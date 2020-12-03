PLAINVIEW — Some 25 years ago, Dean Boyer showed up at Plainview and took over a wrestling program his peers called “pathetic” at best.
“I had friends tell me I was going to the worst job in Class C in Nebraska,” Boyer said. “Sounded like a challenge to me.”
The Mullen High School graduate was not afraid of starting his own legacy with the Pirates and went to work from the onset.
“I started a system,” Boyer said. “The system included the community helping from the third grade on up — they (the community) have been so, so helpful.”
The youth program paved the way for the recent success, and Boyer knew it.
“The success over the past years has started with the youth program,” Boyer said. “We have fun in the youth program, then we put them to work in high school.”
Longtime Winside wrestling coach Paul Sok was one of those coaches urging him to press on and build the program.
“I talked with Dean after the first couple of years he was there,” Sok said. “He was thinking of leaving, but I encouraged him to stay.”
Sok also stated he may have made a mistake.
“It would have been easier to not worry about his team week in and week out,” Sok said. “He developed a great program in Plainview and turned into a great opponent and friend.”
Fun and hard work
Current Plainview superintendent Dr. Darron Arlt was excited for the hire even 25 years ago.
“My brothers and I all wrestled for Plainview back in the ’80s,” Arlt said. “We heard we were hiring a guy from Mullen, and we were thrilled.”
Mullen had built a solid reputation for wrestling throughout the state, so a coach from those roots was deemed to be an asset.
As the Arlt brothers, Darron, Aaron and Jason began their own coaching careers, the three hosted a camp for their respective teams.
“We would get together in a three-day camp around Fairbury,” Darron said. “When Plainview hired coach Boyer, we invited him to bring his team down to our camp.”
Boyer jumped at the opportunity.
“We were all very impressed with his attitude and willingness to work hard,” Darron said. “We said if he stays in Plainview, they are going to be good.”
Arlt, who recently moved back to Plainview to become the superintendent, looked forward to the move as his stepson is a wrestler and he was happy Boyer was still coaching.
“He has much more than a team,” Arlt said. “He has a system or program in place and it is successful.”
That program starts out with an emphasis on fun during youth wrestling.
“Then as they transition to junior high, we start to teach them to work hard,” Boyer said. “Then in high school, we do work hard.”
State titles
Recently, the Pirates have won the past couple of individual team state titles and the past two dual championships and Boyer came within an eyelash of becoming the recipient of coach of the year accolades from the Daily News.
Joe Anderson from Oakland-Craig won last year’s award and, coincidentally, his coaching career started in Plainview.
Anderson took teams to the state finals in football and girls basketball, winning a championship on the gridiron in 2019 and third place on the hard court last March.
“He (Boyer) deserved those state titles,” former Pender coach Denny Oliver said. “He had some great teams down in Omaha but always ran into Amherst.”
Amherst had a decade-long stranglehold on the Class D state title until Boyer and the Pirates broke through in 2018 and 2019.
“That 2018 title was a lot of fun,” Boyer said. “It came down to the last match and we edged out Fremont Bergan to win it by a point-and-half.”
The second individual title was not as exciting but equally enjoyable.
“Come to think of it, that one was a lot of fun,” he said. “We had a big lead and could just relax and have fun Saturday.”
Oliver marvels at the job Boyer has done with the previously “pathetic” program.
“Dean has taken that program from nowhere to the top,” Oliver said. “He knows what it takes to get to the top, and he’s showing how to stay there.”
Oliver went on to describe how Boyer makes them all better.
“We had to wrestle better and work harder to get up to their level on the mat,” Oliver said. “You had to get better to stay with them.”
Bone marrow transplant
Boyer has been in the main seat on the side of the mat for the past 25 years, but he was thrown a curve this year.
He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) last August and has been battling the disease since.
“I knew I would beat this from the beginning,” Boyer said. “I know I am going to keep fighting.”
He will need to stay away from everyone for 107 days after a bone marrow transplant Dec. 2, but he still plans to assist in helping his team.
His transplant even gave the coach a positive spin on the situation.
“We had 49 matches for the donor,” Boyer said. “It gave the doctors the flexibility to get down to the most attractive donor by age and physical condition.”
Boyer also indicated he was feeling great heading into the transplant.
“I haven’t had chemo for over 14 days so I’m really feeling pretty strong and ready to go,” he said. “The doctors told me when this started in August I had a 56% chance of reaching deep remission — I’m already there.”
Although Boyer’s day-to-day role will be different, he will still be helping his wrestlers improve.
“I’m going to watch every match and critique our wrestlers,” Boyer said. “I’m really going to miss being there and the daily interaction with our wrestlers.”
He told of making sure he talked with every wrestler on the team every day.
“I wanted to make sure I had a positive interaction with each kid every day before practice,” Boyer said. “I won’t be able to do that for a while, but I’ll be around the program.”
‘Wrestle like Christian’
The program endured a tragedy last month when former Pirate wrestler Christian Miller was killed in a car accident in Lincoln.
Miller was a four-time state champion for Boyer and the Pirates and was wrestling for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“He won all of the individual titles and all that, but he made himself great,” Boyer said. “He was an even better person, was headed for a career in teaching and coaching, and he would have been a great one.
“I never saw Christian when he wasn’t smiling and working hard,” Boyer said. “He had the best attitude. I told our kids to just wrestle like Christian.”
2020 has been a roller-coaster for everyone but no more so than in Plainview, but Boyer is not backing down from any of it.
“You just get up and take each day as it comes,” he said. “I have no doubt in my mind, I will beat this.”
Sok has no doubts, either.
“Oh yes, he’ll beat this,” Sok said. “If anybody can, it will be him. He is a fighter and a great friend.”
