Feet can lead to defeat.
I don’t intend to let mine do that to me — but, apparently, I am not in total control.
My feet reminded me of that when they revolted.
As you know, I’ve been training for a 5K being held in conjunction with a wedding that I’ll be attending in a week. All was going well — I was up to jogging 2.25 miles without stopping and on target to hit the 3 miles I needed to complete the 5K successfully. Granted, that’s not exactly a great feat (no pun intended), but considering I began as a walker barely able to jog at all, I was pretty proud of myself.
You know what they say about pride though, right? Pride goes before a fall. No, I didn’t fall in the literal sense. But figuratively? That’s another story.
A few weeks ago, my right foot suddenly began complaining — in the form of pain across the middle part of the foot. Not extreme pain, but enough to make me limp a little when putting weight on it.
I was pretty sure it wasn’t broken. I don’t have much experience with broken bones — just a few broken toes because apparently I’m sometimes unaware that my feet stick out from my body and can come into contact with bed frames and chair legs before I do — but I figured if it was broken, it would be swollen and the pain would be unbearable.
As an ensconced member of the Internet Self-Diagnosis Generation, I decided that I probably had a sprained or strained foot. And as a stubborn person in general, I decided that I would keep on keeping on and continue to train for the 5K — albeit at a slightly less elevated level.
So instead of jogging on the road, I’ve spent the past couple of weeks speed walking on the treadmill. My foot would actually feel better by the end of each exercise session and, overall, has been gradually improving each day — but it still hurts.
A few days ago, at a well-check visit, I had my doctor check out my foot situation. There were a lot of fancy medical terms that I don’t necessarily remember — I think the terms “plantar” and “fasciitis” were bandied about — but what I do remember is the conclusion that I need shoes with good arch support. I don’t think that my feet are completely flat. More like deflated.
My feet and I don’t really have the best relationship. It’s hard to have a good relationship when one of you doesn’t like the other — and I don’t really like my feet. Like many women, there are aspects of my body that I dislike, and my feet are part of that Top 10 list. I don’t consider feet in general to be pretty, but mine are on the south side of ugly.
Of course, I imagine that my feet don’t really like me, either. Not only do I manage to slam my toes into hard objects at regular intervals, I also almost always keep my feet covered — out of embarrassment.
So, perhaps I have only myself to blame for the Great Foot Uprising.
But this weekend, I’m going to treat my feet to new shoes — with good arch support — and hopefully they will treat me well in return. We — my feet and I — have only one more week to get ready for this 5K.
Those weeks of lost time have set me back, but I’m going to try to put my best foot forward.
