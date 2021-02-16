Boys basketball teams prepare for the home stretch

A pair of East Husker teams — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — will head into the postseason as the No. 1-ranked Class C and D teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
The boys teams are off until Friday as the girls subdistricts take the spotlight through Thursday. But there's a full slate of boys games on Friday — the final tune-up before boys subdistricts start on Monday.
CLASS C
BRLD is still No. 1 despite a 52-46 setback to undefeated Auburn in the Heartland Hoops Classic, and North Bend Central moved from fourth to second after a 3-0 week that included a 54-47 win over last week's No. 2, Wayne.
The loss at North Bend dropped the Blue Devils to third. Hartington Cedar Catholic moved from fifth to No. 4 with wins over Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast and last week's No. 3, Pierce.
The loss knocked the Bluejays down two rungs, to fifth while Norfolk Catholic moved from eighth to sixth after wins over Guardian Angels Central Catholic and David City Aquinas.
Winnebago moved onto the chart for the first time this year. The Indians have won eight in a row, including a 57-54 verdict over last week's No. 6, Wakefield. The loss sent the Trojans tumbling two spots to eighth.
Last week's No. 7, Oakland-Craig fell out of the ratings following a 20-point setback to 9-12 West Point-Beemer. The Knights are honorably mentioned along with Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast, O'Neill and Ponca.
CLASS D
The top three in Class D remained intact as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, O'Neill St. Mary's and Osmond all recorded 2-0 weeks.
No. 4 Howells-Dodge also stayed put despite a pair of losses to a pair of ranked Class C sides, one to North Bend and the other to Wakefield in overtime.
Wynot garnered a two-spot promotion, from seventh to fifth, after an impressive 53-43 win over last week's No. 5, Walthill. The Blujays fell one spot to sixth.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge also dropped a notch to seventh and Humphrey St. Francis stayed eighth following wins over Aquinas and Shelby-Rising City.
The top eight have clearly separated themselves from the rest of the Class D pack, but Stuart, Creighton, Bloomfield and Elgin Public/Pope John still garner honorable-mention status.
SUBDISTRICT FORECAST
Of the 48 subdistricts across the state, 15 involve teams from Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Here's a look at the forecast for each.
C1-5: David City Aquinas, David City, North Bend Central, Wahoo and Wahoo Neumann. Likely host: Wahoo.
North Bend Central is the only area team involved, and the Tigers will likely meet Wahoo in the final. In the event of a loss, the orange and black has an outside shot at a wild card. Pick: Wahoo.
C1-6: Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus and Madison. Likely host: Boone Central.
Boone Central has a losing record but will still have the top seed. The champ of this tournament will most likely be rewarded with a district final matchup against two-time state champion and undefeated Auburn. Pick: Boone Central.
C1-7: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Wayne, West Point-Beemer and Winnebago. Likely Host: Wayne or Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Wayne and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder appear to be evenly matched and the host site will come down to the two teams' results this weekend when Wayne visits Pierce and LVSS hosts 18-2 Yutan. But with Winnebago sporting an eight-game winning streak, this subdistrict is a three-team race. Both Wayne and LVSS have outside chances at a wild card, but Winnebago would have to win out. Pick: Wayne.
C1-8: Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic, O'Neill and Pierce. Likely host: Pierce.
Pierce has defeated the other three teams in this all-Mid-State Conference subdistrict by 20 points or more. The Bluejays should roll on their home court, but Norfolk Catholic is dangerous. In the event of a loss, Pierce would have a chance at a wild card, but it's not a sure thing. Pick: Pierce.
C1-12: Chadron, Gordon-Rushville, Mitchell, Ogallala and Valentine. Likely host: Ogallala.
Valentine has won just once this year — against Class D2 Cody-Kilgore — and there's nothing to indicate a second 'W' in the Badgers' future. Pick: Ogallala.
C2-3: Clarkson/Leigh, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman and Wisner-Pilger. Likely host: Oakland-Craig.
Oakland-Craig looks to be the class of this subdistrict, but Clarkson/Leigh could surprise. There won't be any wild cards coming out of this one. Pick: Oakland-Craig.
C2-4: BRLD, Omaha Nation, Ponca, Tri County Northeast and Wakefield. Likely host: BRLD.
After battling COVID all season, BRLD showed its championship form in the East Husker Conference tournament. The Wolverines appear ready to defend their state crown, but Wakefield has other ideas. The Wolverines have a decent shot at a wild card, but the Trojans' chances are slim at best. Pick: BRLD.
C2-5: Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast and Plainview. Likely host: Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Hartington Cedar Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast will likely meet for the title, which would give the Eagles a chance to avenge Saturday's 30-point loss to the Trojans. Cedar would have an outside shot at a wild card but for the Eagles, it's win or go home. Pick: Hartington Cedar Catholic.
C2-6: Ainsworth, Neligh-Oakdale, North Central, Summerland and West Holt. Likely host: Neligh-Oakdale.
Neligh-Oakdale and Ainsworth appear destined to meet in a competitive final. Wild card possibilities are nil. Pick: Ainsworth.
D1-3: Cedar Bluffs, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Stanton. Likely host: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has some unfinished business after falling in last year's state semifinal, and Howells-Dodge has proven, with its double-overtime victory over BRLD, that it's capable of beating a good team. The Bulldogs would almost be assured of a wild card, should they stumble. The Jaguars would have a good chance as well. Pick: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
D1-4: Hartington-Newcastle, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Randolph and Walthill. Likely host: Walthill.
Defending state champion LCC and Walthill met for third place in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament earlier this month with the Blujays coming out on top by four. The two should meet again — this time for the subdistrict crown — a week from Thursday. Should they lose, the Blujays would have a decent chance for a wild card. It's a little more iffy for the Bears. Pick: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
D1-5: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre and Osmond. Host: Niobrara.
Osmond is the top seed, but the Niobrara gym will allow for some bigger crowds. The Tigers shouldn't have any trouble advancing, but should they fall victim to an upset, a wild card would be almost assured. Pick: Osmond.
D2-4: Humphrey St. Francis, Pender, St. Edward and Winside. Likely host: Humphrey St. Francis.
St. Francis is so much better than any of the other teams that it almost seems silly talking about wild cards. But yes, the Flyers would get one if they'd need one. But they won't. Pick: Humphrey St. Francis.
D2-5: CWC, Elba, Elgin Public/Pope John, Spalding Academy and Twin Loup. Likely host: Elgin Public/Pope John.
Twin Loup, Elba and CWC have combined for three wins all season. And two of those were Twin Loup's victories over the other two. That leaves Elgin Public/Pope John and Spalding Academy battle it out in the final. Pick: Elgin Public/Pope John.
D2-6: Santee, O'Neill St. Mary's, Stuart, Wausa and Wynot. Likely host: O'Neill St. Mary's.
A subdistrict final between O'Neill St. Mary's and Wynot sounds compelling. Should they stumble, the Cardinals are a lock for a wild card while the Blue Devils would have a pretty good shot as well. Pick: O'Neill St. Mary's.