all in all, it looks as if we should, as always, savor the beautiful fall weather we’re now having. Although it was great to get rain last weekend, forecasters say we’ll be drier than normal through October when we’re supposed to get back to normal as far as precipitation predictions and we’ll welcome normal any day.