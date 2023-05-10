OMAHA – Jackson Bos was fully aware that his hopes of qualifying for a state track and field meet in the discus was one throw away from evaporating.
Having already won the shot put competition at Tuesday’s Class A, District 4 meet at Omaha Westside, the Norfolk High senior attempted to also qualify in the discus, the one throw he had never competed in at Burke Stadium.
But Bos was sitting ninth entering the third and final throw of the preliminary round. Only the top eight advanced to the finals to try to earn one of four automatic berths to next week’s state meet.
“I knew I was sitting ninth,” Bos said. “My (throws) coach (Morgan Wilken) let me know. I had to focus and do what I know how to do. I wasn’t worried about it. If I messed it up, I wouldn’t be going. If I threw far enough, I would be.
“It’s do what I do, and that’s what I did. It worked out. As soon as I released it, I knew it was going to be a good one. It’s hard to tell when they land out there, so I was on the edge.”
But Bos moved into the finals, and his second throw in that round of 149 feet, 7 inches secured him that elusive state berth with a fourth-place finish.
“I was looking for 150, so 149-7 was a kick, but I was happy that I qualified,” Bos said.
He was equally happy for a stellar district performance by the Norfolk throwers. The Panthers are sending the maximum of three to state in both the shot put and discus.
Samuel Zazueta joined Bos as a double qualifier, as he threw far enough to claim an additional spot while placing sixth in the shot put and seventh in the discus.
Aidan Dunbar finished fourth in the shot, while Mason Dixon earned an additional berth while finishing sixth in the discus.
“I was happy everybody qualified for the team in shot and disc,” Bos said. “That was a really good team accomplishment. Our coach said that’s a first for her.”
The competition in practices aided the throwers in reaching the state meet.
“In practice we’re always going back and forth with each other and playing with each other, seeing who can throw farther,” Bos said. “We’re all very competitive, and it’s great. There’s nothing like having these guys by my side.”
Norfolk High boys coach Aaron Bradley said this type of big day for the throwers was a few years in the making.
“You go back a couple years ago, a part of that was the leadership by coach Wilken,” he said. “And then the next part was her imparting that leadership upon Jackson Bos. He has been a real good leader for those guys. He’s taken those other throwers under his wings.
“So that’s huge, empowering those kids to be leaders.”
Bos repeated as a state qualifier in the shot put, and that event had less drama for him. He comfortably won gold with a throw of 55-0.75, which came on his second heave in the preliminary round.
“I came in seeded first, so I was just looking to keep that spot,” Bos said. “I threw a 55 on my second throw, and that really gave me the confidence to just go out there and throw as hard as I could without worrying about if I was going to qualify or not.
“It feels good to get the gold. I felt like I helped the team get points today. It really sets my confidence for state coming up knowing what I can achieve now.”
Bos left satisfied with his final district performance.
“I PRed in both, so I can’t complain about that,” he said. “Now it’s back to the workshop for next week. That’s really what I’m looking for, PRing at state.”
Norfolk finished fifth in the team race with Isaac Ochoa joining Bos as a district champion. He won the 3,200-meter run in 9:45.21 and placed second in the 1,600, where instead of his usual jump to the lead from the start he had to move his way up after sitting fifth halfway through the race.
“Isaac had to battle stomach flu and he has sinus drainage,” Bradley said. “He’s not feeling well at all, then to have him run the 4x400, he ran a good split there. I was a little worried, so now we have some things to work on to get him ready for next week.”
Rowdy Bauer returned from a brief one week absence due to injury to place second in the long jump. He went 23-8.25 to finish behind Omaha Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd (24-2.75), a preview of what could be a similar showdown atop the Class A standings at next week’s state meet.
Bauer is also an additional qualifier in the 200 after placing fifth.
Shaun Gustman finished third in the pole vault while the Panthers got fourth place finishes from Joe Hyde in the 110 hurdles and Ashten Hader in the high jump.
The district ended on a high note for Norfolk. The 4x400 relay of Calvin Empkey, Bauer, Ryan Prim and Ochoa ran fast enough while finishing fifth to earn an additional state berth.
Bradley said it had been a long time since the Panthers sent a 4x400 relay team to state during his 17-year tenure. The last time was actually 2005.
Overall, Bradley was pleased with how his team performed.
“It was exciting. I was very happy for our kids and our coaches,” he said. “It wasn’t quite a perfect day, but it unfolded the way it should have. It’s been a long time since we’ve had three shot putters and three discus throwers qualify.”
NORFOLK’S GIRLS had a trio of runner-ups in field events highlight their district performance.
Torrance (TK) Tso returns to state after finishing second in the shot put and third in the discus.
Sophomore Adalia McWilliams was part of a three-way tie for second place in the high jump, while junior Leann Miller took silver in the pole vault.
“The girls performed really well,” Panthers girls coach Josh Long said. “Adalia, TK and Leann were really, really good. Adalia had a PR today and TK came close to her best. Leann competed really hard and got it done. It was a good day.”
Cameryn Skill was Norfolk’s other qualifier in the field events. She is headed to Omaha Burke in the long jump while placing seventh in a loaded field that saw the top eight all qualify.
On the track, the Panthers were led by a third-place finish by the 4x800 relay team of Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman and Paige Godfry.
Foster, a sophomore, was a repeat qualifier in the 1,600. She was fifth after coming in as the No. 10 seed.
Miley Wichman placed fourth in the 300 hurdles.
CLASS A-4 DISTRICT
GIRLS
Team scoring: Papillon-La Vista 132, Omaha Westside 112, Lincoln North Star 85, Millard South 68, Omaha Northwest 46, Bellevue West 42, Norfolk 42.
Winners and Norfolk state qualifiers
100: 1. Lademi Davies, OWS, 12.06. 200: 1. Davies, OWS, 24.97. 400: 1. Alexis Chadek, PLV, 59.79. 800: 1. Chadek, PLV, 2:18.70. 1,600: 1. Claire White, OWS, 5:15.57; 5. Abigail Foster, NOR, 5:33.65. 3,200: 1. White, OWS, 10:52.22. 100H: 1. Morgan Glaser, PLV, 15.77. 300H: 1. Glaser, PLV, 46.96; 4. Miley Wichman, NOR, 50.06. 4x100: 1. Millard South, 49.95. 4x400: 1. Papillon-La Vista, 4:01.78. 4x800: 1. Papillion-La Vista 9:46.01; 3. Norfolk (Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman, Paige Godfrey), 10:00.64.
HJ: 1. Claire Hellbusch, LNS, 5-7; 2T. Adalia McWilliams, NOR, 5-3. PV: 1. Korynne Boutin, LNS, 10-4; 2. Leann Miller, NOR, 9-6. LJ: 1. Davies, OWS, 19-5; 7. Cameryn Skiff, NOR, 16-7. TJ: 1. Amari Lang, MS, 37-0. SP: 1. Marie Bias, MS, 38-0.5; 2. Torrance Tso, NOR, 37-10.25. DIS: 1. Dannika Rees, PLV, 127-8; 3. Tso, NOR, 106-9.
BOYS
Team scoring: Omaha Westside 121, Bellevue West 113, Millard South 86, Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 71, Papillon-La Vista 54, Omaha Northwest 5.
Winners and Norfolk state qualifiers
100: 1.Dae’vonn Hall, BW, 10.90. 200: 1. Asher Jenkins, BW, 22.10; 5. Rowdy Bauer, NOR, 22.88. 400: 1. Jenkins, BW, 49.41. 800: 1. Easton Zastrow, LNS, 1:57.95. 1,600: 1. Dalton Heller, MS, 4:28.50; 2. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 4:35.93. 3,200: 1. Ochoa, NOR, 9:45.21. 110H: 1. Jesse Malone, PLV, 14.45; 4. Joe Hyde, NOR, 15.87. 300H: 1. Connor Plahn, LNS, 39.37. 4x100: 1. Bellevue West, 41.78. 4x400: 1. Lincoln North Star, 3:27.65; 5. Norfolk (Calvin Empkey, Rowdy Bauer, Ryan Prim, Isaac Ochoa), 3:31.15. 4x800: 1. Millard South, 8:16.19.
HJ: 1. Hall, BW, 6-5; 4. Ashten Hader, NOR, 5-11. PV: 1. Dylan Headrick, MS, 13-0; 3. Shaun Gustman, NOR, 12-0. LJ: 1. Jaylen Lloyd, OWS, 24-2.75; 2. Bauer, NOR, 23-8.25. TJ: 1. Lloyd, OWS, 48-2. SP: 1. Jackson Bos, NOR, 55-0.75; 4. Aidan Dunbar, NOR, 49-1.75; 6. Samuel Zazueta, NOR, 48-4.5. DIS: 1. J’dyn Bullion, BW, 180-1; 4. Bos, NOR, 149-7; 6. Mason Dixon, NOR, 144-5; 7, Zazueta, NOR, 141-9.