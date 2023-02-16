The Nebraska boys basketball season is headed into its final lap.
It’s almost time for subdistricts. Teams are placed into one of 12 in each class with the winner of each earning a spot in a district final. Win your district final and you go to state. Lose and go home. The top four nondistrict winners in NSAA points standings also earn a spot.
Subdistrict quarterfinals start on Monday with semifinals to follow on Tuesday and finals on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Across Class C1 through D2, Northeast and North Central Nebraska has eight teams in the top eight of their respective class heading into subdistricts, which could mean that they’ll play in a district final regardless of subdistrict outcome.
Ten others are rated 9 through 15 — “on the bubble” if you will. A wild-card spot is a possibility for these teams but better safe than sorry.
Let’s start in C1-7, where Pierce (4) will probably need to compete with hungry teams in O’Neill (13) and Boone Central (14) for the automatic bid. The latter two compete with one another in the semifinal, which is more or less an elimination game.
Wayne (11) is the highest seed in C1-6 with West Point-Beemer, Winnebago and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder looking to make an upset.
In C2-5, Norfolk Catholic (8) hosts Lutheran High (15) along with Clarkson/Leigh, Madison and Stanton. The former four all sport winning records.
Elkhorn Valley (6) will host familiar faces in C2-7. This includes Summerland (10), which is seeking its first ever district finals appearance. The Falcons are 5-0 against the teams in it, with two wins over the Bobcats.
Wakefield (7) hosts a subdistrict that includes Wisner-Pilger (16). The Gators have won 14 of their past 16 games, including the East Husker Conference title.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (4) headlines its subdistrict with Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (14) looking to make a run. The Trojans beat the Bears 52-44 at home on Jan. 5.
Class D1’s biggest area clash could come in D1-4, where Howells-Dodge (5) and Bancroft-Rosalie (10) enter as its first and second seed, respectively.
One interesting subdistrict in that class could be D1-6. Ainsworth is rated 13th and will be ghosting it despite being 9-10. The Bulldogs, who reached a district final a year ago, will have the likes of Bloomfield, Boyd County, North Central and Niobrara/Verdigre to contend with.
Although it’s rated this week, Elgin Public/Pope John (16) could be under the most pressure to win its subdistrict (D1-5) given its current rating. The Wolfpack may very well have to contend with either Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (17) or Riverside (24) for the automatic bid.
Wynot (2) will host subdistrict D2-4 with Wausa, which the Blue Devils beat 59-54 in overtime on Jan. 9, being its second seed.
Santee (5) faces big tests in its subdistrict, which includes Creighton (11) and Stuart (13), who will face each other in the semifinal.
Humphrey St. Francis (12) has a steep hill to climb in subdistrict D2-3, which includes Osceola (3) and Lincoln Parkview Christian (4).
We do have one more slate of regular-season games coming up on Friday, many of which could tweak the ratings going in.
RATINGS
Nothing changes in Class C while Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Wisner-Pilger, Lutheran High Northeast and Summerland are all under consideration.
Class D remains the same, save for the bottom. In a tight race for the last spot, O’Neill St. Mary’s gets the nod. Creighton, Bloomfield, Wausa and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, are receiving consideration.
CLASS C
Pierce beat Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday, then fell to Ashland-Greenwood, the defending champions of C1, at home on Saturday. That game could serve as an opportunity for Pierce to prepare itself for the postseason and know what it takes to go far. The team will get a chance to show what it’s learned on Friday, when it hosts Wayne for the second time. The Bluejays then will host a tough Battle Creek team in the subdistrict semifinal on Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic beat Battle Creek on Thursday, then picked up an impressive win at Elkhorn Valley, winning 65-60 on Saturday. The Trojans are hard to stop when they get out in transition and set that up well with good defense. Shooting can be iffy at times, but when it’s on and complements those other pieces, the team is dangerous. Cedar Catholic travels to Norfolk Catholic on Friday, then hosts either Crofton or Tri County Northeast on Tuesday.
Wayne’s only game of the week saw it beat Wynot 67-42 on Thursday. The Blue Devils demonstrated how formidable they can be when not only their defense is clicking, but their offense is scoring consistently and from all fields. They’ll need to keep that consistency going for a little longer. Wayne travels to Pierce on Friday, then hosts Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Tuesday.
Elkhorn Valley was down as many as 18 against Cedar Catholic before coming back to make it close later on. The Falcons are a momentum team. They can often go on runs where it’s hard to stop them. They can sometimes go on runs where nothing’s clicking. Against the Trojans, the green and gold were cold for just a little too long. Still, to come back and make it that close against a team like that is impressive. Elkhorn Valley’s regular season is in the books, and the Falcons will host either Plainview or Osmond/Randolph on Tuesday.
O’Neill topped Ord 71-38 this past Friday. The Eagles bounced back from their three-game losing streak with consecutive wins, regaining positive momentum with the postseason around the corner. This team has the shooters to compete with anyone, but can it get an inside game going? O’Neill hosts Battle Creek on Friday, then in the subdistrict semifinal, it’ll face …
Boone Central. The Cardinals picked up a road win against Class B’s Grand Island Northwest on Thursday, winning 67-60 in overtime. This team has the depth and the talent to win close games. Now more than ever, it’s time to put it together. The Cardinals have the chance to do that on Tuesday against a team they’ve lost two close games to already. Boone Central hosts Crofton on Friday before Tuesday’s game with O’Neill.
Norfolk Catholic picked up a pair of road wins against Boys Town on Friday and Stanton on Saturday. The Knights have the defense to be a contender in subdistricts and beyond. They also have guys capable of shooting well enough to make them just as dangerous as they were a year ago. It’s just a matter of them scoring consistently. Friday’s game against Cedar Catholic will be a good test for that. The Knights then host either Madison or Stanton on Tuesday.
Wakefield fell to Yutan 50-47 on Friday. The Trojans have lost their subdistrict final in each of the past two seasons and will be looking to make a district final for the second time in three years. Unlike the previous two times, the Trojans will be the top seed heading into this bracket, an opportunity they’ll need to take advantage of. Wakefield travels to Homer on Friday, then hosts Pender on Tuesday.
CLASS D
Wynot bounced back from its loss to Wayne with a 44-41 win at Hartington-Newcastle on Friday. Losing by 25 at home to a team that’s been to state in C1 each of the past three years isn’t necessarily alarming, but it did show that the Blue Devils could use a bit of work in the paint. Wynot hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday, then Walthill on Tuesday.
Howells-Dodge went on the road and beat Class C1’s North Bend Central 65-59. The Jaguars made the shots they needed to down the stretch from the field and at the free-throw line. Being able to do that, and rebound well, in postseason play will be critical to the team’s hopes of a fourth trip to state in five years. Howells-Dodge hosts Lutheran High Northeast on Friday, then faces Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Tuesday.
Bancroft-Rosalie handled business against Cedar Bluffs on Thursday and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Friday to end its regular season. The Panthers have a talented, complete team that, when at its best, can compete with anyone in D1. Now more than ever, their best needs to show up, especially given their place in the power ratings with three probably wild-card teams ahead of them. Bancroft-Rosalie takes on Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday.
Santee lost to Winnebago on Thursday, then beat Lyman, South Dakota, in the Sacred Hoops Classic in Chatman, South Dakota. The Warriors are in a great position but are about to face, by far, the toughest part of their schedule. The team could face a tough O’Neill St. Mary’s team in the subdistrict semifinals. Should it advance, either a talented Creighton team or an efficient Stuart team it’s beaten twice would be waiting in the final. Before then, Santee hosts West Holt on Friday, then hosts St. Mary’s or Chambers/Wheeler Central on Tuesday.
Stuart handled Osmond/Randolph 63-36 in its only game last week, which was also its home finale. The Broncos have now matched their win total from a year ago, but there’s not much time to relax. They’ll need to get past Creighton in a game that’s more or less a play-in for a potential wild-card spot to begin the subdistrict semifinals on Tuesday. Before then, Stuart travels to face North Central on Friday.
Humphrey St. Francis won its fourth straight game on Saturday, beating Nebraska Lutheran of Waco 59-47. The Flyers have positive momentum heading into a difficult subdistrict that features the defending fourth-place finisher (Osceola) and the defending champion (Parkview Christian) of Class D2, both of whom bring a lot of talent back. St. Francis concludes the regular season against Twin River on Friday, then faces Osceola on Tuesday.
Elgin Public/Pope John couldn’t get its last shot to go in against Summerland, losing 46-45 on the road. The Wolfpack have looked a lot better since a slow start to the season. Now they just need to keep that momentum going in a subdistrict with tough teams in Riverside and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. EPPJ hosts either Central Valley or Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday. Before then, it’ll end the regular season against …
O’Neill St. Mary’s, which beat Atkinson West Holt 40-37 on Thursday. The Cardinals have been productive even after losing most of the rotation from its state runner-up team a year ago. Freshman Gage Hedstrom (17.7 points per game) and seniors Dalton Alder and Isaac Everitt have been big reasons for that. St. Mary’s travels to face Elgin Public/Pope John on Friday, then faces Chambers/Wheeler Central on Monday for a subdistrict quarterfinal.
NOTABLE GAMES
Friday: O’Neill St. Mary’s at Elgin Public/Pope John; Lutheran High Northeast at Howells-Dodge; Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic; Wayne at Pierce; Santee at West Holt; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wynot.
OTHER AREA SUBDISTRICTS
C1-5: Columbus Lakeview, *Columbus Scotus, North Bend Central, David City.
C1-12: Chadron, Mitchell, Sidney, *Ogallala, Valentine.
C2-3: *Omaha Nation, Oakland-Craig, Homer, Tekamah-Herman.
C2-8: David City Aquinas, *Cross County, Heartland, Twin River.
D1-6: Bloomfield, Boyd County, *Ainsworth, Niobrara/Verdigre, North Central.
D2-6: St. Edward, *Fullerton, Giltner, Hampton, Palmer.
*indicates host school