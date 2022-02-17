The home stretch has arrived for high school boys basketball.
Brackets for subdistricts were released on Tuesday by the NSAA. Area teams will play their final regular-season games this coming Friday. Subdistrict quarterfinals are set to begin Monday with semifinals and finals taking place Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
There are a couple of teams that I think are safe regardless of how they do. Some will have to wait and see what happens across the state, and others need to win their subdistrict to have any chance of playing basketball beyond next week.
We’ve got five districts with two or more teams in this week's ratings, which remain unchanged from last week. In C1-7, Wayne enters as the No. 1 seed, but Winnebago will be a tough out at the 2 spot. O’Neill is the only rated team in C1-8, but Boone Central and Pierce are among those who could put an early end to the Eagles’ season.
The C2-6 bracket sees Hartington Cedar Catholic and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge leading the field. Howells-Dodge enters as the No. 1 seed in C2-4, but it’ll have tough challengers in 16-6 Wakefield and a Wisner-Pilger team that’s not only hosting, but is better than its record (10-11) shows.
Personally, I’m really excited to see what happens in C2-5 in Madison. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family enters as the No. 1 seed with Norfolk Catholic at No. 2. Rounding it out at 3 and 4 are Lutheran High Northeast (17-3) and Elkhorn Valley (18-4), both of whom I think will need to really show out to improve their wild-card rating and make a district final.
Walthill and Elgin Public/Pope John and Ainsworth all go into their subdistricts as the top seed. However, the Bulldogs will have a challenge in D1-6, as they could face Burwell — the defending fourth-place finisher — in the final.
Wausa and Wynot hold the first and second seeds in D2-5 while O’Neill St. Mary’s and Stuart headline D2-6. Keep an eye on Humphrey St. Francis in D2-4. The Flyers’ group consists of Osceola and Lincoln Parkview, both of whom are rated in the top 10 in the wild-card ratings. The fourth seed is a Waco Nebraska Lutheran team that’s 14-7.
Once these are over, we’ll have district finals on Saturday, Feb. 26; Monday, Feb. 28; and Monday, March 1, to see who goes to Lincoln. We’re in for a rush to the finish, and I can’t wait. Take it all in, folks.
CLASS C
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family picked up a statement win on Saturday, beating Class C1 Milford 59-44 in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island. This team has been great down low, and it’ll be more important than ever with the teams in their subdistrict, many of whom have the athletes to challenge them there. The Bulldogs travel to face Plainview and will play either Madison or Elkhorn Valley to start subdistricts.
Howells-Dodge earned a gutsy 50-47 win over North Bend Central on Thursday. Much like the Bulldogs, the Jaguars will need to be more sound on the inside, especially in instances when the opposition is bigger than them. They’ll need to be less hesitant in those situations and be more willing to drive and draw contact. They travel to face Lutheran High Northeast before facing Tri County Northeast in the subdistrict semifinals.
Wayne took a tough 55-51 loss to Class B Seward last Thursday. The Blue Devils are allowing 40.6 points a game, and it’ll be more important than ever should they end up facing Winnebago in the final. Wayne won their previous matchup 86-53, but this Indians team has improved a lot since then. The Blue Devils conclude the regular season against Pierce on Friday.
Norfolk Catholic rolled David City Aquinas 66-31 on Friday. Thanks to a strong defense and a rotation that goes seven deep, including two great centers in Kade Pieper and Nolan Fennessy, the Knights are getting closer to their first state tournament appearance since 2012, when they finished as the state runners-up. The next two games will see them face teams they beat over the past month. They’ll need to get through Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday, then start off subdistrict play with a semifinal against Lutheran High Northeast.
Hartington Cedar Catholic took down Battle Creek 59-39 in its penultimate game of the regular season on Thursday. The Trojans hold the top wild-card rating in Class C2, so they’re in pretty good shape to make a district final. The balance of their offensive attack will play a big role down the stretch with Jaxson Bernecker and Tate Thoene needing to come up big. They’ll host Norfolk Catholic on Friday before facing either Ponca or Crofton in the semis.
O’Neill took down Ord 75-43 on Thursday in its home finale. Landon Classen and Drew Morrow have done a lot of the scoring for the Eagles, but Keaton Wattier is averaging 14 points in his last three games. His scoring and post play will be a big X-factor for O’Neill as it enters a subdistrict where Boone Central, which beat O’Neill at home back in January, is the No. 2 seed. Before then, the blue and white hit the road to face Battle Creek on Friday, then host the Braves on Tuesday.
Winnebago won its seventh straight game and ninth in their last 10, with a 79-63 defeat of Santee. What’s stood out to me about the Indians is the difference in how they've won games recently. Before Jan. 18, they were 0-7 in games in which they didn’t score at least 60 points. Since then, they’re 4-1. It’s going to help during a time of year when you’ve got to win in a variety of ways. The Indians travel to face Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday, then take on West Point-Beemer to begin subdistrict play.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge defeated Wisner-Pilger 67-59 on Thursday. The Bears have been reliant on the success of Jake Rath underneath, as he averages 18 points and 10.3 rebounds a game. He’s a great player to have, but if the Bears want to make it to state for the second time in three years (and just the second time since consolidating), they’ll need to get more out of the rest of their roster. They wrap up the regular season on Friday hosting Wynot, then face Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday.
CLASS D
O’Neill St. Mary’s secured wins over West Holt and Spalding Academy this past week. The Cardinals are rated second in the D2 wild card so any sort of slip-up in subdistricts isn’t catastrophic. That said, if they continue to play selfless offense and get rebounds from everyone, I don’t see many issues coming up in their bracket. St. Mary’s hosts Elgin Public/Pope John on Friday and then faces either Chambers/Wheeler Central or Niobrara/Verdigre on Tuesday.
Ainsworth got a big win on Friday, beating Class C1 Gothenburg 49-38. Coach Jake Nelson has wanted the opportunity to have home-court advantage in subdistricts, especially with a potential matchup against Burwell waiting in the finals. Now the Bulldogs have it along with a chance to improve on their No. 3 wild-card spot in Class D1. They host Cody-Kilgore on Friday and Twin Loup on Tuesday.
Wynot’s only game last week came in a 58-49 win over Hartington-Newcastle. The Blue Devils’ defense has allowed only 55 points or more twice this season. They lost on both occasions. It’s something to watch as they bid for their second straight trip to the state tournament. They travel to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday and then take on Randolph on Tuesday.
Humphrey St. Francis defeated Spalding Academy 82-47 on Friday. Jaden Kosch had 26 points while Tanner Pfeifer had 35. Kosch has now scored 42 points in his last two games and could be a big X-factor for the Flyers, who will need team efforts to get through subdistricts. And what a tough subdistrict they have. They face Lincoln Parkview in the semifinal and potentially Osceola in the final. Both teams are in the top eight in the D2 wild card. Before then, they take on Genoa Twin River on Friday.
Elgin Public/Pope John defeated Summerland 73-38 on Thursday. The Wolfpack have already clinched their first winning season in program history while earning the No. 1 seed in their subdistrict. These next several games will be a great opportunity for this young team to grow. The Wolfpack travel to face St. Mary’s on Friday in a Niobrara Valley Conference final rematch before hosting either Osmond or Creighton.
Wausa avenged a loss to Osmond earlier in the season, beating them 62-53 on Friday. Jaxon Claussen is averaging 22 points over his last five games and has scored at least 12 in all but two games this season. His scoring ability will be sorely needed down the stretch, but the Vikings will need other players to step up and help him out, especially if they end up facing Wynot in the subdistrict final. Of course, there’s work to be done before thinking that far ahead. They travel to Bloomfield on Friday and take on Winside on Tuesday.
Walthill had its highest-scoring game of the season in a 103-64 win over Flandreau Indian of South Dakota on Thursday. The Blujays are 2-5 when scoring 65 or fewer points, but when they’re at their best offensively, there aren’t many people that can slow them down.They’ll not only be the No. 1 seed in their subdistrict, but they could be the only team above .500 in the group if Stanton loses on Friday. First, they travel to Waco to face Nebraska Lutheran on Friday.
Stuart snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday with a 56-42 win at Randolph. It’s big for the Broncos’ momentum, but they still need to be able to score if they want to get through subdistricts. They’ve put up 60 or more points in just three of their games this season. They host North Central on Friday but then will see a Santee team that can be tough to stop from deep to begin subs.
Games to watch
Friday: Howells-Dodge at Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk Catholic at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Elgin Public/Pope John at O’Neill St. Mary’s, Wynot at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
SUBDISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Tuesday: Lutheran High Northeast vs. Norfolk Catholic, Humphrey St. Francis vs. Lincoln Parkview Christian, Wisner-Pilger vs. Wakefield, Santee vs. Stuart.